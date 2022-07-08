The Resort Trailer: A Crime Drama Series Unravels A 15-Year-Old Mystery

A new trailer for the upcoming crime drama “The Resort” from Peacock has been published. But this isn’t your typical crime drama. We are seeing a 15-year-old mystery from both perspectives. In the show, Cristin Milioti and William Jackson Harper from “Palm Springs” and “The Good Place,” respectively, are a couple celebrating their tenth wedding anniversary in the Mayan Riviera.

The Resort Trailer

After an accident, the character played by Milioti discovers an old cell phone, which unlocks the puzzle of a disappearance that occurred 15 years ago. While attempting to restore their marriage, she and Jackson Harper’s characters try to figure out what is happening, why the missing person vanished, and what they can do about it.

Will a couple’s efforts to solve a 15-year-old missing-persons mystery bring them closer together or drive them apart? One of the mysteries of Peacock’s upcoming comic thriller is this one.

Sam (Skyler Gisondo), a young boy who went missing while on vacation with his parents and girlfriend 15 years prior, left behind an old phone that Emma is the one to discover. Additionally, a second resort visitor was later reported missing.

Andy Siara, author of “Palm Springs,” introduces us to “The Resort.” Sam Esmail, who has executive produced “Mr. Robot” and “Metropolis,” will do so. Ben Sinclair (“Dave”) portrays the resort owner, Skyler Gisondo (“Licorice Pizza”) plays a young boy vacationing with his parents and girlfriend in the earlier timeline, and Parvesh Cheena (“Mythic Quest”) plays a man named Ted who is on vacation with his husband who is also named Ted. Along with Nick Offerman, Murray Thompson, Violet’s father, will be portrayed in “Pam & Tommy” and “Parks and Recreation” (Nina Bloomgarden).

The Resort is about a lot of things, according to showrunner, author, and executive producer Andy Siara in a statement. Both large and small swings are available. A 5-year-old is playing with toys in the backyard as someone is reflecting on their life and attempting to recall the happy times.

Although it never takes itself too seriously, there are instances when it does. He supposes that at its foundation, it’s about those who wish they could turn back the hands of time to a period before life’s challenges continued to mount. It concerns individuals who are attempting to reclaim their sense of belonging. And there is a significant mystery within it.

Not sure if “The Disappointment of Time” is about the unhappy marriage that brought our hero couple to the resort in the first place or if it is about the mystery, but there’s itching to find out.

The fact that the trailer’s start and outro music strongly suggest that this will be a beach comedy in the style of “Vacation Friends” is what pulls even more. Then there are dark sounds throughout the entire middle. Although there is a lot packed into a trailer, it functions.

The Universal Studio Group subsidiary UPS is in charge of producing “The Resort.” Episodes 1-4 will be directed and executive produced by Ben Sinclair. On July 28, 2022, “The Resort” will start to stream on Peacock.

