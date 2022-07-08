The Gray Man Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Where To Watch It

The Gray Man, an action thriller based on the same-titled New York Times bestselling book series by author Mark Greaney, is Netflix’s most ambitious production to date. The Gray Man, which shares a genetic makeup with movies like The Bourne Identity and John Wick, centers on a former CIA hitman who is fighting for his life after being betrayed by the nation he loved. The Gray Man will first be screened in select theatres on July 15, and then one week later, on July 22, it will be made available to stream on Netflix.

One of the most expensive Netflix Originals to date, it stars Hollywood heavyweights Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in the lead roles and was shot in undisclosed locations throughout the United States as well as France and the Czech Republic. There are reportedly plans for a prequel and a sequel.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting Anthony and Joe Russo’s The Gray Man since it was announced in 2020. Anthony and Joe Russo have directed four Marvel movies, including Avengers: Endgame. The action epic reportedly cost over $200 million, making it one of Netflix’s most expensive endeavors to date.

Unlike most of the films on the service, The Gray Man will be released in theatres one week before it streams for the first time. The Gray Man will have a constrained theatrical release if you can’t wait to see it or would rather see it on the biggest screen possible.

The Gray Man Release Date

On July 15, The Gray Man will be shown in a few theatres, and a week later, on July 22, it will be available on Netflix.

The major actors are Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, with Gosling portraying freelance assassins and former CIA agent Court Gentry (AKA the titular Gray Man). Evans plays Lloyd Hansen, a former CIA employee who worked with Gentry and is tasked with finding the Gray Man and playing the villain in the film.

The Gray Man Cast

An all-star supporting ensemble has since joined the pair, including Bridgerton breakout actress Regé-Jean Page and Evans’ Knives Out co-star Ana de Armas, who was most recently seen in No Time to Die.

The only other parts for which we currently have information are those of Billy Bob Thornton as Donald Fitzroy, Gentry’s previous handler, and de Armas as Agent Dani Miranda, a supporter of Gentry’s struggle for survival.

The outstanding cast is completed by Wagner Moura, Dhanush, Julia Butters, Alfre Woodard, Eme Ikwuakor, Scott Haze, and DeObia Oparei. Jessica Henwick (The Matrix Resurrections).

The Gray Man Plot

The plot is quite fascinating. Gentry’s former coworkers are trying to silence him after he unearths evidence that is damaging to the agency. Lloyd Hansen, one of his former coworkers, had his eye on him in particular.

One of the top CIA intelligence operatives, Hansen, had no qualms about wanting to apprehend and maybe execute the notorious Sierra Six. This leads to a dangerous duel between the two across countries, where Gentry must rely only on his abilities, reflexes, and resourcefulness in order to elude Hansen and reveal the truth.

The Gray Man Trailer

The Gray Man’s first complete official trailer is available. There was also a snippet from an early teaser trailer.

The Gray Man looks to be a very high-octane event, complete with helicopter chases, martial arts, explosions, and some serious weapons.