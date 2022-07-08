Menu
Friday, July 8, 2022

Creating liberating content

Paper Girls OTT...

Paper Girls OTT Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, And Much More

Estimated reading time: 4 minutes
Paper Girls OTT Release Date

Amazon Prime previously stated that they would be adapting the Brian K. “Paper Girls”, a comic book series by Vaughan and Cliff Chiang. Despite the fact that things have been rather quiet since Amazon purchased the rights to the program in 2019, the studio provided a very brief glimpse of the main characters prior to the publication of the trailer. The series will exclusively debut on Friday, July 29, 2022.

Paper Girls OTT Release Date

The highly anticipated series’ whole eight episodes will exclusively debut on Friday, July 29, 2022, in more than 240 nations and territories. The firm initially debuted the series’ teaser in May, and they have since debuted the complete trailer for the series.

Paper Girls OTT Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer

Later, executive producers Cliff Chiang, Christopher Cantwell, and Christopher C. Rogers joined Folsom and Vaughan. The first episode of the series was filmed on March 1 and the last episode occurred on October 1.

A time-traveling mishap causes four girls to land in 2019 where they encounter their adult selves in the sci-fi series Paper Girls. The day after Halloween in 1988, four girls become embroiled in a humorous time-traveler battle.

Drama ensues as they are forced to take on the burden of saving the world. The girls must accept or reject their fate as mayhem unfolds

Paper Girls Star Cast

Camryn Jones portrays Tiffany Quilkin in “Paper Girls,” alongside Erin Tieng (Riley Lai Nelet), Mac Coyle (Sophia Rosinsky), and KJ Brandman (Fina Strazza). Ali Wong plays Erin’s adult self in it as well. Adina Porter and Nate Corddry also star as Prioress and Larry, respectively.

What Is In The Paper Girls Official Teaser

The 41-second preview was made available through Amazon Prime Video’s official Twitter account. Four teenagers—Eric, Mac, Tiffany, and KJ—who are out delivering newspapers the morning after Halloween in 1988 are the focus of the teaser. 

They get involved in a struggle between rival time-traveling organizations while on their delivery route, which irrevocably alters the trajectory of their lives. These girls are being transported into the year 2019, where they must find a method to return to the past.

They will meet the grown-up versions of themselves on their journey into the past, and they will confront many obstacles along the way. These girls will have to put aside their differences and develop mutual trust if they are to survive.

This new video provides a more thorough look at the series’ premise and opening sequences, which are best described as a cross between Stranger Things and The Adam Project with a dash of Umbrella Academy-style weirdness and humor thrown in.

The comedian Ali Wong, who co-stars as the adult version of Erin, can be seen in the teaser trailer together with the other members of the main quartet. In the year 2019, she is approached by her younger self. Nate Corddry (For All Mankind) plays Larry in the ensemble, while Adina Porter (American Horror Story) plays Prioress.

Along with Ali Wong’s portrayal of Erin’s previously disclosed older self, we also catch a peek at Tiffany’s older self in a nightclub and KJ kissing another woman in a bedroom. 

Not to mention the time-travelers in white armor chasing the girls through a forest while armed with laser guns, or the swarm of what appear to be purple robotic fireflies covering Erin’s injured belly.

