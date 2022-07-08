Eleanor Tomlinson Star Of ‘Poldark’ Joins Netflix Drama ‘One Day’

The novel One Day by David Nicholls, which was also made into a feature film starring Anne Hathaway, is currently being adapted by Netflix. Eleanor Tomlinson, star of Poldark and The Outlaws, has joined the cast of One Day on Netflix.

Eleanor Tomlinson Will Portray Sylvie In One Day

She will portray Sylvie in One Day, a character who develops a romance with Dexter Mayhew in the original David Nicholls novel.

Leo Woodall from The White Lotus will portray Dexter, and Ambika Mod from This Is Going To Hurt will play his on-again, off-again sweetheart Emma Morley.

One Day chronicles Emma and Dexter’s sequence of uncomfortable interactions, which start on the day of their university graduation, July 15, 1988.

Each episode focuses on a single doomed lovers’ life, showing how they develop and shift, spend time together and separately, and encounter happiness and heartache.

The project is being worked on by the Drama Republic, a producer of Doctor Foster, in collaboration with Universal International Studios and Focus Features.

Roanna Benn, Jude Liknaitzky, Nicholls, and Nicole Taylor. They are joined by writers Anna Jordan, Vinay Patel, and Bijan Sheibani. Molly Manners is the series’ director, while Nige Watson is its producer.

Three Girls’ BAFTA-winning writer Nicole Taylor is joined by writers Anna Jordan, Vinay Patel, and Bijan Sheibani.

The second season of Stephen Merchant’s comic series The Outlaws, in which Tomlinson recently appeared, will debut in the United States on August 5 on Amazon Prime Video. Her other credits include the BBC miniseries The War of the Worlds and the sci-fi dramas The Nevers by Joss Whedon and Intergalactic from the United Kingdom.

Shooting for ‘One Day’ reportedly began last week in London, and it’s anticipated that the production will later head up to Scotland for more shooting.

Before joining the cast of The Outlaws in 2021, Tomlinson had major roles in Poldark, The White Queen, Death Comes to Pemberley, and The War of the Worlds. She is also recognized for her work in the movies Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging, Colette, and Love Wedding Repeat.

Conway van Gelder Grant and The Gersh Agency respectively represent Tomlinson in the UK and the US.

David Nicholls‘ book ‘One Day’ was released in 2009. Two main characters’ lives are chronicled in each chapter for a period of 20 years on July 15, St. Swithin’s Day.

The book received largely favorable reviews and was selected as the Galaxy Book of the Year for 2010. A feature film based on Nicholls’ novel was published in August 2011, and a Netflix television series is currently in development.

Feature film

When the book was first published, Nicholls stated that he was turning his book into a screenplay. He noted the challenges of casting those who “both middle-aged and students are possibilities! But I believe we’ve found the way to show that.”

The movie, which had a theatrical premiere in August 2011, was filmed by Lone Scherfig for Random House Films and Focus Features. Dexter and Emma were respectively portrayed by Jim Sturgess and Anne Hathaway. France, Scotland, and England were used for the filming.

Television series

It was revealed in November 2021 that Netflix would be turning the book into something like a television series. The writing team for the television show is led by Nicole Taylor and includes Anna Jordan, Vinay Patel, and Bijan Sheibani.

Drama Republic, Universal International Studios, and Focus Features will produce the show. Leo Woodall and Ambika Mod are slated to play key roles.

