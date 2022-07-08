Below Deck Med Season 7 Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Latest Updates

The wait for the explosive reality series Below Deck Med to return has been more than a year since it was last shown on Bravo and Peacock. While there are many fresh faces to welcome aboard, this next series also has a few well-known actors.

The return of Below Deck Mediterranean as Malta filming for Below Deck Med Season 7 comes to an end. On July 11, the newest season of the popular reality series, which follows a yacht crew throughout an eight-week charter season, will make its debut. Captain Sandy Yawn will be in command of a brand-new yacht called Home.

Below Deck Med Season 7 Plot

Captain Sandy invited them to dinner to commemorate the conclusion of a respectable season in the final episode of the previous season.

The subsequent event will serve as a means of formally introducing new members because the team has been missing one member. Given how well the members of staff are getting along right now, it will be interesting to see who starts the arguments and tension in the upcoming season.

The reality show will continue in the same manner as its first six seasons. The lives of the staff members who work and live on a 150-foot-plus superyacht throughout a charter season in various locations will be the main subject of the documentary.

Filming locations for the first six seasons included Greece, Croatia, Italy, France, and Spain. Filming for the upcoming season 7 took place in Malta.

Below Deck Med Season 7 Cast

Season 6 was noteworthy because, as has already been said, there were a significant number of brand-new cast members. Only Captain Sandy Yawn and Bosun Malia White from the first season really made an appearance in the second.

According to reports, the new crew members were David Pascoe, Lloyd Spencer, and Mzi “Zee” Dempers as deckhands, Katie Flood as cha ief stew, Mathew Shea as cha ef, Lexi Wilson and Courtney Veale as stews, and Katie Flood as cha ef stew.

After six successful seasons, “Below Deck Mediterranean” is returning for a seventh on Bravo. This season, Captain Sandy will welcome a brand-new crew that also features one returning member from the previous one.

The show won’t always be pleasant, according to the most recent updates, as tension spreads around the boat as unexpected friction involving Chief Stew and Chef, who joined the boat as coworkers and friends, intensifies.

Below Deck Med Season 7 Release Date

Season 7 of “Below Deck Mediterranean” will debut on July 11 at 8/7c on Bravo. Although the complete number of programs for this cycle has not yet been disclosed, the remaining episodes will be broadcast each week.

What is the latest buzz about ‘Below Deck Med’ Season 7?

In this most recent season, two staff members from Season 6 are returning. Chief Stew Natasha discussed her approach to guest management in the teaser that was made available a week ago. In one of his sneak confessionals, Chef Dave said in the teaser that he enjoys working under pressure.

Below Deck Med Season 7 Producers?

In addition to being produced by 51 Minds Entertainment, “Below Deck Mediterranean” also has three executive producers: Mark Cronin, Courtland Cox, and Nadine Rajabi.

