Hip dips, hip divots, or violin hips are gentle inward curves present just below your hips and above your thighs. Hip Dips are a natural phenomenon that is present in everybody, but the only difference is that they are visible in some people and invisible to others. So, these are very normal and, in fact, are not conditions that need treatment.

But, today, with the rising beauty standards and the need for a fit and pleasing body, hip dips have started to be seen as defects or inadequacies that need to be done away with. This article has the answers to all of your questions, including “What is a hip dip?” and “How to get rid of hip dips?” If you’re looking for an immediate fix for hip dips

Before jumping to the conclusion of how to get rid of hip dips, it is inevitably important for you to know the grounds and reasons why they are noticeable on you compared to others. The reasons can be varied, from the fat accumulation in your body to the basic structure of your constitution. However, if they are too visible, then apparently a number of exercises have been formulated that will focus on diminishing the dips formed on your hips.

If you are among the people who have searched ‘How to get rid of dips?’, ‘hip dips causes,” “dips workout” and so on, you have landed in the right place. We are about to guide you through every aspect of what you need to know about hip dips and hip dip exercises to get rid of them.

What Is A Hip Dip?

Hip dips, as stated before, are nothing but naturally formed indents or curves just below the hip bones. These small depressions in the body are also known as “violin hips,” or to mention them more scientifically, trochanteric depressions.

This curve or shape has nothing to do with body weight but is all about body structure.

What Causes Hip Dips?

In simple terms, hip dips are caused by genetics and are part of skeletal anatomy. Noticeable hip dips are not a feature in all people but, when you take the skeletal structure, it can be spotted. In any case, they are not a part of overweight or unfit body.

The visibility of hip dips depends on a few factors, like the width of your hips, the size of the top of your femur, the length of your femoral neck, your fat distribution, and muscle mass.

So, these are the elements that determine the appearance of your hip dips.

Though this is the case, trying to lose body fat around that area will not help in reducing hip dips as they are closely related to bone structure, which cannot be altered.

Now that you have understood the causes of the hip dips, let us discuss the most effective and best hip dip workouts to get rid of the hip dips.

How To Get Rid Of Hip Dips?

As aforementioned, hip dips are natural. They have nothing to do with an unfit body and are present in all people, though not visible in every person.

So, this also, in a way, implies that hip dips cannot be completely removed. That being said, some exercises do help in fixing hip dips. Each hip dip exercise that is proven to be beneficial is listed below:

1. Squats

Squats are generally suggested by physical experts to tone your lower body, especially the buttocks, to perfection. With or without any dumbbells, you can do squats effectively by standing in a squatting position and pushing yourself up and down by applying pressure to your heels and glutes.

To state exactly how this exercise is to be done, first, stand with your feet in a position wider than your hips. Then, gently exhale as you lower yourself down and inhale as you stand on your feet. You are required to repeat this action 12 times, and in the last round, hold the lower pose and pulse up and down 12 times. This is one of the best exercises to get rid of hip dips.

2. Fire Hydrants, or Side Hip Openers

Just like fire hydrant equipment, the exercise also burns enough fat from the hip area to result in a toned hip with zero to no dips.

Stand on four limbs with a straight back, and you must try to bring each leg up to make a 90-degree angle with your buttocks coupled with proper engagement in your core. The fire hydrant hip dips exercise targets your thighs, hips, and side buttocks. To achieve the desired results, repeat this exercise 15 times.

3. Glute Bridges

If toned buttocks and reduced hip dips are your ultimate goals, then it is high time you performed the glute bridges that will do your job easily. This hip dip exercise will engage your buttocks, thighs, and abdomen.

Spread a mat and lie on your back with a lifted knee, with your heels still placed on the mat, and thrust your pelvis. Maintain the position for a couple of seconds, then slowly bring your pelvis back to the original resting position. Glute bridges have to be done 15 times.

4. Hip Abduction

For the lazy beings out there, hip abduction is an exercise designed in such a way that it requires the least energy to complete.

Again, spread the mat and lie on your side with the top arm supporting your torso by placing it just in front of the chest on the mat. All you have to do is to make an effort to lift your upper leg to and fro, and repeat it on both sides.

Not only can hip abduction help reduce hip dips, but it can also help with tightening and toning your backside and treat pain in the hips and knees. Some other benefits of hip abduction include muscle activation and performance and reducing knee valgus. This hip dips workout is useful for people of all ages.

5. Seated Abduction

Nothing complicated from the previous workout. Seat yourself comfortably in such a way that your knees touch each other and your back is still straight. You can use your hands to lean back and maintain the position. Open and close your knees simultaneously; the exercise is best done with an elastic band tied around your thighs, however.

6. Clams

They shall be performed while lying side on the mat with your head lifted and the body under the support of your hand that is placed on the mat. Form a 45-degree and 90-degree angle respectively on your hips and knees and gently push your knee. Meanwhile, focus on your abs and glutes because they will be clenching inside. Do this hip dip workout 20 times on each side. The tips to keep in mind while doing clams are to keep your core engaged, isolate the glutes and place your neck in a neutral position.

The clams or clamshell exercise is also ideal for strengthening the gluteus medius and improving muscle effort between your inner and outer thighs and your pelvic floor.

7. Glute Rainbows

Just like its name, this hip dip exercise lets you draw an arched rainbow with your glute. Position yourself over the mat with all fours and raise one leg in order to create an imaginary arch with it. Place the lifted leg back in its formal position and then repeat the whole arch process with the other leg. Do glute rainbows 15 times with your left leg and 15 times with your right leg.

This exercise is done in a specific way so that all of the buttock muscles are not worked. Glute rainbows are really helpful for getting rid of your hip dips.

8. Side Lunges

Just like any other body movement, side lunges are also preferred by the experts to get rid of hip dips.

You must stand with your feet wide apart and laterally lunge one leg in the same direction with your bum pushed below. Side lunges are good for your entire leg, hips, and buttocks. You are required to do 12 lunges on each side to get the desired effects.

9. Curtsy Lunges or Side Curtsy Lunges

Similar to the former one, curtsy lunges ask you to lunge your leg behind by creating a cross curtsy between your legs. With the support of the front heel, return to the original position.

For this exercise, you should keep your feet together and do the exercise as explained above. Repeat on both sides and do 15 lunges on each side, which is also good for your thighs and buttocks.

How To Get Rid Of Hip Dips: Final Thoughts

These nine exercises, if paired with a good diet, can be enormously effective for you since you are looking forward to fixing hip dips. Once you follow these hip dip exercises, you will notice a difference in your before and after hip dip appearance. By tracking the change, you can continue each hip dip exercise as required. So, from today, start with these exercises and experience the difference in your hip dips.

We hope that this article has helped you and cleared all your doubts about how to get rid of hip dips effectively.