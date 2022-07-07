The Sea Beast 2022 Netflix Release Date, Trailer, Cast, And Plot

The newest animated film on Netflix is a grand sea voyage.

A little girl named Maisie Brumble stows away aboard Jacob Holland’s ship and makes an odd friend in a fearsome sea monster in the epic Netflix adventure film The Sea Beast, which follows the tale of Jacob Holland, a famed sea monster hunter, Holland’s world is turned upside down. Holland must now work with the young girl to navigate new territory and confront any monsters that may appear.

The Sea Beast Release Date

Jacob Holland, a renowned sea monster hunter who is adored by all for his valiant deeds, is the subject of the movie. The amazing animals shown on maritime charts from the 16th and early 17th centuries also served as inspiration for The Sea Beast.

The adventure movie The Sea Beast is based on a time when sea creature poachers are the only people preventing monsters from taking over the world. The Sea Beast, directed by Chris Williams (Moana and Big Hero 6), takes place in a world where the terrifying creatures depicted on the periphery of antique maps actually exist and harass seafarers.

The care of Maisie (Zaris-Angel Hator), a small child who has stowed away on the ship, presents Jacob (Karl Urban), a fearless monster hunter, with his toughest challenge to date.

In addition to Urban and Hator, the voice cast also features Marianne Jean-Baptiste from Without a Trace, Dan Stevens from Downton Abbey, and Kathy Burke from Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy as the terrifying Captain Crow. A few theatres will screen The Sea Beast in July, and on July 8 it will make its Netflix debut.

Jacob and the Sea Beast was the moniker given to the Sea Beast when it was initially introduced in 2018. Chris Williams and Nell Benjamin wrote the screenplay for the movie. The movie was also produced by Williams and Jed Schlanger, with Melissa Cobb serving as executive producer.

Let’s Find The Cast And Crew Of The Sea Beast!

Along with Dan Stevens, Jared Harris, Zaris-Angel Hator, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Kathy Burke, and Kaya McLean, Karl Urban plays Jacob Holland in The Sea Beast.

In the second and third films of The Lord of the Rings trilogy, Urban played the character Éomer. He is also well-known for playing Vaako in the Riddick movie series and Leonard McCoy in the Star Trek reboot movie series.

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where he played Skurge in the 2017 movie Thor: Ragnarok, Urban has also built a name for himself. He currently plays the superhero, Billy Butcher, in the recently renewed fourth season of Amazon’s The Boys.

In The Sea Beast, Dan Stevens plays Admiral Hornagold, another leading role. Stevens is best known for playing David Haller in the horror-thriller series Legion and Matthew Crawley in the critically acclaimed period drama series Downton Abbey from 2010 to 2012.

Alongside Emma Watson, Stevens co-starred in the 2017 live-action version of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. Stevens has already starred in other Netflix movies. His prior acting credits include the 2018 Netflix horror movie Apostle.

Read More:

Dragon Ball Super TV Anime To Return In 2023!! Here’s Everything To Know