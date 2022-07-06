Big Brother 2022 Cast: The Full List Of Who’s On Season 24

Here reveals the cast reveal for Big Brother 2022, season 24. In this all-new season, 16 new contestants are getting their backpacked for the grand prize, which is $750,000.
All these contestants will get locked in a big house for close to three months. There will be only cameras who they can find other than the 16 people in the house. The cameras in each and every corner of the house will be broadcasting every single move of the contestants to the entire country. Sounds crazy, right? Who other will dare to be there and do such things?
Celebrity Big Brother 2022 Cast With Pictures
On July 6th, 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS, all the 16 new contestants will introduce themselves by walking inside the Big Brother house for the 90-minute live premiere.
Just a few hours ahead of Big Brother‘s return for Season 24, CSB has unwrapped the full cast of all the 16 houseguests.
Who is going to rock the show and who all will get defeated during the show is all that you must wait and watch. Every contest will be playing on their own built strategies and will be planning something cunning to mentally defeat the co-players.
Well, here we’ll have a look at exactly who is stepping into this house for Season 24. The cast bios are finally here!
-Alyssa Snider
Age: 24
Current City/Hometown: Sarasota, Fla.
Profession: Marketing rep
-Terrance Higgins
Age: 47
Current City/Hometown: Chicago, Ill.
Profession: Bus operator
– Taylor Hale
Age: 27
Current City/Hometown: West Bloomfield, Mich.
Profession: Personal stylist
-Paloma Aguilar
Age: 22
Current City/Hometown: San Marcos, Calif.
Profession: Interior designer
-Nicole Layog
Age: 41
Current City/Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Profession: Private chef
-Monte Taylor
Age: 27
Current City/Hometown: Bear, Del.
Profession: Personal trainer
-Michael Bruner
Age: 28
Hometown: Saint Michael, Minn.
Current City: Rochester, Minn.
Profession: Attorney
-Matt “Turner” Turner
Age: 23
Hometown: North Attleborough, Mass.
Current City: New Bedford, Mass.
Profession: Thrift store owner
-Marvin Achi
Age: 28
Hometown: Rivers State, Nigeria
Current City: Houston, Texas
Profession: Chemical processing engineer
-Kyle Capener
Age: 29
Current City/Hometown: Bountiful, Utah
Profession: Unemployed
–Joe “Pooch” Pucciarelli
Hometown: Staten Island, N.Y.
Current City: Boca Raton, Fla.
Profession: Assistant football coach
-Jasmine Davis
Age: 29
Hometown: Terry, Miss.
Current City: Atlanta, Ga.
Profession: Entrepreneur
-Indy Santos
Age: 31
Hometown: São Paulo, Brazil
Current City: Los Angeles, Calif.
Profession: Corporate flight attendant
-Daniel Durston
Age: 35
Hometown: Ontario, Calif.
Current City: Las Vegas, Nev.
Profession: Vegas performer
-Brittany Hoopes
Age: 32
Hometown: Atlanta, Ga.
Current City: Austin, Texas
Profession: Hypnotherapist
-Ameerah Jones
Age: 31
Hometown/Current City: Westminster, Md.
Profession: Content designer