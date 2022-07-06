Battle of the Super Sons is a forthcoming group up that will be the main DC Universe film to be entirely PC enlivened from that point on the Superman’s and Batman’s Sons who should collaborate and save both the world and their dads too. Once the movie is released by the production, it will be streaming on Amazon Prime or you can buy it, once it is released.

Battle Of The Super Sons Release Date

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has authoritatively announced that it will release on 4K Blu-ray and Blu-ray Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons (2022). The two releases will be accessible for purchase on the 18th of October. Legacies must grow to unearthly challenges as the children of Batman and Superman are charged with saving their well-known fathers – and the universe. Jack Dylan Glazer (Shazam!) and Jack Griffo (The Thundermans) lead the vocal sound cast as Jonathan Kent and Damian Wayne, correspondingly, in Warner Bros. Animation’s first-ever all-CG animated, feature-span film. Get all of the particulars below!

Battle Of The Super Sons Cast

The film stars Jack Dylan Glazer playing the role of Superboy/Jonathan Kent and Jack Griffo as Robin/Damian Wayne. Glazer also played Freddy Freeman during the 2019 DC Extended Universe film Shazam! and will reprise the character in this year’s sequel Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Troy Baker plays Batman or Bruce Wayne in the film. Baker has beforehand played Batman in the Lego Batman video game series, Batman: The Telltale Series, and 2019’s Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Linking them in the film will be Travis Willingham as Superman/Clark Kent; Willingham is also a noted voice actor, well-known for his character as Grog in The Legend of Vox Machina and Lex Luthor in the DC Super Friends, to name a few.

Other cast members of Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons involve Laura Bailey as Lois Lane, Nolan North as Jor-El, Tom Kenny as Green Arrow and the Penguin, Darin De Paul as Lex Luthor, Zeno Robinson as Jimmy Olsen, and Melvin Masters, and Myrna Velasco as Wonder Girl and Lara.

Battle Of The Super Sons Trailer

The first trailer for Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons has been released by DC officially, the studio’s first entirely-CGI animated movie presenting the sons of the titular heroes. The trailer of 60 Seconds revolved around Jon Kent and Damian Wayne, with the pair teaming up to save the globe from Starro the Conqueror. The trailer of Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons also revealed that even Lex Luthor fell prey to Starro.

Battle of the Super Sons is also inveterate to feature countless Justice League and Young Justice members, such as Kid Flash, Beast Boy, Martian Manhunter, and Wonder Girl.

Battle Of The Super Sons Plot

Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons begins as 11-year-old Jonathan Kent reveals he has superpowers, thrusting the half-Kryptonian into the difficult world of Super Heroes and Super-Villains – who are now under attack by a malevolent alien force well-known as Starro! It’s a race against duration as Jonathan must join forces with assassin-turned-Boy-Wonder Damian Wayne to rescue their fathers (Superman & Batman) and save the planet by becoming the Super Sons they were intended to be!

Battle Of The Super Sons Streaming

