Only murder in the building season 2 is coming soon with the same trio, Hulu’s biggest hit of 2021. Now it’s coming with a more exciting storyline with more comedy and fun. It is the story of three people living in a New York apartment who found one dead in their neighborhood, and after that, they started to see the criminal.

The cast is the previous trio starring the funniest trio, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, and Steve Martin. The series has twists and turns with some comedy incidents and dangerous mind tricks, and Hulu streamed the first episode on 28 June 2022.

Only Murder In The Building Flashback of Season One

Talking the flashback of the first season of only murder in the building season has three characters, Charles, Oliver, and Mable, and Martin, Short, and Gomez played this character.

They found one of their neighbors dead in the flat. After knowing about the murder, all three started to see the criminal behind the murder. Still, in this, Mable already knew the criminal’s name but didn’t tell Charles and Oliver.

While finding the criminal, Charles and Oliver find Mable’s past and learn that Charles’ new girlfriend was the criminal. However, before celebrating their joy of seeing the criminal, Mable went to her apartment.

She found out the second murderer, who was their building’s president. After this, all three got arrested. In season two, they have to clear all the incidents before it gets too late for them.

Only Murder In The Building’ Season 2 Synopsis

There was some rumor saying that Suicide Squad actress Cara Delevingne is the new cast for the series which was about to play the character Alice and with this, Andrea Martin and Annie’s Zoe Colletti was to play another character which was not revealed to the audience. Later, Shirley MacLaine joined the cast as Bunny’s mother.

In season two, it has been said in the synopsis that when Charles, Oliver, and Mable find out about the second murder in their New York apartment, who was non-other than Arconia Board President Bunny Folger, the three get shocked. Charles, Oliver, and Mable announce a race between the three and start to find the murderer.

However, they discover that someone has planned this and has involved the three to defame them. The three must prove innocent, but they must also face their New York apartment neighborhood.

Trailer And Episodes

The official trailer for only murder in the building season 2 was released on 17 May 2022. It showed how Charles, Oliver, and Mable were framed in the president’s murder. The full trailer, released on 14 June 2022, shows the podcast team and how the three are working hard to find the murderer and trying to prove them innocent in front of everyone.

The first two episodes are streaming on Hulu on 28 June, which will continue with one episode weekly. You can watch this series on Hulu, the best television platform.

READ MORE: