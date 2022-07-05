Are you in search of a natural remedy to get rid of the foul smell on your toenails? This Kerassentials review is based on scientific literature, customer feedback, and my honest scrutiny. So, if you’re looking for an unbiased review of this supplement, this could be the place to start.

Hello readers, My name is Dr. Adam Stevenson, and I am a dermatologist and wellness expert with 8 years of experience reviewing health supplements. I recently learned about this supplement from one of my clients, and I’ve had several requests to write an article about the Kerassentials nail health formula since then.

At first glance on the Kerassentials official website, the oil seems to be a promising supplement. But I know that is not enough and my effort was to make this writing different from all those paid and promotive Kerassentials reviews.

For that, I had to get my hands on a Kerassentials bottle, go through the ingredients, and inspect its manufacturing standards. So if you are ready, let me get started.

What is Kerassentials?

Kerassentials is a recently launched supplement, that has been shown to cure fungal infections and keep your nails and skin on your feet healthy. Kerassentials nail fungus solution is manufactured here in the United States, in certified facilities using cutting-edge equipment. The Kerassentials ingredients are said to be natural plant extracts, which is why the supplement has recently received a lot of media attention.

Kerassentials liquid drops come in a 0.5 oz bottle, where the supplement can be topically applied to the affected areas.

Want to know more about the foot oil? Continue reading my Kerassentials review.

Product Name Kerassentials Formulated To Support a fungus-free life & enjoy flawless nails and skin Key Features No chemical Non-GMO No Stimulants Easy To Use Plant Ingredients Key Ingredients Lavender Oil Organic Flaxseed Oil Almond Oil Tea Tree Oil Lemongrass Oil Aloe Vera DL-alpha-Tocopherol Isopropyl Palmitate Undecylenic Acid Formulation Easy to use liquid drops Recommended Dosage Apply 4 times daily Preferred Time Twice in the morning and twice in the afternoon Directions to use Shake before use To coat the nail, use the supplied brush applicator Push the fluid into the cuticle using a cotton swab To help the liquid absorb more effectively, file the nail surface with an emery board Quantity 0.5 oz/ 15 ml Results Expected Recommended to use at least for 2 to 3 months Side Effects No major side effects reported Multipack Availability Available in 1 bottle, 3 bottles, and 6 bottles Price Lists 30-day supply: $69 per bottle 90-day supply: $59 per bottle 180-day supply: $49 per bottle Money-back Guarantee

60 days

Kerassentials Ingredients

Every drop of Kerassentials is made with 4 special high-quality oils and a mix of 9 oils and minerals. The benefits of Kerassentials ingredients according to many authentic Kerassentials reviews are:

Lavender Oil This essential oil can be taken orally, applied topically, or can be used in aromatherapy. The oil has therapeutic effects on the body. It can reduce acne, and wrinkles, and improve skin tone. The oil also aids in better digestion. Flaxseed Oil Flaxseeds are rich in omega 3, protein, and fiber. Flaxseeds are added to foods like oatmeal to enhance their nutrient profile. It is helpful in reducing appetite and controlling weight. The seeds are grounded and pressed to extract the oils. Aloe Vera This potted plant has its roots dating back to ancient Egyptian civilization as a remedy for sunburn. Now it is grown in households worldwide. Rich in antioxidants, vitamin C, and other micronutrients, aloe vera has a range of health benefits. Almond Oil Almonds are considered a superfood because of the high concentration of fiber, phytochemicals, healthy fats, vitamins, and minerals. Almonds although found around the world, it was originally grown in the middle east. Almond oil can soothe hair and skin, making them soft and shiny. Tea Oree Essential Oil Made from the leaves of Melaleuca alternifolia, the tree is native to Australia. It is used by native Australians to cure coughs and colds. It has the ability to increase the activity of the white blood cells, making it an excellent immunity booster. It is also helpful in healing wounds, fighting acne, and curing toenail fungus. Lemon Grass Oil Lemon grass oil is an oil that contains a high amount of antifungal properties, hence helping in treating nail fungus. Lemon grass oil also makes your nail look shinier and removes yellow stains from your nail. Lemon grass essential oil also supports nail regrowth. DL-alpha-tocopherol DL-alpha-tocopherol is an antioxidant vitamin E that has the ability to moisturize your nail and cuticle and also supports nail growth. Many clinical studies have found that DL-alpha-tocopherol can also help with nail infection. Isopropyl Palmitate Isopropyl Palmitate is a fatty acid ester that can stop the spreading of nail fungus to your cuticles. It is scientifically proven that isopropyl palmitate can restrict the mutation of fungus and promotes nail health. The fatty acid ester also helps in retrieving the white color of your nails. Undecylenic Acid Undecylenic acid is an acid ester that is derived from castor oil and is a common medication used for treating nail fungus. Undecylenic acid has the ability to restrict the growth of fungus in your nails. Apart from helping with the treatment of nail fungus, the ingredient can also help with the treatment of many skin infections like ringworm.

How do Kerassentials work on improving skin and nail health?

Toenail fungus has become an overwhelming issue these days. It starts as discoloration or white or yellow spots on the nails. As these infections run deep they can cause pain, swelling, redness, and sometimes emit a bad odor. Lack of personal hygiene, aging, heavy sweating, nail injury, and diabetes are some of the risk factors for developing toenail fungus.

Kerassentials when applied to the affected area provides a therapeutic effect. The oil gets easily absorbed into the body and starts working by addressing the fungal growth. The anti-microbial and anti-fungal characteristics of the supplement kill the fungus and prevent its further development.

Based on Kerassentials reviews, the antioxidants present in the oil help to reduce inflammation, itching, and redness. As all these issues subside you will be left with a pain-free clean toenail that is free of infections.

Health Benefits Supports healthy nails and skin Protects against infections Protects nail keratin Fights against strong fungus Helps with inflammation Prevents skin aging

The science behind the Kerassentials formula

Moving along, let me explain to you the science behind the Kerassentials formula. The antimicrobial properties in clove have the ability to stop the growth of microorganisms like bacteria and fungi. It is even beneficial in killing the E Coli bacteria. The oil contains eugenol, an antioxidant that can cure athlete’s foot and chronic itching.

The antioxidant properties of lavender oil can combat inflammation, eczema, and psoriasis. Several studies verify lavender oil to be beneficial against skin discoloration, blotchy skin, and redness.

Supplementing with flaxseed oil has been shown to smoothen skin sensitivity and irritability. The omega 3 present in flaxseed oil has got anti-inflammation properties.

A 2020 study proved manuka honey to have excellent anti-viral and anti-microbial properties. It is useful against infections and leg ulcers. In addition, manuka honey boosts wound healing properties.

Aloe vera can address infections caused by bacteria, fungi, and even ringworms. It can soothe the symptoms of inflammations, and relieve itching and discomfort when applied topically.

Chia seeds are rich in fats, which hydrates the skin from within. Omega 3 AIA and omega 6 linoleic acid are shown to restore the skin’s moisture barrier.

Almond oil can treat minor cuts. It has been shown to be excellent in treating brittle nails. It also prevents the peeling, cracking, breaking, and further drying out of nails.

6 months of supplementing with tea tree oil have been seen to be beneficial for nails. Almost 60 percent of the volunteers have experienced a complete resolution of toenail fungus.

Is there any clinical evidence?

Kerassentials is a supplement that has been backed by numerous clinical evidence, proving its ability to cure fungal infections in the toes and nails. Several studies show have been carried out to validate the safety and effectiveness of Kerassentials

It is tested for its purity and the ingredients used in making Kerassentials are locally grown, which does not involve any chemical treatments. Moreover, the Kerassentials foot oil is manufactured in an FDA-approved and GMP-certified facility. Thus, while gathering Kerassentials reviews from customers, no side effects or complaints were reported.

How to use Kerassentials ?

Each bottle of the supplement contains 0.5 oz of Kerassentials oil. It is easy to use. The oil is supposed to be applied topically on the toes and nails. The manufacturers recommend applying a few drops of the Kerassentials foot oil to the affected areas, 4 times daily, twice in the morning, and twice in the afternoon.

The Kerassentials formula is manufactured using 100 percent natural ingredients and does not contain any sort of harmful chemicals or banned substances. This makes Kerassentials a completely safe and legal formula.

When you are using a natural supplement like Kerassentials, it is critical that you check for its expiry date and try to use the product within that date. Going through the bottle, I was able to find that, it is safe to use the oil within 2 years from the date of manufacturing.

How long does it take to work?

The topical Kerassentials formula delivers the results a lot faster than the dietary supplements that are taken orally, as the oil is directly absorbed into the body.

Normally, positive results of Kerassentials show in your body after 2 to 3 months of supplementing with the product. Besides, if you follow the recommended dosage and stay consistent, the results will stay in your system for almost 2 years.

Pros and Cons of using Kerassentials Oil

Just like any other supplement in the industry, the Kerassentials formula too comes with certain pros and cons. For your advantage, let me point out something that I have found from various authentic Kerassentials reviews.

Pros Cons ✔️Helps in curing redness, itching, and other symptoms of fungal infections in the toes and nails.

✔️Kerassentials contains 100 percent natural ingredients, making it devoid of harmful side effects.

✔️The manufacturing facility is approved by GMP and FDA.

✔️All orders through the official website are eligible for free shipping.

✔️No hidden charges or subscription fees. ❌Pregnant and nursing women should stay away from using Kerassentials.

❌The original supplement is only found on the official product website and cannot be bought offline.

Should you buy this?

What are the factors that you consider before buying a supplement? If you ask me, I would say that the safety and effectiveness of the supplement matter to me the most.

As such, Kerassential is a supplement that has gone through various clinical trials and has been proved to be effective in curing infections on the nails and toes. The oil has been shown to provide healthy skin and nails without depending on expensive medications.

Furthermore, Kerassentials is manufactured without using any synthetic ingredients that might harm your body. Therefore, Kerassentials is a safe supplement for daily usage.

As both these factors meet according to my requirements, I truly recommend buying Kerassentials if you are wanting healthy nails and toes.

Side Effects No major side effects reported Safety ★★★★★ Manufacturing standards Made in an FDA-approved facility GMP Guidelines Followed Caution For external use only Avoid contact with eyes If swallowed, drink plenty of water and consult a doctor immediately Not recommended for children

Kerassentials reviews from real customers

Below given are some of the genuine Kerassentials reviews shared by the real users, which make you more clear about the supplement.

🔺Natalie Evans:

“I could not stand my feet smelling very badly. Every time I try to clean my nails, I was left with agonizing pain. I was nervous to walk without my shoes as my toes were swollen and looked unhygienic. My husband bought me a bottle of Kerassentials and after the first week, the pain subsided to a great extent. Moving on with the supplement, the inflammations came down. It has been 4 months since I have been using Kerassentials and I would recommend the supplement to everyone facing the same issue.”

🔺Brad Blanchett:

“I used to put on my boots and shoes without wearing socks. Gradually I noticed peeling of the skin around the nails and they became brittle. Once a large chunk broke and left me in pain. That was when I decided to put an end to this and always wear a sock from now on. Kerassentials did wonders to my toenails. It was like a foot spa to me, felt so relaxing after an application. My nails grew back and this time it was stronger than usual.”

🔺Daisy Fanning:

“Good thing Kerassentials have a money-back policy. I bought the 3 bottle package and did not see any difference in my swelling whatsoever. I did not have time to apply it 4 times a day. Hence I use it 2 times instead. Maybe this could be the reason. I did not give much importance to the dosage and returned the product and got my refund. I think I will give it another shot”

How much does it cost?

As per the official Kerassentials official website, there are 3 packages for the customers to choose from:

1 month supply 1 bottle $69 per bottle (Free Shipping) 3 month supply 3 bottles $59 per bottle (Free Shipping) 6 month supply 6 bottles $49 per bottle (Free Shipping)

If you want to get the maximum out of the Kerassentials supplement, I would recommend it. Before moving on to the next section, let me give you an important note.

Due to the rising demand for Kerassentials oil, I have noticed a lot of fake supplements floating around the internet, with the same tagline. These fake products will not only be a waste of your money but also can seriously damage your system.

Shipping and money-back policy

If you purchase the oil through the official website, the manufacturers will be providing secured and free shipping on all the orders.

Based on the clinical evidence and positive customer testimonials, the website guarantees 100 percent customer satisfaction. The manufacturers of Kerassentials are confident about the outcomes and provide a 60-day no-hassle money-back guarantee.

So if you did not get the expected outcomes or for any reason are not happy with the supplement, you can claim your refund by contacting the customer care executive.

Conclusion for Kerassentials Reviews

If you are suffering from redness, pain, inflammation, and soreness in your nails and feet, this might be the solution for you.

Based on my in-depth research and analyzing various Kerassentials reviews, the formula appears to me as an all-natural formula that can help you from within. The supplement when applied topically has been shown to be effective in curing toenail fungus and other diseases related to the skin by tapping the root cause of the issue.

Moreover, the manufacturing facility of Kerassentials has been approved by the FDA and the company has been certified by GMP. Kerassentials formula is manufactured in a clean and sterile facility that uses disinfected equipment, ensuring the purity of the ingredients and top quality of the manufacturing process.

Furthermore, the majority of the users experienced positive outcomes after2 to 3 months of consistent use of Kerassentials.

In conclusion, along with the fact that the manufacturers provide a 60-day money-back guarantee, I can say that Kerassentials is a risk-free investment and there is nothing wrong in trying out the supplement.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the daily dosage recommended by the manufacturers? The Kerassentials manufacturers of Kerassentials recommend topically massaging a few drops of the oil on the nails and toes, 4 times a day, for the best results. Who all can use the Kerassentials formula? Kerassentials oil is formulated in such a way that it is safe for every person irrespective of their age and health conditions. But pregnant and lactating women should stay away from the supplement. When will I start experiencing the results? If you follow the dosage recommended by the manufacturers, the positive outcomes of the Kerassentials formula will start to show in your system, in a matter of 2 to 3 months of starting the supplement. Does the company offer free shipping? Yes, the Kerassentials official website is offering fast and free shipping on all their orders, if you purchase them via the official website. What if I did not get the desired outcomes? There is a 60-day money-back guarantee for the customers who did not get the desired outcomes. All you gotta do is contact, Kerassentials customer care and they will make sure that you are provided with a full refund.

