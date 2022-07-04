Michael Peter Muscala (born July 1, 1991) is an American expert b-ball player for the Oklahoma City Thunder of the National Basketball Association (NBA). His mom later wedded Thomas Maida. He has a stepsister, Madeline. Muscala experienced childhood in Minnesota, and went to schools in Roseville, Minnesota, moving on from Roseville High School.

Muscala played for the Bucknell Bison men’s b-ball group for four seasons. He was the 2011 Patriot League Men’s Basketball Player of the Year in the wake of driving the Bison to an NCAA Tournament appearance. Also, he was named to the First Team All-Patriot League and AP All-American Honorable Mention in 2010-2011. He was a 2012-13 Academic All-America choice. He was likewise a 2012-13 Senior CLASS Award finalist

Mike Muscala is one of the most extravagant Basketball Players and is the most well-known Basketball Player. As indicated by our examination, Wikipedia, Forbes, and Business Insider, Mike Muscala’s total assets is around $1.5 Million.

Muscala played for the Bucknell Bison men’s b-ball group for four seasons. He was the 2011 Patriot League Men’s Basketball Player of the Year subsequent to driving the Bison to an NCAA Tournament appearance. Likewise, he was named to the First Team All-Patriot League and AP All-American Honourable Mention in 2010-2011.

He was a 2012-13 Academic All-America choice. He was likewise a 2012-13 Senior CLASS Award finalist. In 2013, Muscala additionally won the Patriot League Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, and acquired First-Team All-Conference praises, turning into the main player in Patriot League history to procure Player of the Year and Tournament MVP two times. During his 2012-13 mission, Muscala additionally turned into Bucknell’s unsurpassed driving scorer, outperforming Al Leslie’s 32-year record.

On August 1, 2013, Mike Muscala signed a one-year manager Río Natura Monbús Obradoiro of the Liga ACB. On February 25, 2014, he headed out in different directions from Obradoiro and got back to the United States. In 20 games for the club, he found the middle value of 14.6 places, 7.8 bounce back and 1.1 helps per game.

Mike Muscala’s level is 6 ft 11. He was a star at Bucknell, winning First-Team All-Conference respects and turning into the school’s record-breaking driving scorer.

On June 27, 2013, Muscala was chosen by the Dallas Mavericks with the 44th overall pick in the 2013 NBA draft. He was in this way exchanged to the Atlanta Hawks on draft night, and later joined the Hawks for the 2013 NBA Summer League.

Mike Muscala is a well-known Basketball Player, who was brought into the world on July 1, 1991, in the United States. Proficient b-ball player who started his NBA profession with the Atlanta Hawks in 2014. He was two times named the Patriot League Men’s Basketball Player of the Year with the Bucknell Bison. As per Astrologers, Mike Muscala’s zodiac sign is Cancer.

Family

Came into the world as Michael Peter Muscala, his parents’ names are Bob (father) and Mary (mother), who later wedded Thomas Maida. His stepsister’s name is Madeline Maida.

During the 2014-15 season, he got numerous tasks to the Fort Wayne Mad Ants of the NBA Development League. On March 28, 2015, he had a season-best game with 18 places, 10 rebounds, 4 helps, 1 take, and 2 blocks in misfortune to the Charlotte Hornets.

Muscala again played for the Hawks’ late spring association group in 2015, averaging 9.8 focuses and 7.3 bounce back in six games. On February 3, 2016, he scored a season-high 12 focuses in a 125-86 win over the Philadelphia 76ers.On March 26, 2016, he was given the Jason Collier Memorial Trophy for being the player who best embodies the qualities Collier showed off the court as a local area envoy.

