Kenan Thompson is an American actor and comedian who is well-known for his character in the NBC sketch comedy series, Saturday Night Live (SNL). Kenan Thompson is considered the lengthiest-tenured SNL member in the show’s history, having been during the series since 2003.

But meanwhile, Kenan is most prominent for starring in Saturday Night Live, Kenan Thompson’s acting and comedy career goes way back. He became a Holiday sensation during the early 90s.

Kenan obtained original recognition as one of the original cast members of the Nickelodeon sketch comedy show, All That. During the mid-90s, Kenan and All That co-star Kel Mitchell started starring in the duo’s own sitcom, named Kenan & Kel. More presently, Thompson is noted for starring in the NBC sitcom, Kenan, which premiered in 2021.

Kenan Thompson Early life, Net Worth, And His Achievements

Kenan Thompson has also appeared in tons of commended movies over the years. He is well-known for his character in The Mighty Ducks franchise, Good Burger in 1997, Fat Albert in 2004, and Going in Style in 2017. He has also made several television appearances, entailing in The Parkers in 2000, Wild ‘N Out in 2005 and 2018.

On 10th May of 1978 in Atlanta, Georgia, Thompson was born. Whereas raised alongside two siblings, Kenan Thomspon started acting at the age of 5. Throughout this duration, he began functioning in the church theatre productions and a number of local plays.

Now it’s time to disclose the most frequently asked question about Keenan Thompson. This narrates Kenan Thompson’s net worth. His social media is filled with messages enquiring about his earnings. Well, it is clear that since he is such an efficacious actor and comedian, he should be making a lot of money.

On the basis of records, Kenan Thompson’s net worth during 2022 is nearly $13 Million. But we are still not sure of the precise figure, being a successful actor, it is very problematic to keep a correct record of his income. But as far as we know, Kenan Thompson’s net worth is predicted at $13 Million. He creates most of his income from his acting career.

After knowing Kenan Thompson’s net worth, let’s now talk about his accomplishments so far. Well, over the years, Keenan must have had a lot of accolades and accomplishments. Some of them are as follows,

Once, he was called the richest individual among the SNL crew. He has been designated many times for a Primetime Emmy Award. Besides, he also ranked #88 on VH1’s Top 100 Teenage Stars list and several more. Come on now, let’s talk about some of his charitable efforts. Furthermore, we will also disclose all the assets he owns.

Journey Of Kenan Thompson in Night Live Star

Kenan Thompson joined SNL in 2003. He endured as a featured player until 2005 and later became a repertory player during Season 31. He is absolute not playing a black woman on the show and asked the SNL to hire a black lady in 2013.

The Fat Albert actor has been cast as a member of SNL for 19 seasons and destitute the record set earlier by Darrell Hammond. Thompson recorded the greatest celebrity impressions functioned on SNL.

Career

Thompson first appeared on the big screen in 1994 in the movie ‘D2: The Mighty Ducks. That year, he was also cast in the comedy show titled ‘All That’. After this, he seemed in ‘The Steve Harvey Show’ and in Nickelodeon’s sitcom ‘Kenan & Kel’.

Then duration between 2001 to 2003, he did a number of TV and film projects entailing ‘Felicity’, ‘Off Centre’, ‘Clifford the Big Red Dog’, ‘Hamburger’, ‘Big Fat Liar’, ‘Love Don’t Cost a Thing’, ‘The Master of Disguise’ and ‘My Boss’s Daughter’.

Following this, he did the film ‘The Magic of Belle Isle’ in 2012. One year later, he played a voice character in the show ‘The Awesomes’. In 2016, the American actor did a guest character in ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’.

That year, Kenan also lent his voice to the quite prevalent movie ‘Rock Dog’. In addition, he was cast in the series ‘Maya & Marty as well. In addition, Kenan even appeared in the flick ‘Brother Nature’. In 2017, the actor appeared in the movie ‘Going in Style.

Kenan Thompson Relationships

In 2011, he married beautiful model Christina Evangeline. In 2014, they efficiently welcomed their first kid into the world. In 2018, they pleasantly welcomed another kid into the world.

Now talking about Keenan’s interest, well, as far as we know, he has an inspiring collection of luxury watches. Such as Apple Watch, Rolex, Gucci, Daniel Wellington, Cartier Santos, and several more. Now talking about the properties he retains, well, we’re not sure how many properties he owns, but as far as we know, he most probably resides in Tampa, Florida. Finally, we wish him all the best in his future. I hope he accomplished more heights in his future.