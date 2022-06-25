12 Fabulous Destinations to Explore in Florence

Many breath-taking experiences in Florence make the city a very popular place among the tourist population. The cradle of the Renaissance is decorated with several museums and marvellous artwork; villas converted into hotels, UNESCO World Heritage sites, and many other discoveries at every corner of the city. David Statue, Uffizi Gallery, and Ponte Vecchio Bridge are some amazing destinations you can witness with your Italy tourist visa. We bring you a travel guide for the best places to explore in Florence for a fabulous holiday experience.

Uffizi Gallery

Today, Uffizi Gallery covers a gigantic art collection with numerous paintings and statues ranging from late baroque to antiquity. It was once housing several ministry offices of Florence city. Built in the 16th century, this museum is among the top attractions in Florence city that welcomes close to 2 million visitors annually. Popular artists like Botticelli, Da Vinci, and Rembrandt Michelangelo’s works are also housed here. We recommend hiring a travel or audio guide for the best experience and in-depth information on the beautiful art collection. Apart from the artwork, the views from the Uffizi Gallery will surely make you fall in love with Florence city. Once you get your Italy tourist visa, this has to be the first destination on your itinerary.

Opening hours and admission fee: 9 am to 6:30 pm from Tuesday to Sunday with an entry fee of 20 Euros per person.

Boboli Garden

Get instant access to this green oasis in Florence, spread lavishly over 45,000 square meters, with the Italy tourist visa. Boboli Garden was designed for the Medici family and has allowed public access since 1766. Witness gorgeous sights, antique Renaissance statues, a picturesque avenue, a tiny rose garden, the spectacular Grotte del Buontalenti, and the 16th-century Neptune Fountain are the key highlights.

Opening hours and admission fee: 8:15 am to 6:30 pm – Tuesday to Sunday for 10 Euros per person.

Cathedral Santa Maria del Fiore

Placed at Piazza del Duomo, the heart of the old town, this cathedral stands among the top five largest churches in Europe, with a decorated 4th position on the list. It can easily house 30,000 people at one go. The cavalier dome, a true Renaissance masterpiece, took an incredible 16 years to be built by the talented Florentine goldsmith Brunelleschi. The marble façade decorating its exteriors brings in a mirage of three colours – green, pink, and white. The places to check out here are the dome, the high bell tower by Gitto, and the baptistery.

Opening hours and admission fee: 10 am to 5 pm daily with no entry fee.

Basilica di San Lorenzo di Firenze

This church stands among the most popular churches in the city after the cathedral has a history dating back to the 4th century. Flippo Brunelleschi was instrumental in transforming this into a marvellous Renaissance structure between 1377 and 1446, which also gave birth to an incredible charm to this place that is eminent even today. The top highlights are the altar vault representing the sun, moon, and stars and the church front square where numerous summer concerts are hosted.

Opening hours & admission fee: Daily 10 am to 5 pm. Entry is 4 Euros per person.

Church San Miniato al Monte

Standing just above the Pizzale, Michelangelo is among the highest city viewpoints and is bedecked amidst beautiful natural vistas. The church façade consists of dark green serpentine stone and white Carrara marble that are worth seeing. The zodiac depiction in the interiors is equally interesting to explore. You can purchase some homemade products at the small monastery placed adjacent to this church.

Opening hours and admission fee: 8:15 am to 5 pm on weekdays, and 8 am to 1 pm on Sundays and holidays. The entry is free.

Galleria dell’Accademia

This destination houses an awesome collection of fabulous art and sculpture works from popular Florentine artists, including the popular Michelangelo’s David Statue that stands 5 meters tall and weighs 6 tons. Apart from this, beautiful sculptures date back to 13th to 19th-century creations.

Opening hours and admission fee: All days except Monday between 8:15 am to 6:50 pm. The entry fee ranges from 2-12 Euros per person.

Mercato Centrale

This large market hall in the heart of Florence city features several interesting attractions over two floors. The first floor features groceries, fruits & vegetable stores where you can purchase local specialities like pasta, ham, truffles, cheese, and oil. Enjoy local treats here at one of the small snack bars. The upper floor houses fine dining restaurants for a bit more luxurious experience. Mark this destination first while planning your Italy tourist visa and Florence itinerary.

Opening hours and admission fee: Daily 10 am to 12 am. Entry is free.

Palazzo Pitti

Placed in the Oltrarno district of Florence, the Palazzo Pitti is adjacent to the River Arno. A popular photo shoot destination in the city attracts numerous tourists and visitors to this place. A number of wolves’ statues embellish the uniquely diagonal exterior square of this destination. The museum complex is equally impressive from the inside, featuring various galleries, almost 500 popular paintings in 28 rooms from global artists, and countless art and sculptures.

Opening hours and admission fee: Opening at 8:15 am, with the closing time varying every month from 4:30 pm to 7 pm. It’s closed on the first and last Mondays and every Thursday of the year. Entry is 16.5 Euros during the peak season and reduced to 10 Euros during the off-peak season.

Piazza della Signoria

This antique destination was built between 1250 and 1400 and has been the centre of city politics. You will be able to witness countless attractions ranging from the beautiful Palazzo Vecchio, Loggia Dei Lanzi, magnificent bronze equestrian and statues of Cosimo I de’Medici, and the Neptune Fountain, the first public fountain built in the city.

Opening hours & admission fee: April to September – 9 am to 11 pm. October to March – 9 am to 7 pm with an entry fee of 12. 5 Euros per adult above 25. 10 Euros for youngsters between 18 and 25, and free entry for those below 18.

Piazzale Michelangelo

Blessed with some picturesque viewpoints that can be worthy of any Instagram pics, Pizzale Michelangelo was built by the popular architect Guiseppe Poggi as part of the restoration work done when Florence was the capital city for a short duration in 1865. The sunset view from here is equally gorgeous and offers a wonderfully relaxing experience.

Opening hours and admission fee: The entry is free, and there is no specific opening time.

Pizaa dell Repubblica

This antique destination was a city centre during the Roman and Middle Ages. It is home to the Ghetto and Piazza del Mercato Vecchio. Events and concerts are being hosted here all through the year. A vibrant destination featuring numerous painters, artists, bubble artists, and red glittering merry-go-round radiate brings a unique charm to this destination. You can also enjoy unique Italian flavours at nearby cafes and restaurants.

Opening hours and admission fee: Entry is free. Closed each Thursday.

April to September: 9 am – 2 pm. October to March: 9 am – 7 pm.

Ponte Vecchio

This antique bridge initiates from Arno, the oldest segmental arch bridge worldwide and is considered among the key highlights of Florence city. This gorgeous Ponte Vecchio houses copious opulent pieces of jewellery, leather, and influential watch brands today. A photogenic destination that makes it a must-visit destination. Do visit the place after sunset to capture the best Instagram pics.

Opening hours & admission fee: Daily 10 am to 7 pm. Entry is free.