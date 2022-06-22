Is Online Gambling Legal in My State? | 2022

Want to gamble legally within your state in the USA? The US gambling scene is a mish-mash of different laws, as each state governs its own approach to online (and in-person) gambling and the types of gambling that are allowed. In this article, we cover what is available in each state, so you can simply scroll down to see what types of gambling are covered under state-based licensing where you live. If you ever want to do your full due diligence, you can search for the department of gaming in your state, for instance, the Arizona Department of Gaming, to examine the landscape in a bit more detail.
Finding a reputable and trustworthy casino is great and all, but a more important factor to consider is whether or not it’s actually legal to gamble online in your state. As you may already be aware, there are a number of states in which this practice is allowed. But, there are also quite a considerable number of states where it’s prohibited. That’s why it’s extremely important to do your research…
Alabama
Parimutuel horse racing betting, daily fantasy sports.
Alaska
Daily fantasy sports.
Arizona
Sportsbetting, horse racing, daily fantasy sports.
Arkansas
Daily fantasy sports, horse and greyhound racing, online lottery.
California
Daily fantasy sports, horse racing, online lottery.
Colorado
Sports betting, daily fantasy sports, horse racing.
Connecticut
Sports betting, horse racing, daily fantasy sports.
Delaware
Online casinos, poker, sports betting, horse racing, daily fantasy sports.
Florida
Sports betting, horse racing, daily fantasy sports.
Georgia
Online lottery, daily fantasy sports.
Hawaii
No options available.
Idaho
Horse racing.
Illinois
Sports betting, horse racing, daily fantasy sports.
Indiana
Sports betting, daily fantasy sports, horse racing.
Iowa
Sports betting, horse racing, daily fantasy sports.
Kansas
Sports betting, horse racing, daily fantasy sports.
Kentucky
Horse racing, daily fantasy sports, online lottery.
Louisiana
Sports betting, horse racing, daily fantasy sports.
Maine
Sports betting, horse racing, daily fantasy sports.
Maryland
Sports betting, horse racing, daily fantasy sports.
Massachusetts
Horse racing, daily fantasy sports.
Michigan
Sports betting, online casinos, poker, horse racing, daily fantasy sports, online lottery.
Minnesota
Horse racing, daily fantasy sports, online lottery.
Mississippi
Sports betting, daily fantasy sports.
Missouri
Horse racing, daily fantasy sports.
Montana
Sports betting, online lottery, horse racing.
Nebraska
Horse racing, daily fantasy sports.
Nevada
Sports betting, poker, horse racing.
New Hampshire
Sports betting, online lottery, horse racing, daily fantasy sports.
New Jersey
Sports betting, horse racing, daily fantasy sports, online gambling, poker.
New Mexico
Horse racing, daily fantasy sports.
New York
Sports betting, horse racing, daily fantasy sports, online lottery.
North Carolina
Daily fantasy sports, online lottery.
North Dakota
Horse racing, daily fantasy sports, online lottery.
Ohio
Sports betting, daily fantasy sports, horse racing.
Oklahoma
No available options, although horse racing and daily fantasy sports operators exist and are tolerated by the authorities.
Oregon
Sports betting, online lottery, horse racing, daily fantasy sports.
Pennsylvania
Sports betting, horse racing, daily fantasy sprots, online casinos, poker, online lottery.
Rhode Island
Sports betting, horse racing, daily fantasy sports, online lottery.
South Carolina
Daily fantasy sports.
South Dakota
Sports betting, horse racing, daily fantasy sports.
Tennessee
Sports betting, horse racing, daily fantasy sports.
Texas
Horse racing, daily fantasy sports.
Utah
Daily fantasy sports.
Vermont
Horse racing, daily fantasy sports.
Virginia
Sports betting, horse racing, daily fantasy sports, online lottery.
Washington
Sports betting, horse racing, daily fantasy sports.
West Virginia
Online gambling, poker, sports betting, horse racing, daily fantasy sports.
Wisconsin
Sports betting, horse racing, daily fantasy sports.
Wyoming
Sports betting, horse racing, daily fantasy sports.
Concluding Thoughts
As you can see, the options for online gambling vary wildly from state to state. These are just the types of betting that authorized and that licensed providers within the state are allowed to run. There are also different types of gambling options that are licensed in other jurisdictions – such as Gibraltar – but check the terms and conditions to see if you are allowed to play with online operators that are licensed from there.