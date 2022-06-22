Is Online Gambling Legal in My State? | 2022

Want to gamble legally within your state in the USA? The US gambling scene is a mish-mash of different laws, as each state governs its own approach to online (and in-person) gambling and the types of gambling that are allowed. In this article, we cover what is available in each state, so you can simply scroll down to see what types of gambling are covered under state-based licensing where you live. If you ever want to do your full due diligence, you can search for the department of gaming in your state, for instance, the Arizona Department of Gaming, to examine the landscape in a bit more detail.

Finding a reputable and trustworthy casino is great and all, but a more important factor to consider is whether or not it’s actually legal to gamble online in your state. As you may already be aware, there are a number of states in which this practice is allowed. But, there are also quite a considerable number of states where it’s prohibited. That’s why it’s extremely important to do your research…

Alabama

Parimutuel horse racing betting, daily fantasy sports.

Alaska

Daily fantasy sports.

Arizona

Sportsbetting, horse racing, daily fantasy sports.

Arkansas

Daily fantasy sports, horse and greyhound racing, online lottery.

California

Daily fantasy sports, horse racing, online lottery.

Colorado

Sports betting, daily fantasy sports, horse racing.

Connecticut

Sports betting, horse racing, daily fantasy sports.

Delaware

Online casinos, poker, sports betting, horse racing, daily fantasy sports.

Florida

Sports betting, horse racing, daily fantasy sports.

Georgia

Online lottery, daily fantasy sports.

Hawaii

No options available.

Idaho

Horse racing.

Illinois

Sports betting, horse racing, daily fantasy sports.

Indiana

Sports betting, daily fantasy sports, horse racing.

Iowa

Sports betting, horse racing, daily fantasy sports.

Kansas

Sports betting, horse racing, daily fantasy sports.

Kentucky

Horse racing, daily fantasy sports, online lottery.

Louisiana

Sports betting, horse racing, daily fantasy sports.

Maine

Sports betting, horse racing, daily fantasy sports.

Maryland

Sports betting, horse racing, daily fantasy sports.

Massachusetts

Horse racing, daily fantasy sports.

Michigan

Sports betting, online casinos, poker, horse racing, daily fantasy sports, online lottery.

Minnesota

Horse racing, daily fantasy sports, online lottery.

Mississippi

Sports betting, daily fantasy sports.

Missouri

Horse racing, daily fantasy sports.

Montana

Sports betting, online lottery, horse racing.

Nebraska

Horse racing, daily fantasy sports.

Nevada

Sports betting, poker, horse racing.

New Hampshire

Sports betting, online lottery, horse racing, daily fantasy sports.

New Jersey

Sports betting, horse racing, daily fantasy sports, online gambling, poker.

New Mexico

Horse racing, daily fantasy sports.

New York

Sports betting, horse racing, daily fantasy sports, online lottery.

North Carolina

Daily fantasy sports, online lottery.

North Dakota

Horse racing, daily fantasy sports, online lottery.

Ohio

Sports betting, daily fantasy sports, horse racing.

Oklahoma

No available options, although horse racing and daily fantasy sports operators exist and are tolerated by the authorities.

Oregon

Sports betting, online lottery, horse racing, daily fantasy sports.

Pennsylvania

Sports betting, horse racing, daily fantasy sprots, online casinos, poker, online lottery.

Rhode Island

Sports betting, horse racing, daily fantasy sports, online lottery.

South Carolina

Daily fantasy sports.

South Dakota

Sports betting, horse racing, daily fantasy sports.

Tennessee

Sports betting, horse racing, daily fantasy sports.

Texas

Horse racing, daily fantasy sports.

Utah

Daily fantasy sports.

Vermont

Horse racing, daily fantasy sports.

Virginia

Sports betting, horse racing, daily fantasy sports, online lottery.

Washington

Sports betting, horse racing, daily fantasy sports.

West Virginia

Online gambling, poker, sports betting, horse racing, daily fantasy sports.

Wisconsin

Sports betting, horse racing, daily fantasy sports.

Wyoming

Sports betting, horse racing, daily fantasy sports.

Concluding Thoughts

As you can see, the options for online gambling vary wildly from state to state. These are just the types of betting that authorized and that licensed providers within the state are allowed to run. There are also different types of gambling options that are licensed in other jurisdictions – such as Gibraltar – but check the terms and conditions to see if you are allowed to play with online operators that are licensed from there.