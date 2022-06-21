On Sunday, keyboardist Brett Tuggle died after a long and courageous battle with cancer. When I first met him, he was seventy years old.

When his son Matt confirmed to Rolling Stone that his father’s death had occurred, “He was loved by his family so much,” Matt said. In the hospital, he had the support of his family. Under his guidance, he was able to raise a wonderful family. The gift of music was bestowed upon me by him.”

Who Is Brett Tuggle? know More Facts About The Life Of Fleetwood Mac Keyboardist

Tuggle is best known for his 20-year tenure with Fleetwood Mac as a journeyman keyboardist. After briefly rejoining the David Lee Roth Band in 1997, he was a member from 1988 to 1994.

After his death on June 19, his son Matt and daughter Michelle are the only surviving members of his family.

Matt reminisced to Rolling Stone that “he was so adored by his family.” Only Matt and Michelle will be responsible for carrying out his legacy.

His family was there for him when he was ill. Throughout my childhood, he was a wonderful father to me. He introduced me to the world of music.

Tommy Shaw and Mitch Ryder of Styx and Jimmy Page of the Detroit Wheels were among the other artists BrettTuggle has shared the stage with.

Early 1980s He Collaborated With Variety Of Musicians

Toggle grew up in Denver, Colorado, where he began taking piano lessons in first grade, sparking an early passion for the instrument. “Gimme Some Lovin'” by the Spencer Davis Group was a revelation to him, he told Rolling Stone. He was able to recreate the sound with the help of a secondhand Hammond organ. During a 1970 tour with Mitch Ryder and the Detroit Wheels, he played guitar on their album Detroit, released in 1971 under the pseudonym Detroit Featuring Mitch Ryder.

Tuggle’s sideman career began in earnest in 1981 with John Kay and Steppenwolf. Toggle began working with Springfield after finishing his contract with Springfield, who was riding high on the success of “Jessie’s Girl.” According to Tuggle, “We really set out to rule the world back in 1982.” “It was a fantastic band,” says the author. “It was one of the greatest experiences of my life.”

With Tuggle, “I’ll never forget walking out on stage at this auditorium… Sacramento [for our first show],” says Springfield.

He describes the sound as “like a jet engine in motion.” Our jaws dropped when we realized what had happened to us. It was a little unnerving due to the volume. There was such a frenzy going on. This person had a profound effect on these young children, and I could see it in their faces.”

After Christine McVie’s departure from Fleetwood Mac, he took on a more prominent role in the band’s music.

As a result of scheduling conflicts with Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham, he and the other members of the band had to take time off to work on their respective solo projects.