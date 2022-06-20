Just days before the premiere of Only Murders in the Building‘s second season on Hulu, Selena Gomez is disclosing new details about her character, Sarah.

Starring alongside comic veterans Steve Martin, 76, and Martin Short, 72, the 29-year-old actress joins the cast of the series, which premieres on June 28 and returns for Season 2.

Actress Selena Gomez Stated In An Interview That Her Character Was Originally Conceived As Male

The actress was interviewed by the Awards Chatter podcast, where she stated that her character was originally conceived as a male.

Despite the fact that Martin and John Hoffman collaborated on the collection, landing Short was critical to re-engaging Martin as a leading man.

Former TV drama star Charles-Haden Savage (Martin), struggling Broadway director Oliver Putnam (Short), and a young lady refurbishing The Arconia condo (Gomez) are all included in the collection.

In the first season, this unlikely trio became friends and realized they were all true crime fanatics… And when a murder occurs in their building, they must put their fervor to the test.

“The subsequent half was them hoping I wasn’t going to be irritating,” Gomez said after earning the part. That is, in fact, the truth. ‘They had no idea,’ they said.

“I guess we didn’t really know what to expect, someone coming in who is younger,” they tell people all the time.”

Gomez Also Revealed That She Has Begun Watching The Films Of Both Of Her New Co-Stars

That said, it couldn’t have worked out any better for me that they called me. After a bit of chit-chatting with everyone, I just informed them about my interest in real crime. There was an incident that occurred, and she said, ‘I can’t imagine the show with three males.

‘I assume Steve and Marty were aware of my existence.’ I don’t know if they were aware of any of my previous work. While they weren’t exactly the same, she explained, “I watched all the classics with my mother growing up and I hadn’t seen quite enough because they had each performed so much.”

“Doing another season of a program that legitimately got the reaction it had is a little nerve-wracking,” Gomez adds in reference to Season 2. I was apprehensive because I wondered, “How can I stop this?” ‘How can I improve myself?'”

“With my full confidence in my body, this is a million times better than Season 1,” says the multi-platinum performer. We’ve nailed down our characters and have a very diverse cast. You’re in for a shock.