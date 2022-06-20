After Johnny Depp won his defamation case against Amber Heard, Disney resumed using his likeness again after foregoing it due to charges that he was a ‘wife abuser.’.

It was the first time since the House of Mouse severed connections with Depp that a picture of the vindicated Captain Jack Sparrow star was projected on the Disneyland Paris Castle over the weekend.

At the trial, Depp told Heard’s lawyer that “nothing in this world” could persuade him to return to work with Disney on a Pirates of the Caribbean picture, even “$300 million and a million alpacas.”.

Johnny Depp Projected At Disneyland Castle After Four Days Of Trial Wins

Four days after Amber Heard came up with charges of domestic abuse against Depp in a Washington Post op-ed, Disney dropped him from the film project.

A Virginia court ruled in favor of Johnny Depp in his defamation battle against his ex-wife, ordering her to pay him $15 million in damages.

In his lawsuit, Depp argues that Heard’s status as a “public figure representing domestic abuse” cost him the part of Captain Jack Sparrow in the popular Pirates of the Caribbean series.

A Tweet Claimed The Show Of Johnny Depp’s Image On Disneyland In Paris

On Twitter, a video claims to show that Disneyland in Paris has incorporated Johnny Depp’s likeness into a display for Pirates of the Caribbean.

They say it was taken this weekend, according to the person who uploaded the video to YouTube.

The defamation complaint addressed Depp about Disney’s decision to ditch him for the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. To the actor, the case came down to charges that he was a ‘wife abuser,’ as he stated in court.

That’s how he put it: “It had been two years of nonstop worldwide news about me as this wife-beater.” In order to be on the safe side, I’m sure Disney tried to sever relations.

During that time, the #MeToo movement was in full force.

Depp also said that despite his removal from the film series, Disney still intended to profit off the character.

To the court, he said, ‘My character was not removed off the rides.’

Captain Jack Sparrow doll sales continued unabated. Nobody stopped selling anything.

‘They just didn’t want anything following behind me that they could find,’ he explained.

Because of this, it appears that Depp would not accept an apology from Disney officials for their decision to dump him personally while still milking his character for profits.

His attorney Benjamin Rottenborn asked: “The fact is Mr. Depp… if Disney approached you with $300 million and a million alpacas… nothing on this earth would induce you to go back and work with Disney on a Pirates of the Caribbean film?'” Correct?’

“That is correct, Mr. Rottenborn,” Depp said.

A Pirates of the Caribbean 6 script with or without Johnny Depp has been revealed by Hollywood mega-producer Jerry Bruckheimer.