One of the most important notifications that have been able to receive a huge amount of LimeLight has been the decision of the direction team and the production team to release the upcoming Pixar animated movie Lightyear.

This is technically one of the most famous animated series, which has been in the position to gain a huge amount of success over time. It is important to mention that this amazing movie is animated and can involve the interplay of so many characters that it becomes interesting to watch over and over the period.

Chris Evans Spoke Candidly About The Same-Sex Kisses In Lightyear

It is important to mention that this has been one of the essential kinds of animated web series which all the people desperately wait for over the period. Not only is the execution amazing, but the storyline and the plot on which the entire web series is built are also amazing. It is important to mention that this is the most important kind of objective that has been in the position to gain a future amount of success.

But for so many years, no latest season of this amazing animated series was getting launched. But now, the wait is technically over for everyone waiting for the release. The production team has already announced that this animated series is expected to hit the theatres soon. This is a major Disney animated film.

Lightyear Banned In 14 Countries Due To The Inclusion Of Same-Sex Kiss

It is also important to mention that this movie was able to create controversy even before it was released. This controversy is basically about featuring a gay couple and reporting a kiss between them. According to the trailer, there has been a scene in which the two gay actors of the animated web series are visualized kissing each other. This particular scene has not been accepted by the public so easily, and they have criticized lightyear, which is the spin-off of the popular Toy Story franchise.

The public has been lashing out at the directors and crew members of the famous animated web series because this kind of behavior is not accepted in society, and the animated series is likely to have a bad impact on the children. What is controversial for them is not the scene of kissing in an animated movie but the same-sex kiss.

Initially, it was thought that this movie Lightyear would be altered after receiving such a small amount of Criticism from the audience. It is important to mention that there was a time in which the production team even decided to remove this scene so that further controversy did not develop over the period.

In such a situation, it becomes extremely important to understand and mention that this is not a solution to the narrow-mindedness of the people. It was later decided that no such kind of kissing scene would be deleted from the web series because there is nothing wrong with the display of Art in front of the public. It is also important to mention that it is a time for the recognition of the rights of the LGBT community and all of this has to be normalized over time.

Lashing Out

The lead actor Chris Evans has been able to react to all these kinds of speculations that people would not watch the animated series on account of this scene. He has been in the position to give the strongest reaction to the fact that we all live in the 21st century. This is something that has to be changed over a period of time and it is important to mention that a perfect kind of healthy living structure has to be developed for the betterment of all the people over the period of time.

It is important to mention that this is nothing but the depiction of the face of this society which despite being modern is not in the position to accept the reality and truth of a class of people who genuinely belong to the category.

Change Of Thought

He was also in the position to express the opinion that this is the time for change and this is the time for accepting a lot of people in the real life so that they could be in the position to Express south between identities without getting ashamed about their actual self. This kind of realization was extremely important and, at the same point in time, was responsible for developing a huge amount of space for the development of the consciousness of the people over the period of time.

This is the best type of opinion that must be secured with a lot of people over time. All of this is going to be extremely successful and useful to change the way in which people think over the period. This is a perfect explanation for almost all the speculations that would be made with respect to the division of the movie into the seemingly alright and the ones which are objected to. But now, everything has been put to rest.