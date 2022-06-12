Why Women Kill Season 3: Is This Series Cancelled? Latest Updates on It!

Marc Cherry’s anthology series, ‘Why Women Kill,’ is set in several historical periods. Each season has several tales about women who have died due to their actions.

In the inaugural edition, three women face infidelity and betrayal in their relationships. On the other hand, the second season focuses on Alma, a young woman trying to fit into a social group that she believes is beyond her grasp.

The dark comedy-drama first aired on CBS All Access on August 15, 2019; however, for season 2, it was relocated to Paramount+.

After the second season premiere, viewers were blown away by the show’s stellar cast, especially Allison Tolman’s Alma and Lana Parrilla’s Rita. The outfits and set design create visually attractive frames.

Although the first season was panned for its confusing tone and unlikeable characters, season 2 was a huge success. Fans of the program are eagerly anticipating the next round of episodes. That raises the issue of a possible third season. Here’s what we know thus far!

Now that the second season is nearing its conclusion, let’s examine what we know about the potential for a third season. First, is it even occurring? Second, considering the drastic difference between Seasons 1 and 2, what will Season 3 be about, and who will appear in it? Here is what we currently know.

Why Women Kill Season 3 Release Date:

“Why Women Kill” has not yet been renewed for a third season as of this writing. Typically, Paramount+ renews or cancels its summer offers within a few weeks following the last episode’s debut on the streaming service. The program was renewed for a second season in mid-October of last year (according to Variety) on the same day that the season’s final episode was uploaded, so a decision is likely imminent. Hopefully, viewers will soon learn that “Why Women Kill” will be returning for a third season.

Due to the numerous Covid-19-related limitations that were in effect in California at the time the program was picked up, production continued into the winter months of 2020 and into 2021. If “Why Women Kill” is renewed in October and production continues without hiccups, it’s expected that the third season will premiere in the early summer of 2019. From June through July, which was the typical time range for the second season, looks to be the best option for Season 3.

It is also likely that Paramount+ may delay airing the show until late August to mid-October, as it did with the first season. Until a renewal is formally announced, speculation will reign.

Who is in the Season 3 cast of Why Women Kill?

Jack Davenport is the sole actor to have appeared in both seasons, having portrayed Simone’s third husband, Karl Grove, in Season 1 and the narrator in Season 2. It’s unknown who (if anyone) will return for Season 3, but it’s likely that an entirely new cast will take the stage for the third installment—although some of the show’s fans are hoping for a repeat appearance from Lana Parrilla, who played a snooty socialite in Season 2 and reportedly has said she wants to work with Cherry again, much like fellow TV mogul Ryan Murphy is known for always collaborating with acclaimed actress Sarah Paulson.

Why Women Kill Season 3 Plot

The second season focuses on Alma, a stay-at-home mom with a supportive husband and a loyal daughter to watch over her shoulder. Her greatest goal is for her daughter Dee to find a suitable husband. Alma joins the Legion Park Garden Club to be accepted by a more affluent group of ladies.

While Alma finds the truth about her husband, their family life turns for the worse when she learns of his infidelity.

We observe Alma’s transformation into an entirely new person toward the season’s conclusion. Her efforts to improve her family’s situation have turned into a selfish quest for attention.

Despite making headlines for all the wrong reasons and the trail of corpses she leaves in her wake, Alma shows no remorse. It is possible that if the program returns for a third time, we may learn another solution to the question, “Why do women kill?”

Why Women Kill Season 3 Trailer:

According to rumors, no why women’s season 3 teaser has aired as of yet. However, the production company confirmed that season three of Why Women Kill has begun filming. There is currently no information regarding the trailer’s release. However, the show’s creators have assured us that the teaser will be released this year.

Reviews Of Why Women Kill Season 3

The first season has a 67 percent approval rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, based on 27 reviews with an average rating of 7.6/10. Though Why Women Kill falls short of its ambitious premise, fans of Marc Cherry and his impressive cast will find much to enjoy in its darkly soapy and stylish delights. Metacritic, it has a weighted average score of 63 out of 100, based on 16 critics, indicating “generally favorable reviews.”