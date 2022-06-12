Tokyo Revengers Season 2: Confirmed Release Date, Cast & Latest Updates 2022!

Tokyo Revengers by Ken Wakui is a manga and anime series that has captivated fans all over the world. When the series was adapted into an anime, its popularity exploded, resulting in a significant increase in its fan base.

Fans of Tokyo Revengers were expecting some news about the series’ second season during the much-anticipated Jump Festa 2022. Season 2 of Tokyo Revengers has been officially confirmed, much to their relief.

Ken Wakui’s popular animanga series has been renewed for a second season at Jump Festa 2022. Season 2 of Tokyo Revengers has begun filming, although the team has not yet announced a release date. The first season of the show took about nine months to make, so viewers may expect the second season to arrive in July 2022.

Fans also got an early Christmas present in the form of a sneak peek at what the audience may expect in the show’s second season.

Release Date for Tokyo Revengers Season 2

According to the official website, the second season of “Tokyo Revengers” would likely premiere in the middle and end of 2022. The production of the first season was done quickly, and it is probable that Season 2 is currently in development but has not yet been revealed. Despite the likelihood that “Tokyo Revengers” will return for a second season, viewers will likely have to wait until early 2023 to watch the debut of the second season.

What characters will return in the second season of the anime?

Takemichi Hanagaki, a 26-year-old guy who is unemployed and living an unpleasant existence, is the main character presented at the beginning of “Tokyo Revengers.” However, most of the story takes place when Takemichi is 14 years old and joins the Tokyo Manji Gang, better known as Toman. The gang is commanded by Manjiro Sano, better known by his nickname Mikey, a 15-year-old who is usually accompanied and protected by his pal Draken, another important member of Toman.

Toman has a large number of members who appear in the anime, but there are a few high-ranking boys that play a larger role in the unfolding drama. There’s Chifuyu Matsuno, the deputy captain of Tomen’s first division, Keisuke Baji, the first division’s captain, Takashi Mitsuya, the second division’s captain, and other active members including Atsushi Sendo, Makoto Suzuki, and Kazushi Yamagishi, among others.

The plot of Tokyo Revengers Season 2

Takemichi, a 26-year-old guy with nothing going for him, finds that his ex-girlfriend Hinata Tachibana and her younger brother were killed by the Tokyo Manji Gang at the beginning of “Tokyo Revengers.”

Takemichi is in a state of despair, yet he has the ability to alter the course of history when he is abruptly thrown back in time 12 years.

Takemichi takes advantage of the circumstance to warn Hinata, and she is still alive when he returns to the present day. Unfortunately, his actions have resulted in other unanticipated consequences.

From that point on, Takemichi is able to alternate between the present and 12 years ago, doing all in his ability to gain influence in Toman and avoid an extraordinary amount of violent incidents. Alternately, the gang may be erratic and dangerous, and Takemichi is clearly out of his depth in this circumstance.

Takemichi discovers, near the conclusion of the first season of the anime, that he has been appointed commander of the first division, which is good news. Takemichi’s life, however, is placed in jeopardy, leaving the spectator in suspense. Season 2 will presumably continue off exactly where Season 1 left off, with Takemichi in the midst of a possibly fatal crisis involving other gang members.

Trailer Of Tokyo Revengers Season 2:

Where can I see the second season of Tokyo Revengers?

You can see here,

The World’s Largest Anime Collection is now on Crunchyroll.

Mondo. Extreme animation.

VRV Choose. Discover the next great thing from VRV.

Reviews & Ratings:

Despite the fact that Crunchyroll does not provide audience data for simulcast titles, Toman’s popularity can be readily witnessed around the globe. The first season of Tokyo Revengers has received over 337,000 ratings on MyAnimeList, culminating in an astounding 8.25/10 rating.