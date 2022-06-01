It is important to mention that Hollywood is a perfect destination for entertainment because you will find some entertaining movies and some entertaining gossip related to different celebrities. In one of these recent kinds of gossip, it has come forward that this weekend saw the famous wedding of Kourtney Kardashian.

It was one of the biggest affairs in Hollywood because the famous actress got married to her long-term boyfriend, Travis Barker. This was the happiest moment of her life, and everybody expected her to invite the close ones with whom she could share the happiness of her life. But it was important to mention that a famous and well-known person, Caitlyn Jenner, was not a part of the celebration.

What Exactly Happened Between Them?

The wedding ceremony was a very intimate wedding ceremony in which only a couple of people were invited. The couple got married in Italy, and they invited a very few people, including family members and close friends from the industry and other sectors.

It is important to mention that all the people who attended the wedding could express the happiness that they felt for the couple. It was a beautiful lesson for all the people who attended the wedding and a beautiful moment for them to witness. But one of the factors that shocked many people was the absence of the bride’s best friend, Caitlyn.

Ways In Which Matters Had To Be Taken Into Account

This news has shocked a lot of people, and they now want to know why the best friend of the bride was not present at the wedding. What was able to amaze the people was that Caitlyn has always been a part of every kind of family celebration over the period. She has also been in the position to get married to Kris Jenner.

She has been a part of the family since the age of 12, and the sudden absence of this amazing personality from the marriage has increased the speculations that something is not right between them.

It may be in the position to depict any heartbreak or fight they have entered into. The reason which people have been able to bring forward this particular factor has been the basic fact that they want to know more about the reason why this relationship is no longer happening.

Reasons Which All Of This Happened

According to some sources, it has been revealed that Caitlyn was not invited to the wedding ceremony. This particular news has been able to bring the biggest amount of shock to all the fans who could never believe that this could ever happen.

But according to the media sources, this is not the first time Caitlyn has been excluded from a family event. In the recent interview, she brought forward her love for the family and even gave a hint about the marriage of Kourtney Kardashian with Travis.

In that interview, she was able to express the joy and happiness that she was experiencing for the time being. But all of this is not going to help her out. It is because things will not work in her favor at the end of the day.

She has not been respected in the way she always deserved. This has affected her goodwill and reputation and has brought forward the kind of cracks that every Hollywood family has been able to resist over the period. In such a situation, it becomes important to mention that all of this has been able to change their life and give the biggest lesson to Caitlyn.

Reasons To Develop

Conclusion

This has affected her goodwill and reputation and has brought forward the kind of cracks that every Hollywood family has been able to resist over the period. In such a situation, it becomes important to mention that all of this has been able to change lives and give the biggest lesson to Caitlyn.

