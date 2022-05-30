Angelina Jolie is a popular actress currently ruling Hollywood. The devoted artist is also the UN Goodwill Ambassador and won multiple accolades in her lifetime. She gave many blockbuster hits to the industry and captured the hearts of hundreds of people around the globe.

The celebrity also plays a great role in various philanthropic activities. Even she visited rural regions of Cambodia and others to support many distressed people. Do you wish to learn all the personal information and net worth of this star? Read this content thoroughly and mitigate all your doubts about the incredible actress.

About Angelina Jolie

The leading actress in Hollywood, Angelina Jolie, is a personality that most Americans admire. Even in her forties, this brilliant artist looks ravishing and has the capability to mesmerize the viewers with her charm.

The American diva worked in different award-winning movies like Salt, Girl, and many others. Furthermore, her work also got noticed in various TV shows and web series. Presently, people regard her as one of the top filmmakers in America. Here we will discuss more her personal life and net worth.

Quick Facts About Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie, the academy winner so many times, is a role model for many fashion divas and budding artists. As per Forbes, her name is definitely there among the highest-paid actresses of all time. Her performances in different roles captured the attention of people from various age groups. The Maleficent star is 5 feet and 6.5 inches tall and weighs approximately 54 kg. This makes her body statistics really impressive with the measurement being 36-25-35. She wears shoes of the size 7 in the US. The color combination for the hair and eyes is dark brown and gray respectively. However, the information on her ethnicity is not available. The sun sign of the lady is Gemini.

Jolie’s collection of cars is just mind-blowing. Some of the models are;-

Ford Explorer

Chevrolet Tahoe

BMW Hydrogen 7

Range Rover

It seems that the collection will increase more as time passes by. Not much controversy is there about this famous artist. The incredible actress has remained in the headlines many times before for her superb matching with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

Angelina Jolie’s Age And Early Life Explored

Angelina Jolie’s date of birth is 4th June 1975. So, presently, this maiden is 47 years old, as per 2022 statistics. She took birth to Jon Voight and Marcheline Bertrand in Los Angeles, California. James Haven is her brother. However, no other detail is there for any more siblings of Jolie. Commonly, people love to call her by the nickname AJ or Angie.

In her early life, she completed her education at New York’s William O. Schaefer School at Tappan and Beverly Hills High School in Beverly Hills California. Later on, she graduated from El Rodeo Elementary School at Beverly Hills and Lee Strasberg Theater Institute at West Hollywood. She got fabulous looks from her ancestral genes. Thus, the acting career was a dream of this lady from a very early age only. She appeared in many music videos at 16 years of age. This was the golden time for the beginning of her modeling career also.

However, her career began at only a tender age of six in 1982. Although she was not very attractive at that time, her incredible acting skills impressed the audience in Lookin to Get Out, a movie of Jolie’s father.

Angelina Jolie’s Net Worth And Career

As per last year’s estimates, their net worth of Angelina is $160 million. Of course, that’s a huge amount indeed and all she has gained from her tireless performances and dedication to her profession. Moreover, she has a golden heart and never fails to inspire so many people.

1993 marked a turning point for the young girl who loved acting keenly from childhood. She played the lead role in Cyborg 2. Although the movie did not receive the expected responses, people praised her work. This acted as a motivation for the learning actress whose career was at an embryo stage at that point in time. The next movie that proved her incredible talent to the world was Hackers.

One of her most appreciated works includes Gia of 1998. Angelina Jolie is the winner of many prestigious awards like Golden Globe, Oscar, etc. With consistent performances, Jolie has managed to create a permanent place among the top-notch artists of Hollywood, and of the world also.

Angelina Jolie Husband

The romantic life of Angelina Jolie was never a steady one. She came into a relationship with Jonny Lee Miller and married him in 1996. However, in 2000, they got divorced. After that, Jolie remarried Billy Bob Thornton in 2000, but that marriage was also not fruitful. Finally, she married Brad Pitt in 2014 and the two became the most happening and talked-about couple in Hollywood. Unfortunately, this time also, Angie suffered a divorce after two years of marriage. The actress is the proud mother of six children. She biologically gave birth to three of them and adopted the others.

Conclusion

If you wish to name the top artists of Hollywood at present, Angelina Jolie must occupy the top position among the actresses. She is a great contributor to the global entertainment industry and practices humanitarian activities too.