Vinland Saga Season 2 Release Date: What We Know So Far This Year!

The Vinland Saga is a historical manga series written and drawn by Makoto Yukimura. The series is published by Kodansha and was originally serialized in the youth-targeted Weekly Shnen Magazine before switching to the young adult men-targeted Monthly Afternoon manga magazine. The series has been collected into twenty-five bound volumes as of July 2021. Kodansha USA has received permitted to publish the Vinland Saga in English.

The term evokes links with Vinland as recorded in two Norse sagas. Vinland Saga, on the other hand, opens in an England ruled by the Danes at the beginning of the eleventh century and focuses on the Danish invasion of England, sometimes known as Vikings. The story combines a dramatization of King Cnut the Great’s rise to power with a revenge plot centered on the historical explorer Thorfinn, the son of a murdered ex-warrior who serves under a group of mercenaries responsible for the murder; the story progresses through several story arcs before culminating in an expedition to Vinland.

From July through December of 2019, NHK General TV aired a 24-episode anime television series adaption by Wit Studio. Season two has been announced.

As of July 2021, around 5.5 million copies of Vinland Saga were in circulation. The series received the 36th Kodansha Manga Award for Best General Manga in 2012. The anime adaption of The Vinland Saga is regarded as one of the finest anime series of 2019.

The latest manga chapter of Vinland Saga delighted fans owing to the series’ potential future. However, Yukimura, the manga author of the Vinland Saga, revealed that the chapter is only a prologue to something larger and worse. Yukimura remarked that fans should not get overly enthusiastic about the upcoming chapter since it would be filled with anguish and agony.

The Second Season’s direction by Mappa may be good news for some fans and bad news for others, particularly those who did not enjoy Attack on Titan’s Final Season. MAPPA’s translations of Jujutsu Kaisen, Kakegurui, and Dororo were excellent, therefore it is feasible that the studio shift will either make or ruin the series.

Vinland Saga Season 2’s Release Date:

Since there have been no official announcements regarding Season 2 of “Vinland Saga,” it is impossible to establish a release date. Assuming that early production work began in 2021, it is feasible that Season 2 of Vinland Saga will premiere in late 2022 or early 2023.

On the occasion of the second anniversary of the anime adaptation, the second season of “Vinland Saga” was announced via the official Twitter account of the series. You may view a teaser and a brand-new image commemorating the anniversary lower down in the post.

The continuation of the action-adventure anime has not yet been described in detail. Therefore, it is still unknown when the second season of Vinland Saga will air on Japanese television and who will be in charge of producing the new episodes.

Studio WIT (Vivy Fluorite Eye’s Song) developed the 24-episode first season under the guidance of director Shuhei Yabuta (3D director of “Attack on Titan”). Hiroshi Seko (“Mob Psycho 100”) composed the series, while Takahiko Abiru (episode director of “Attack on Titan: Final Season”) designed the characters. The soundtrack was composed by Yutaka Yamata (“Tokyo Ghoul”).

Based on the manga series of the same name by Makoto Yukimura, “Vinland Saga” was simulcast on Amazon Prime Video between July and December 2019 in its original language with English subtitles.

Since April 2005, the original manga has been published in Japan and is presently in its final arc, which will span more than 1,000 pages!

Vinland Saga Season 2 Cast:

The cast of “Vinland Saga” Season 2 will likely be very similar to that of Season 1, barring any big subtractions or additions. Fans may be quite certain that they’ve heard the last of actors Naoya Uchida and Hiroki Yasumoto, who played Askeladd and Bjorn, respectively, given the circumstances of Season 1’s end (via IMDb). This does not account for the possibility of retcons, time travel, or dream sequences.

Aside from that, fans can anticipate hearing Yûto Uemura, Kenshô Ono, and Akio tsuka reprise their roles as Thorfinn, Canute, and Thorkell, who all play significant roles in the next events of the series. Season 2 of “Vinland Saga” is anticipated to introduce a large number of new characters, which will be the only genuine surprise surrounding the cast. However, until official announcements are made, Season 2’s arrivals remain unknown.

The Plot of the second season of ‘Vinland Saga’:

Each character had a major turning point towards the conclusion of the first season. Thorfinn has been on a mission for vengeance since his father’s death. After facing Askeladd in a duel, he finally had the opportunity to exact revenge for his father’s death. However, Thorfinn is not yet capable of defeating his father’s murderer, since his fury and emotions stand in the way. Askeladd, Thorkell, and Thorfinn were already employed by Prince Canute of Denmark. They united to depose King Sweyn and install Canute in power.

As the king of Denmark plotted an assault on Wales, Askeladd felt trapped. Askeladd sacrificed himself and beheaded King Sweyn so that Canute may grab the opportunity to ascend to the throne.

Askeladd was killed in the process, and Thorfinn was stunned by the death of the man he had long sought vengeance upon. Thorfinn was taken to an unknown place in order to prevent him from harming the newly crowned Canute.

We anticipate that the second season will remain authentic to its original material; when the anime returns, Canute’s tale will continue.

After Canute is exiled to a distant location, a narrative time jump occurs in the manga. Thorfinn is sold into the slave trade in Scandinavia. He loses his desire to live and sense of life’s meaning. He obeyed every instruction of his new overlords without question until he met another slave named Einar. Einar’s presence will alter Thorfinn’s outlook on life once more. Together, they will gain their freedom and begin a new, tranquil existence. Thorfinn gradually rediscovers his new purpose and finds a new cause to continue living. The first season centered on Thorfinn’s quest for vengeance. Nonetheless, now that his father’s attacker is dead, the second season, if approved, will have to focus on a new chapter in his life.

Official Trailer for the ‘Vinland Saga’ Season 2:

Here is the official teaser trailer for season 2 of ‘Vinland Saga’. We will continue to wait for the complete trailer and update this section as soon as it becomes available. Anime enthusiasts in North America and Australia may also stream “Vinland Saga” on Amazon Prime.

Where can I see season two of Vinland Saga?

Let’s wait together for further updates. After viewing this tweet, viewers couldn’t wait for season 2 of Vinland to resume after the cliffhanger at the end of season 1. Similar to the previous season, the show will be accessible on Amazon in the United States.