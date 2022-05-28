Sweet Home Season 2 Release Date: Cancelled or Renewed in 2022!

Song Kang, Lee Jin-Wook, Lee Si-young, and Lee Do-Hyun appear in the South Korean apocalyptic horror streaming television series Sweet Home. Based on the Naver webtoon of the same name by Kim Carnby and Hwang Young-chan, which has had more than 2.1 billion views online, the series was launched on Netflix on December 18, 2020.

A profoundly miserable adolescent is forced to confront several humans who have been converted into monsters. Although the story’s concept mimics a more typical zombie thriller, “Sweet Home” distinguishes itself in part by having its main people battle with a variety of other animals.

Now that the first season has been released, many fans are curious about the release date of the second season, as well as its potential narrative and cast.

Sweet Home Season 2 Release Date:

As previously said, Sweet Home has not yet been officially renewed for a second season, hence a release date has not been announced online. Based on the production cycle of the first season, HITC estimates that the popular Korean series will return to Netflix in the fall of 2022.

Although Sweet Home is an adaptation of the very successful Webtoon by Line, the Netflix series did not precisely adhere to the original plot.

According to a translated version of an interview on Reddit, the authors did not “follow the Webtoon tale 100 percent” because they wished to explore “alternative views.”

This implies that work on a second season would have to be delayed until a plot and script are developed that can meet the exceedingly high standards of the first season.

With such intricate characters and a well-crafted storyline as in Sweet Home, it will likely take several months to finish.

Season 1 was filmed for almost eight months, with production curtailed in its final weeks due to the pandemic. Assuming a similarly intensive production schedule for season 2, the Korean drama may theoretically return as early as the fall of 2022.

This is also consistent with the previously alleged “leaked” photographs from the production set. If these photographs are to be trusted and production has just begun, a fall 2022 release would be consistent with the available information.

Sweet Home Cast Season 2

The series follows Cha Hyun Soo, a high school student. In the movie, Song Kang portrays Hyun Soo. Season 1 of the show featured Lee JinWook as “former detective SangWook; Lee SiYoung as “former special operative Seo YiKung; Lee DoHyun as “genius Lee Eunhyuk; Park GyuYoung as musician Yoon JiSu; Go Min-Si as Eun Lee, Lee EunHyuk’s younger sister; and Kim NamGee as “Korean language professor Jeong JaeHeon.” If and when Netflix authorizes Sweet Home Season 2, it will be intriguing to see who joins the ensemble.

The Plot of Season 2 of Sweet Home:

Due to the lack of an official renewal, there is no official storyline summary for the second season of “Sweet Home.” Given where the first season ends, though, it seems plausible that the program would resume shortly after the first season’s events.

Chan Hyon-soo awakens in the last moments of Season 1 to find himself in an armored truck being driven by Pyeon Sang-Wook, who is actually Ui-myeong and has simply assumed Sang-shape. wook’s Given that the episode finishes on a cliffhanger, it is reasonable for viewers to want to know how the tale continues.

Netflix boasts a vast selection of shows meant to appeal to a variety of different groups. Korean horror may not be every subscriber’s cup of tea, but “Sweet Home” fans are hopeful that the show’s popularity will ensure a second season.

The Sweet Home’s 7.4/10 rating on IMDB, 83 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, and 8.7/10 rating on MyDramaList demonstrate its international popularity.