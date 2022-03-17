Hi friends! In this Keto Now review, we will discuss all the relevant details of this weight-loss supplement. We all know where we get the energy to perform our day-to-day activities – the carbohydrates. Carbs are the primary source of fuel for the body, and an excessive intake of calories is the reason people gain weight uncontrollably.

Many people try limiting their calorie intake, do hard workouts and fasting, sometimes try prescription drugs, etc. to shred their excess weight. But most often people fail at controlling their weight, and, in fact, losing weight is one of the hardest things to achieve.

Keto Now Reviews – Is This Ketogenic Weight Loss Supplement Helps For Better Digestion?

Keto Now weight-loss supplement works on the principle of ketosis, a metabolic state where the body utilizes the stored fat for producing energy, instead of carbs, which are the usual fuel for the body.

I am Sophia marina, a nutritionist who writes columns in reputed magazines about new health supplements released in the market. Since the Keto Now supplement was getting attention from health experts and customers alike, I thought to make a Keto Now review for the benefit of the public.

Supplement Name Keto Now Used For Weight Loss Category Dietary Supplement Item Form Capsules Key Ingredient BHB (Beta-Hydroxybutyrate) Quality of ingredients ★★★★☆ Convenience ★★★★★ Health Benefits Helps your body achieve ketosis fast Helps in healthy weight loss naturally Instant fat-burning with BHB ketones Results 2-3 months Dosage 2 capsule twice a day Unit Count 60 dietary capsules Multipack Availability Available in 2 bottles, 3 bottles, and 5 bottles Side Effects No major side effects reported Price $62.50/ bottle Money-Back Guarantee 90 days Availability Only through the official website Official Website Click Here

What Is Keto Now?

As mentioned in the introduction part, Keto Now is a weight-loss supplement, which supplies exogenous ketones, known as BHB, to the body. When exogenous ketones become abundant in the body, the body is forced into a ketosis mode, where it starts using the fat reservoirs for energy production.

Ketosis is sometimes difficult to achieve via a keto diet or following a low-carb diet, and this is where the importance of Keto Now becomes apparent.

The primary ingredient in Keto Now capsules is 100% pure BHB (which is a well-researched compound), in addition to other ingredients such as sodium, calcium, magnesium, etc. All the ingredients in the Keto Now formula are natural and free of allergens, and hence the supplement is generally safe to consume.

Ingredients Used In Keto Now Formula

The main ingredient in the Keto Now formula is Beta-hydroxybutyrate (BHB), which is an exogenous ketone that can be supplemented to the body to raise ketone levels. The primary purpose of BHB is to quicken the process of ketogenesis, which is sometimes difficult to achieve by means of a keto diet alone.

Additionally, BHB also benefits in improving brain function as it is able to cross the blood-brain barrier (BBB) and relieves issues such as anxiety, cognitive impairments, etc.

Apart from BHB, Keto Now pills also contain other ingredients such as sodium, calcium, and magnesium which are electrolytes that support important cardiovascular and neurological functions of the body.

The Science Behind The Keto Now Formula

Let’s now get into a little background research of the scientific principle behind the working of the Keto Now formula. Ketogenesis is a process known to the medical community for several decades, and studies have been conducted on its potential in treating some conditions such as obesity, impaired cognition, etc.

The exact science behind the Keto Now dietary supplement is the same as that of a keto diet – making the body switch to a keto mode of metabolism whereby the body burns fat instead of carbohydrates to make energy.

This is an evolutionary advantage passed on to modern human beings from our early ancestors. Due to a shortage of food or extreme winter conditions, people couldn’t find calorie-rich food and often suffered from starvation and had to thrive on a high protein diet sometimes. Taking Keto Now supplement is similar to or even better than following a keto diet or fasting, as it works on the same principle, but more effectively.

Does It Really Help?

The Keto Now weight loss pill works on the principle of ketosis, a metabolic process that is known to provide many benefits to the body and brain. The BHB in Keto Now supplement is an exogenous ketone body that raises the levels of ketones circulating in the bloodstream and forces the body into a keto mode without the need for fasting or following a strict ketogenic diet.

The Keto Now supplement also supports those who are following a keto diet by helping them achieve ketosis quicker. Once the body attains ketosis, it starts burning the stored fat for energy production, instead of carbs, which leads to increased fat loss.

In addition to the BHB, the Keto Now ketogenic weight loss formula also contains elements such as sodium, potassium, and magnesium which help in binding the BHB and also replenish any electrolyte imbalances due to excessive fasting or dietary restriction.

What’s To Like & What’s Not To Like

Here are a few points that you may like about the Keto Now supplement.

100% pure BHB combined with electrolytes such as potassium, magnesium, and sodium for added benefit. Relatively faster weight loss in 3 to 4 weeks. Doesn’t contain allergens.

What’s Not To Like

As per Keto Now reviews, the supplement has no side effects were reported by the users of it. Still, the Keto Now weight loss pills may not be suitable for people with serious medical problems, children, or teenagers below the age of 18, and pregnant or breastfeeding women. So, in such cases, it is always a good practice to get expert advice before starting to take the supplement.

Regarding FDA Approval

Before buying a health supplement, many people inquire if the product is approved by the FDA (Food and Drug Administration). But the fact is, the FDA does not give approvals for drugs or supplements but is authorized to inspect the facilities where a particular drug is manufactured.

Keto Now weight loss capsules are manufactured under an FDA-registered and GMP-certified facility, complying with the strictest quality standards set by the industry.

The Placebo Test

The Placebo Test is usually conducted on newly released drugs and supplements to test whether the drug is affecting the user in the way the makers of it intend it to be. This is done by classifying the volunteers into two groups – the placebo group and the treatment group.

The placebo group is given a sample resembling the actual medicine that isn’t medically active, and the treatment group is given the actual medicine itself. Both the groups are treated for the prescribed duration of the trial, say 1 or 2 months.

After the trial period, both the groups are assessed about any improvement in their symptoms. If the group which has been treated with the actual drug has noteworthy clinical improvement compared with the placebo group, that’s a sure sign that the drug or supplement is working. Unfortunately, the placebo test is not conducted on the Keto Now dietary formula due to a lack of enough time and volunteers.

Ingredients Test

An ingredients test is conducted on the composition of a particular supplement or medicinal formula to check whether the ingredients present in it are safe for consumption. The Keto Now contains pure 100% BHB which is independently tested for its safety and efficacy by multiple clinical trials.

✅ Safety

The Keto Now capsules are not known to cause any side effects, though, some users have reported mild flulike symptoms in the initial stages of the body’s transitioning into the keto metabolic mode. Also, all the ingredients in the formula have undergone quality tests to ensure their safety.

✅ Effectiveness

The BHB contained in the Keto Now is known for its many health benefits such as aiding in burning fat, improving athletic performance, cognitive faculties, etc. The formula also contains sodium, potassium, and magnesium salts that bind to the BHB molecules and make them available to the body for utilization.

✅ Dosage

One standard bottle of Keto Now has 60 capsules in it suitable for a consumption period of up to 1 month (2 capsules a day). There are different price packages available on the official website of Keto Now, from which a user can select a package appropriate for them.

Keto Now Customer Reviews And Complaints

🔷 Mary Watt, Minneapolis

“By all means a good weight loss supplement! I decided to buy Keto Now after much consideration, and I wasn’t wrong about it. By using it for just 3 weeks, I was able to lose 7 lbs. weight. Also, I feel much better after my workout sessions. Will continue taking it for 2 more months, and hope to reduce my weight by 15 lbs.”

🔷 Peter Dion, Ohio

“I bought the Keto Now for my 65-year-old mother, who was having trouble losing weight due to her inactive lifestyle. Since she was on bed rest and exercise was not indicated for her, we worked out a plan with our nutritionist. Based on his suggestion, she limited her calories and also started taking Keto Now supplement. Now, after using it for 3 months, she has lost around 9lbs., and also has better concentration and energy”.

🔷 Vincent Thompson, Michigan

“I’ve been taking the Keto Now capsules for 21 days now. It hasn’t helped me lose weight so far. Maybe I need to couple it with some dietary modifications, as some users benefited from taking the supplement only when they combined it with diet and exercise. Will continue to take it for 1 more month and see if it really works”.

Tips To Boost Results

In this section, we will get to know some tips to boost the results of taking the Keto Now supplement.

A Nutritious Diet

As we have seen from some customer testimonials, it is beneficial to combine the Keto Now dietary supplement with a properly planned nutritious diet. By following a strict diet, the results can be achieved faster compared to taking the supplement alone.

Exercise

Exercise is undoubtedly one of the best ways to boost the result of taking the Keto Now fat burn supplement. Following an exercise routine helps directly burn calories off and also results in increased blood flow that delivers the ingredients of Keto Now to the body effectively.

Expert Advice

Keto Now is a weight-loss supplement that works by inducing ketosis in the body, which is a metabolic state, where the body starts burning its fat stores instead of carbohydrates.

This is normally achieved by restricting the carbs intake and following a strict exercise schedule. On the other hand, it contains pure BHB, an exogenous ketone that can be supplemented to the body to raise the levels of free circulating ketone bodies. This helps achieve ketosis faster and shred the excess fat stored in the body.

Sometimes when the body is in keto mode, a loss of electrolytes is found to occur in the blood. The formula also contains elements such as sodium, potassium, and magnesium which can replenish these lost electrolytes.

A bottle of Keto Now has 60 capsules in it, and the manufacturer recommends taking 2 capsules a day for 3 to 5 months to achieve the best results. Also, the Keto Now supplement is available exclusively on the official website, and not on any other retail or online stores.

In order to avoid buying fake supplements under the label of “Keto Now”, please do purchase the supplement from the official website.

Keto Now Pricing & Availability

The Keto Now supplement can be bought from the official website under the following price packages. Each bottle of Keto Now has 60 capsules in it.

Buy 3, get 2 free.

According to the official website of Keto Now, this package is suitable for people who wish to lose 25+ lbs. The total supply lasts for 5 months and the effective price for one bottle is reduced to $39.74 + free shipping.

Buy 2, get 1 free.

This package may be suitable for those people looking forward to losing around 15+ lbs. The supply can last for 3 months and the effective discounted price for one bottle is $49.98 + free shipping.

Buy 2 bottles.

If a user wants to lose 7+ lbs., then they can go for this package. The effective price for 1 bottle is $62.50 + free shipping, and the supply will last for 2 months.

Do They Offer A Money-Back Guarantee?

Yes, the manufacturer offers a 90-day money-back guarantee in case a customer is not satisfied with the supplement. This is a good money-back offer for a health supplement; the user just needs to return the product in the original container, and 100% of the purchase value will be refunded to the customer.

Our Final Take On Keto Now Reviews

Based on our Keto Now reviews, this supplement tends to be favored by nutritionists and customers. One reason for this is, unlike other keto supplements, the Keto Now also offers electrolyte support by adding sodium, potassium, and magnesium in its formula. This helps in replenishing the loss of electrolytes sometimes associated with ketogenesis. Keto Now contains 100% pure BHB, which is tested for its purity and strength.

The Keto Now weight loss pill is manufactured under an FDA-registered facility complying with the GMP guidelines, which adds to the safety assurance of the supplement.

From the many customer testimonials, it seems that the Keto Now supplement is helpful in managing weight issues, provided the product is taken continuously for the suggested period.

All things considered, our final take is that the “Keto Now” may be advantageous to those users who are disciplined in their approach to losing weight.

FAQs

How would I know that the Keto Now supplement is working for me? In the initial one or two weeks of taking Keto Now, some users may not feel any particular effect of taking it. So, it’s important to continue taking the supplement for the prescribed duration. Alternatively, you can check the levels of ketone bodies by doing a blood test, though, this is not recommended usually. Apart from weight loss, what else are the benefits of the Keto Now supplement? This is a curious question because most people choose Keto Now for the sole purpose of losing their fat. But BHB in Keto Now can also help in other health conditions such as improving brain health, managing Alzheimer’s disease, reducing seizures, etc. I’ve been hearing about the “Keto Flu” in some online forums. What does it mean? “Keto Flu” is not a medical problem like a viral infection but refers to a host of symptoms that appear in some users when their body first starts producing ketone bodies. But this is not a concern at all, and these “symptoms” will resolve on their own once the body starts adapting to the effects of the supplement. Why are electrolytes added to the Keto Now formula? Minerals such as potassium, sodium, and magnesium are added to the Keto Now formula since ketogenesis can sometimes deplete these electrolyte sources. Is the Keto Now supplement suitable for vegans and people who are on special diets such as the “raw food diet”? Yes, the Keto Now supplement is suitable for people following different types of diets. However, care should be taken to ensure that you receive all the essential nutrients in the proper amount to support the process of ketosis.

