John Gotti Jr Net Worth 2022: Income, Salary, Family, Age, and Biography

John Joseph Gotti Jr. (October 27, 1940 – June 10, 2002) was a New York City gangster and the leader of the Gambino criminal organization. He ordered and assisted in the assassination of Gambino head Paul Castellano in December 1985, and soon after took over the family, becoming the boss of what has been regarded as America’s most powerful criminal organization.

Gotti and his brothers grew up in poverty and became involved in crime at a young age. Gotti soon rose to prominence as one of the criminal organization’s top earners and a protégé of Gambino family underboss Aniello Dellacroce, working out of Queens’ Ozone Park area. Following the prosecution of members of Gotti’s crew by the FBI for drug trafficking, Gotti began to fear that he and his brother would be assassinated by Castellano for drug dealing. As this concern grew, and as discontent with the crime family’s leadership grew, Gotti orchestrated Castellano’s assassination.

Gotti was one of the most powerful and deadly crime leaders in the United States at the time. During his time, he was well-known for his outspoken nature and flamboyant flair, which endeared him to some members of the general public.

While his comrades avoided drawing attention, especially from the media, Gotti earned the moniker “The Dapper Don” for his costly attire and outgoing manner in front of TV cameras. He earned the moniker “The Teflon Don” after being acquitted in three high-profile cases in the 1980s, albeit it was later found that the proceedings had been compromised by jury manipulation, juror misbehavior, and witness intimidation. Law enforcement officials continued to amass evidence against Gotti, which contributed to his demise. Gotti reportedly made between $5 and $20 million every year as Gambino’s chief.

Salvatore “Sammy the Bull” Gravano, Gotti’s underboss, assisted the FBI in eventually convicting Gotti. Gravano agreed to turn state’s evidence and testify for the prosecution against Gotti in 1991 after overhearing the boss making insulting statements about him on a wiretap that linked both of them in multiple killings.

Gotti was convicted in 1992 of five murders, a murder conspiracy, racketeering, obstruction of justice, tax evasion, illicit gambling, extortion, and loansharking. He was condemned to life in jail without the possibility of release and was transported to the United States Penitentiary in Marion, Illinois. Gotti died of throat cancer while incarcerated on June 10, 2002, at the United States Medical Center for Federal Prisoners in Springfield, Missouri. According to Anthony “Gaspipe” Casso, former Lucchese criminal family chief, “What John Gotti accomplished was the beginning of the end of Cosa Nostra.”

Early Life:

On October 27, 1940, Gotti was born in New York City’s Bronx neighborhood. He was the sixth of 13 children born to John Joseph Gotti Sr. and Philomena “Fannie” DeCarlo (two died before infancy).

His parents were both born in New York City, but it is assumed that his grandparents were from San Giuseppe Vesuviano, in the province of Naples, Italy, because his parents married and lived there for a while.

Eugene “Gene” Gotti was initiated before John due to his incarceration, and he was one of five brothers who became made men in the Gambino crime family: Eugene “Gene” Gotti was initiated before John due to his incarceration, and he was one of five brothers who became made men in the Gambino crime family: Eugene “Gene Under John’s command, Peter Gotti was started in 1988, and Richard V. Gotti was designated as a caporegime (made member who leads a “crew” of troops and has substantial social prestige) by 2002. Vincent, the fifth, was launched in 2002.

The Gottis had landed in East New York, Brooklyn, by the age of 12, where he grew up in squalor with his siblings.

His father worked as a day labourer on the side. Gotti grew to detest his father for being unable to care for his family as an adult. He had a history of absenteeism and harassing other pupils in school, and he eventually dropped out of Franklin K. Lane High School at the age of 16.

Gotti began his involvement in street gangs linked with New York City Mafiosi when he was 12 years old.

Related:

When he was 14, he was attempting to steal a cement mixer from a worksite when it collapsed on his toes, crushing them and leaving him with a chronic limp. After dropping out of school, he joined the Mafia-connected Fulton-Rockaway Boys gang, where he met and befriended future Gambino mobsters Angelo Ruggiero and Wilfred “Willie Boy” Johnson.

In 1958, Gotti met his future wife, Victoria DiGiorgio, who was half-Italian and half-Russian.

On March 6, 1962, the pair married. According to FBI records, DiGiorgio was previously married and had one kid from that marriage. Angela, Victoria, John Jr., Frank (d. 1980), and Peter were their five children. Gotti sought to work legally as a presser in a coat factory and as an assistant truck driver in 1962. However, he was unable to remain crime-free and had been imprisoned twice by 1966.

Personal Life:

Gotti married Kimberly Albanese in 1990. They have six children and live on Long Island, New York’s Oyster Bay Cove. John Gotti III, his son, is a professional MMA fighter. Gotti penned “Shadow of My Father,” a book that was published in 2015 that detailed some of the incidents throughout his life.

He has also been portrayed in popular media. The film “Gotti” was released in June of 2018. It focused on Gotti’s life experiences, with a special emphasis on his connection with his father. Simultaneously, the television documentary miniseries “Gotti: Godfather and Son” was released.

How much money does John Gotti Jr. make every year?

On average, John Gotti Jr earns roughly $2 million each year from his current job.

When John Gotti Jr. was the head of the Gambino crime family, he made at least $8 million every year. However, he is today employed as a businessman and actor. He earns around $90,000 every month from this position.

What is John Gotti Jr’s occupation?

Until 1999, John Gotti Jr. was a member of one of the most deadly mafias in New York. However, he was imprisoned for racketeering in 1999. He was incarcerated for 77 months. He began acting when he was released from prison.

John Gotti Jr. is now appearing in a number of television series. So, for a better understanding at a glance, all probable sources of income are listed below:

How much does John Gotti Jr make as an actor?

According to IMDb, John Gotti Jr has been in a number of television episodes. Fiore Films, a well-known film studio, said in 2010 that he will develop a biographical film about John Gotti. Gotti was the title of the film, which was released in 2018.

Gotti Jr starred in Gotti: Godfather and Son, a TV drama that aired in 2018. He is, however, presently working as a director on the TV show Witsec Mafia. Gotti Jr earns more than a million dollars a year from the film business.

How much money did John Gotti Jr make off of his book?

Shadow of My Father, Gotti Junior’s book about his father, was published in 2015. He revealed everything about his father and the underground mafia in this book. This novel became well-known among the general public. He made a lot of money from here.

Where can I find John Gotti’s house?

According to broadcast and television sources, John Gotti Jr., who is said to be controlling the Gambino crime family while his father is in prison, has purchased a massive six-bedroom mansion on a three-acre tract on Long Island’s north shore.