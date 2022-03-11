Ryan Coogler Net Worth 2022: Why ‘Black Panther,’ was held by authorities after being mistaken for a bank robber.

Ryan Coogler’s net worth and salary:

Ryan Coogler is a $25 million net worth American director and screenwriter. Coggler is most known for writing and directing the films “Fruitvale Station” (2013), “Creed” (2015), and “Black Panther” (2016). (2018). Ryan, who has previously worked as a boom editor, sound editor, sound mixer, assistant cameraman, and grip, earned 20+ accolades for his debut feature picture, “Fruitvale Station.”

Ryan Coogler’s Wife:

In 2016, Ryan married producer Zinzi Evans. Coogler has worked as a counselor in San Francisco’s Juvenile Hall with jailed juveniles from the age of 21. He was a co-founder of Blackout For Human Rights, a “network of concerned artists, activists, filmmakers, singers, and citizens who pledged their energy and resources to directly confront the shocking degree of human rights crimes against fellow Americans across the United States.”

Nominations and Awards

Ryan was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Motion Picture of the Year for “Judas and the Black Messiah” in 2021. He was nominated for nine Black Reel Awards, including Outstanding Director, Motion Picture, and Outstanding Original or Adapted Screenplay, Motion Picture for “Creed” and Outstanding Director for “Black Panther.” Coogler was selected Director of the Year at the 2018 CinemaCon Awards, and his film “Fruitvale Station” earned the Un Certain Regard – Avenir Prize at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival, as well as a Grand Jury Prize and an Audience Award at the 2013 Sundance Film Festival. For “Black Panther” and “Creed,” he received NAACP Image Awards for Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture and Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture, respectively, and the Satellite Awards recognized him with an Honorary Satellite Award in 2014 and an Auteur Award in 2019.

Ryan has also received honors from the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy, and Horror Films (“Black Panther”), the African-American Film Critics Association (“Creed” and “Black Panther”), the All Def Movie Awards (“Creed”), the Black Film Critics Circle Awards (“Black Panther” and “Fruitvale Station”), the Dragon Awards (“Black Panther”), the Film Independent Spirit Awards (“Fruitvale Station”), the Gotham Awards (“Fruitvale (“Fruitvale Station”).

Ryan Coggler Twitter:

"Black Panther" director Ryan Coogler was detained by police in Jan. after he was mistaken for a bank robber. He says: "This situation should never have happened…Bank of America worked with me and addressed it to my satisfaction. We have moved on.” https://t.co/rkE5BrcP24 — Variety (@Variety) March 9, 2022

Why ‘Black Panther,’ was held by authorities after being mistaken for a bank robber.

Ryan Coogler, the critically acclaimed Black Panther filmmaker, was arrested and held by police in January after being mistaken for a bank robber while attempting to withdraw cash from an Atlanta Bank of America branch.

“This circumstance should not have occurred. However, Bank of America worked with me and resolved the issue to my satisfaction, and we have moved on,” Coogler said in a statement to Rolling Stone, after TMZ first reported the incident early Wednesday.

“We profoundly regret the occurrence of this situation.” It should never have happened, and we regret to Mr. Coogler,” a bank representative adds in a separate statement.

Coogler was wearing a helmet, sunglasses, and a flu mask when he handed a cashier a withdrawal form with a scribbled message on $1,000, according to a police report obtained by TMZ.

“I’d want to take $12,000 cash out of my bank account.” Please count the money someplace else. “I’d prefer to remain discreet,” the note ostensibly stated.

The teller reportedly input something into a computer that triggered an alarm, prompting police to arrive on suspicion of attempted robbery. Officers on the scene handcuffed Coogler and apprehended two others who were waiting for the Fruitvale Station director in an SUV outside.

According to the police report acquired by TMZ, the teller is a pregnant Black lady. The inquiry revealed that the teller had made a mistake, and Coogler was freed.

A request for comment from the Atlanta Police Department was not immediately returned on Wednesday.

Coogler, 35, has been in Georgia working on the highly anticipated Marvel sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is set to hit theatres in November.