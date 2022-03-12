iPad Air 5th generation price in india

Apple has unveiled the fifth-generation iPad Air, which will be available in 2022.

The new iPad Air for 2022 continues the trend started by the iPad Air (2020): this is no more a family of gangly large-form alternatives to the entry-level iPad series, but rather a ‘light’ equivalent to the iPad Pro.

During Apple’s March Event, the iPad Air 5 – a moniker we’ve given it because it’s the fifth-generation iPad Air – was presented on stage with the iPhone SE 2022, Mac Studio, and M1 Ultra chipset.

The iPad Air series is the company’s mid-range family, yet we’ve seen some incredible premium features in prior generations including this one.

5G is a new feature in the iPad Air 2022, allowing consumers who purchase the cellular-capable model to access the internet at the quickest rates even when not connected to Wi-Fi. It is also possible to use a super-powerful Apple M1 CPU.

It will be available soon, and once it is, we will be able to provide you with our full review; in the meantime, we’ve assembled all you need to know here.

The iPad Air 2022 release date and price

The iPad Air 2022 starts at $599 / £569 / AU$929 for the 64GB Wi-Fi-only device and increases when you add a 5G connectivity, 256GB storage, or both.

During its March 2022 event, Apple, as predicted, announced the new iPad Air. The fifth-generation tablet will be available for pre-order on Friday, March 11, with a full release date of March 18 a week later.

Apple iPad (2022) price in India:

In India, the cheapest 64GB storage option costs Rs 54,900. The 256GB storage option costs Rs 68900. (There is just Wi-Fi accessible.) The Cellular models cost Rs 68,900 (64GB) and Rs 82,900 (32GB) (256GB). It will be available for purchase in India on March 18.

The iPad Air 2022’s design and display:

The design and display are identical to the 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display of the predecessor.

The new iPad Air appears to have no design or screen upgrades over its predecessor.

It has a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with a resolution of 2360 x 1640, a brightness of 500 nits, a P3 wide colour gamut, True Tone, and an anti-reflective screen.

However, as we mentioned in our iPad Air 4 review, “the screen of the iPad Air 4 is a lovely size and amazing quality, and you’ll be delighted with it regardless of what you use this slate for.”

Related:

The iPad Air 2022’s dimensions are also identical; however, it weighs a few grammes more than its predecessor, which you’re unlikely to notice. The Touch ID scanner is also returning, this time built into the tablet’s top edge’s power button.

It requires achieving the crisp, flat edges that give the iPad Air series a premium look and feel similar to the iPad Pro line, lifting it above the more rounded iPad.

The new iPad Air comes in five different colours: Space Grey, Starlight, Pink, Purple, and Blue.

Rumours regarding the iPad Air 5

The iPad Air 5 is expected to be introduced in March, according to current reports. Apple has set a March 8th debut date. The event will take place on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Pacific Time at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California.

These rumours about the iPad Air 5 put those of you seeking a new tablet in a tight position. While many buyers will be satisfied with an iPad or another tablet model in early 2022, some may want to wait until the iPad Air 5 is introduced.

Specifications for the iPad Air 5:

Capacity:

The storage capacities of 64GB and 256GB remain constant.

The M1 CPU powers the following devices:

While everyone anticipated the iPad Air 5 to be powered by the A15 Bionic chip seen in the iPhone 13 and iPad mini 6, Apple surprised everyone by introducing the iPad Air 5 with the M1 chip.

According to Apple, switching to M1 results in a 60% increase in CPU performance and a doubling of graphics performance.

The chip, which will be available in the 2020 Mac models, is both powerful and efficient. Given that the top-tier CPU is now available in the mid-tier iPad, it will be interesting to watch how many potential iPad Pro buyers will instead go for the iPad Air.

It also raises the question of where the iPad Pro will go from here. Is an M2-powered iPad Pro on the horizon?

Connectivity through USB

The USB-C port is still there, but it is now twice as fast as the previous iteration, allowing for much faster file transfers.

Cameras

The front camera on the new iPad Air has been upgraded to a 12MP ultra-wide camera (up from a 7MP wide cam in the previous generation tablet) that supports Center Stage, which allows the camera to keep people in the frame as they move about.

Meanwhile, Apple uses the same 12MP, f/1.8 aperture lens with a 5x digital zoom and Smart HDR 3 for pictures as the Air 2022’s predecessor.

The iPad Air 5’s display

The iPad Air 5’s 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display features a resolution of 2360 x 1640 pixels. Apple states that the display has a brightness of 500 nits. The screen also includes a P3 wide colour gamut, True Tone, and an anti-reflective screen coating.

In our review of the iPad Air 2020, we reported that the screen had a brightness of 440 nits. If the iPad Air 5’s screen is the same, we may expect the same outcomes. Based on what we know thus far, the screen of the new iPad Air appears to be similar to that of its predecessor.

Magic Keyboard with Accessories:

The iPad Air 5 works with a wide range of Apple accessories. Among them are the Magic Keyboard ($299), Apple Pen 2 ($129), Smart Keyboard Folio ($179), and Smart Folio ($79). To complement the new iPad Air finishes, the latter is available in black, white, electric orange, dark cherry, English lavender, and sea blue.

When will the new iPad Air be available in the UK for pre-order?

The fifth-generation iPad Air will be available for pre-order in the United Kingdom on March 11th, at 1 p.m. Shipping and in-store sales will begin on March 18, the same day that the similarly updated third-generation iPhone SE will be released.