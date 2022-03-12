Dan Bongino Net Worth: How Rich is Fox News Presenter Actually?

Dan Bongino is an American political commentator, radio show host, and politician. His net worth is $2 million. He has appeared on Fox News, where he often sways to the Trump administration’s position. Dan Bongino’s net worth is projected to be $8 million in 2021.

Who is Dan Bongino, and what exactly does he do? Dan Bongino is a political commentator, author, radio talk show host, podcast host, politician, former congressional candidate, former Secret Service agent of the United States and former police officer from the United States. He is most recognized for his political career, which included three unsuccessful attempts to enter the US Congress as a Republican in 2012, 2014, and 2016.

Who is Dan Bongino?

Andrew Bongino is a conservative political commentator, author, and radio show host who frequently appears on Fox News. He’s hosted Sean Hannity and Mark Levin as a guest.

Dan Bongino Early Life

Bongino was born on December 4, 1974, in New York City. He attended the University of New York, where he received a bachelor’s degree in psychology. He also received a master’s degree in the same area from the University. He later completed a double master’s in education and an MBA from Pennsylvania State University.

Dan Bongino’s Net Worth and Career

He attended college from 1995 to 1997, after which he worked for the New York City Police Department for four years. In 1999, Bongino joined the United States Secret Service. He was sent to the United States in 2006 and served there until the end of President George W. Bush’s second term, seven years later. He served as a counter-IED expert for the Barack Obama Administration, departing in May 2011 to pursue a Senate bid.

In 2013, Dan published his first book, “Life Inside the Bubble,” which detailed his career as a Secret Service agent. The book also recounted his efforts to safeguard George W. Bush and Barack Obama, as well as other leaders. He was slammed by his fellow secret service agent for exploiting his government position to further his political ambitions.

Robert Bongino is a vocal Trump supporter. He has described the Russian inquiry as a “total scam” and claimed that Barack Obama’s administration had spied on Trump’s campaign during the 2016 election, alleging that it was illegal.

He ran for Congress as a Republican in 2012, 2014, and 2016 but was unsuccessful on each occasion.

Dan Bongino posted, “I’m afraid of people who resist change.”

Who is Dan Bongino’s wife?

Dan Bongino is married to Paula Andrea Martinez. She was born in Colombia. Dan and Paula co-owned three firms from their house in 2012, including martial arts apparel sales, web development, and security and risk management consultation.

Paula Andrea, the wife of Dan Bongino

Dan and Paula have been living in Maryland since 2002, before moving to Palm City, Florida in 2015. They are married to one another and have two daughters, Isabel Bongino and Amelia Bongino.

Dan Bongino earned $5.5 million in 2019.

Dan Bongino’s net worth was $6.5 million in 2020.

Dan Bongino Net Worth

Dan Bongino’s net worth is expected to be more than $8 million in 2022. He has made most of his money by offering political commentary on Fox News and other media outlets. He also gets a significant sum of money from his writings. We don’t know how much money he makes at Fox News right now.

Bongino also presents “the Bongino Report,” a radio talk show that is a competitor to the Drudge Report.