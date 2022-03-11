Lindsey Jacobellis Net Worth 2022, Income, Salary, How much Olympic Snowboarder Lindsey Jacobellis Net Worth in 2022?

Lindsey Jacobellis (born August 19, 1985) is a Roxbury, Connecticut-based snowboarder. As the most decorated female snowboard cross athlete of all time, she dominated the sport for over two decades, winning five World Championships and 10 X Games.

Jacobellis earned a silver medal in snowboard cross in her Olympic debut at the 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin, but she did not medal in the next three Olympics until capturing gold at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Jacobellis also won gold in a mixed team snowboard cross (together with teammate Nick Baumgartner) in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Lindsey Jacobellis’s net worth 2022:

Lindsey Jacobellis has accumulated substantial wealth as a result of her snowboarding career. As of 2022, her net worth is estimated to be at $1 million. This income includes Julia’s property, assets, riches, and money. She is happy with the money she has made via her employment. Similarly, she earns around $32,000 each year.

Her long-term successful profession as an American snowboarder is her primary source of income. Lindsey has also earned a lot of money via advertising, sponsored collaborations, and brand endorsements. Lindsey has become well-known and famous as a result of her work. Her net worth and annual income will almost certainly rise in the coming days.

Early Life:

Jacobellis was born in Danbury, Connecticut, and grew up there as well as in southern Vermont, where her family owned a vacation house. Ben and Anita Jacobellis, her parents, pushed her and her elder brother Ben to compete in a variety of sports. She had always been competitive, always striving to keep up with Ben or her father on the slopes.

She was primarily a skier as a youngster, but she turned to snowboard after her family’s home burnt down when she was eight years old, ruining all of her equipment. “We couldn’t afford to buy all new ski equipment; we could only afford to buy snowboards,” she adds. She graduated in 2003 from Vermont’s Stratton Mountain School, a college preparatory high school with a sports concentration on producing winter athletes. She was the sole female competitor in the snowboard cross, and she claims to fight against guys shaped her attitude to the sport.

Is Lindsey Jacobellis married? Who Is Lindsey Jacobellis’s Boyfriend?

Adam Bakkedahl, Lindsey Jacobellis’ boyfriend, is a real estate agent with a marketing degree from San Diego City College.

While his exact birth date is unknown, he was born and raised in Dana Point, California, where he still resides now.

As a realtor, Adam works at Coldwell Bander Reality in Laguna Beach. According to his LinkedIn page, he is also a photographer who began doing so professionally in 2010.

Height, Weight, and Measurements of Lindsey Jacobellis

Lindsey Jacobellis is 36 years old, her height is 5 ft 7 in (170 cm) and her weight is 138 lb (63 kg).

What did Lindsey Jacobellis take home?

Lindsey Jacobellis made the United States proud on Wednesday, February 9, when she won the first gold medal for Team USA at the 2022 Winter Olympics, and she’s done it again.

On Feb. 12, the 36-year-old snowboarder earned a second gold medal in mixed team snowboard cross, a new Olympic sport. At the tournament, she was teamed with a lifelong friend and another veteran of the sport, Nick Baumgartner, 40, and they demonstrated that despite being two of the competition’s oldest participants, they couldn’t slow down.

How many Olympics has she competed in?

Lindsey has competed in nearly five Winter Olympics. During those Olympics, she won two silver medals but never the coveted gold.

Lindsey Jacobellis and Nick Baumgartner Are ‘Excited’ About History

Lindsey Jacobellis and Nick Baumgartner have created history on several levels.

On Saturday, over two decades after joining Team USA, the couple won a gold medal in the Winter Games debut of mixed team snowboard cross at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

Jacobellis and Baumgartner are the oldest Olympic medalists in snowboarding history, at the ages of 36 and 40, respectively.

According to NBC Olympics, Jacobellis stated, “We came in hot today, and we’re extremely happy about it.” “It’s great to be able to take this with someone I’ve been on the team with for over a decade — about two decades now with Baum — to do this together.”