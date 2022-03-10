Up and Vanished’ season 3: All You Need To Know About This Audio Series!

Watch the unsettling teaser for Up and Vanished’s highly anticipated third season and learn more about the hit podcast’s latest missing person’s case.

Payne Lindsey hosts Up and Vanished, an investigative documentary-style podcast. The series analyses cold cases of missing individuals by examining previous leads, interviewing witnesses and locals, and doing on-site investigations. Tenderfoot TV produces the show.

The first season began on August 7, 2016, and focused on the disappearance of Tara Grinstead, a beauty queen, and schoolteacher from Ocilla, Georgia. Season 2 premiered in August 2018 and focused on Kristal Reisinger’s disappearance in Crestone, Colorado. The podcast also inspired an Oxygen television special, which aired on November 18, 2018. Payne Lindsey’s success with Up and Vanished has led to the establishment of several new podcasts, including Atlanta Monster and Radio Rental.

Will there be a third season of Up and Vanished?

Season 3 of ‘Up and Vanished’ seeks justice for a missing Native American lady. Payne Lindsey of Atlanta wants to expose missing women on reservations on his show. Indeed, the third season of “Up and Vanished,” which premiered earlier this month, has constantly been among the top ten most popular podcasts on Apple.

About the Show:

Payne Lindsey, the show’s host, returns for season 3 to look into the disappearance of Ashley Loring HeavyRunner, an indigenous woman who went missing from the Blackfeet Nation Indian Reservation in 2017. Up and Vanished is a real crime investigation series that looks at unusual cold case disappearances. Season 1 centered on the disappearance of Georgia high school teacher Tara Grinstead, which resulted in two arrests, and Season 2 on the disappearance of young mother Kristal Reisinger from a remote mountain hamlet in Colorado, which has since been reopened.

The fact that the host, Payne Lindsay, was merely a true crime enthusiast himself — a self-described “armchair investigator” who was a fan of true-crime series like Serial and How To Make A Murderer before deciding to delve into unsolved murders himself — was maybe the most engrossing aspect of Up & Vanished. He came upon the unsolved 2005 disappearance of Tara Grinstead, a former beauty queen and history teacher from the small Georgia town of Ocilla. More than 240 million people watched the riveting narrative of Grinstead’s disappearance unfold over the course of the first season of Up & Vanished… until two arrests were made in relation to the 12-year-old case in 2017.

