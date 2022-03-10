Shaun White’s Net Worth: How Much Professional Snowboarder And Skateboarder Earning!

Shaun White (born September 3, 1986) is a former professional snowboarder and skateboarder from the United States. He has five Olympic medals, including three gold medals in halfpipe snowboarding.

He holds the global record for the most X Games gold medals won by a snowboarder, as well as the most Olympic gold medals won by a snowboarder. Throughout his career, he has also received ten ESPY Awards in various categories.

Early Life:

White was born in San Diego, California, to Cathy and Roger White. His mother worked as a waitress when he was little, and his father, who grew up surfing, worked for the San Clemente, California, water department. He is the fourth and youngest of four children. His ancestors are Irish and Italian. He was born with Tetralogy of Fallot, a congenital cardiac condition that necessitated two open-heart surgeries before the age of one. White spent his childhood motorcycling with his family in the San Bernardino Mountains of Southern California. They’d spend the night in a van at resort parking lots.

Personal life:

Because of his red hair, White has earned the moniker “The Flying Tomato.” Rolling Stone said in 2006 that “he used to embrace it, even wearing headbands with a flying-tomato motif, but he has grown bored of it.” He’s also been dubbed “Animal,” after a character from The Muppet Show.

On September 17, 2012, White was arrested at a Nashville hotel for public drunkenness and damage after attending the wedding of The Black Keys drummer, Patrick Carney.

Since 2008, White, who had two open-heart operations as a child, has fulfilled 17 wishes via the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Relationships

From 2013 until 2019, White was in a relationship with Sarah Barthel of the band Phantogram.

In 2019, he began dating actress Nina Dobrev.

Shaun White and Nina Dobrev met through mutual friends.

They met for the first time at the ‘Teen Choice Awards in 2012. White presented Dobrev with a prize, but the two never talked. After their first meeting, they reconnected seven years later at a Tony Robbins seminar in Florida. They linked from there, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Winter Olympics in 2022

White revealed during the winter games that this would be his final Olympics.

Later, he stated that this would be his final competition.

White was not a favorite to win the tournament, but he performed admirably, finishing fourth.

Sporting career

Skateboarding

White’s abilities gained fans from an early age. Tony Hawk, a professional skateboarder, encountered the nine-year-old White at the Encinitas YMCA skate park and coached him, assisting White in becoming a pro skateboarder at the age of 16. [2] According to White, “Tony was my idol, and I was too scared to talk to him, so every time I saw him at the skate park, I would attempt to wow him with my skating in the hopes that one day he would say something to me.” [2] On his skateboard, White has won several championships, including the overall Action Sports Tour Champion, and he was the first individual to compete in and win both the Summer and Winter X Games in two distinct sports.

Snowboarding

Following in the footsteps of his elder brother Jesse White[5], White went from skiing to snowboarding at the age of six, and by the age of seven, he had gotten his first sponsorship. In his career, White has competed in five Winter Olympics. White won gold in the snowboard halfpipe event at 2006, 2010, and 2018 Winter Olympics. White has also competed in the Winter X Games since 2002, where he has won a medal every year. Including all winter X Games contests until 2013, he has 18 medals (13 gold, 3 silver, 2 bronze), including the first quadruple victory streak by a male athlete in one discipline, snowboard slopestyle. White’s run was broken in 2007 when he was defeated by Andreas Wiig and Teddy Flandreau, who took bronze. In 2003 and 2004, he won the Air & Style Contest.

Awards And Honours:

White earned gold medals in men’s halfpipe snowboarding in the 2006 Torino Games, the 2010 Vancouver Games, and the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. He has won more gold and overall medals in the X Games than any other athlete in history. Shaun won gold medals at the X Games for superpipe in 2003, 2006, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, and 2013, as well as slopestyle in 2003, 2004, 2005, and 2006. He earned gold medals in vert at the X Games in 2007 and 2011, as well as silver medals in 2005 and 2010, and a bronze medal in 2008. During the 2018 Winter Olympics, White established the record for the highest score in the men’s halfpipe with a score of 97.75. Shaun got the “Revolver” Golden Gods Award for “Most Metal Athlete” in 2009, and “Snowboarder Magazine” placed him tenth in the world that year. He has twice been voted Rider of the Year by “Transworld Snowboarding.”

Shaun White earns around $10 million per year. His annual revenues are derived from business endorsements and sponsorships. When White was seven years old, he landed his first sponsor, Burton Snowboards. The 10-year agreement was the first of numerous sponsorships from companies such as Oakley, Inc., Birdhouse Skateboards, Park City Mountain Resort, Target Corporation, Red Bull, Ubisoft, Adio, Hewlett-Packard, and American Express. According to Forbes, White made $9 million in endorsement deals in a single year, averaging roughly $2 million per deal.

Shaun White’s Net Worth 2022:

So, how much money does Shaun White have? According to sources, Shaun White’s net worth is $60 million as of 2022. After over 30 years in the sport, the snowboarding and skateboarding champion achieved this astounding net worth by attracting great sponsors and endorsement deals as a result of his winning record. White’s net worth includes revenue from new enterprises like acting, video games, and more, in addition to collaborations with brands such as Burton, Oakley, and Target.