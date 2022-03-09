Shailene Woodley Net Worth 2022: Earning of The Divergent Fame American Actress!

Shailene Diann Woodley, better known as Shailene Woodley, is a well-known American actress, producer, and activist. Her birthdate is the 15th of November, 1991. Shailene Woodley is 30 years old right now.

She rose to notoriety as Amy Juergens in the ABC Family drama series The Secret Life of the American Teenager (2008–2013). For her remarkable performances, she was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award and a Golden Globe Award.

Shailene Woodley’s love life

Woodley revealed in 2018 that she was dating Australian-Fijian rugby union player Ben Volavola. She told The Hollywood Reporter, “I fall in love with human people based on who they are, not what they do or what sex they are.” The connection with Volavola was rumored to have ended in April 2020.

Since 2020, Woodley has reportedly been in a relationship with NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

During his acceptance speech for the league’s MVP award at the NFL Honors celebration in February 2021, Rodgers referenced to his “fiancée,” admitting that he was engaged but not to whom.

Woodley announced her engagement to Rodgers on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on February 22, 2021. Woodley and Rodgers’ relationship was said to have ended in February 2022.

What is the carat weight of Shailene Woodley’s engagement ring?

What does her ring look like? According to Brides, the ring is a four to six-carat round-cut diamond set on a platinum band that costs little more than $90,000. She-esh.

Her Parents:

Her parents were both educators, with her mother working as a school counselor and her father as the administrator.

Despite her parents’ divorce, Woodley says she had a wonderful upbringing, and her parents provided her and her brother with all the support they needed to grow.

Woodley’s parents began having her audition for commercials and television shows when she was just five years old.

Woodley had always wanted to be an actress, and her parents were delighted to assist her in realizing her ambitions.

Career:

Woodley made her on-screen debut in the 1999 TV film “Replacing Dad” before moving on to roles in “The District” and, subsequently, “Crossing Jordan.” She appeared in a number of other TV series and films, including “The O.C.,” “Everybody Loves Raymond,” “CSI: NY,” “Close to Home,” and “Felicity: An American Girl Adventure.”

Success:

Woodley got her big break in ABC Family’s “The Secret Life of the American Teenager” in 2008. From 2008 through 2013, she played Amy Juergens, a 15-year-old girl who discovers she is pregnant. Woodley was nominated for many Teen Choice Awards for the role. The show was immensely successful with spectators, and Woodley was frequently lauded in show reviews. During its 121-episode, five-season run, “Secret Life of the American Teenager” became one of ABC Family’s most-watched series.

Woodley made her cinematic debut in 2011 with the critically praised picture “The Descendants,” in which she co-starred with George Clooney as Matt King. Alex, King’s problematic elder daughter, was played by her. She garnered universal praise for her portrayal and was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture. In addition, she received an Independent Spirit Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Woodley co-starred alongside Miles Teller in 2013’s popular “The Spectacular Now,” as well as “White Bird in a Blizzard,” before winning the role of Beatrice “Tris” Prior in the film version of the “Divergent” series. The first film was released in 2014 and debuted at the top of the box office.

Woodley then played 16-year-old cancer sufferer Hazel Grace Lancaster in 2014’s “The Fault in Our Stars,” a cinematic version of John Green’s novel of the same name. Woodley’s performance received widespread critical praise, and the film was a box office success, collecting more than $307 million. For her portrayal, Woodley got the Hollywood Film Award for Breakout Performance.

Woodley reprised her role as Tris in “The Divergent Series: Insurgent” in 2015. The series’ second chapter made $295.2 million worldwide. In 2016, Woodley co-starred in Oliver Stone’s “Snowden” with Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Later that year, she returned to the character of Tris in 2016’s “Divergent: Allegiant.” She returned to television after a brief hiatus to play sexual assault survivor Jane Chapman in HBO’s “Big Little Lies,” an adaptation of the same-named novel, from 2017 to 2019. She held her own against Hollywood heavyweights like Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon, and she was nominated for an Emmy and a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series. In 2018, Woodley appeared in and produced “Adrift,” directed by Baltasar Kormakur. She received the Rising Star Award at the 2018 Deauville Film Festival for her performance as a stranded at sea sailor Tami Oldham Ashcraft.

In 2019, Woodley co-starred in the romance drama “Endings, Beginnings” with Sebastian Stan and Jamie Dornan. In mid-October of that year, she began filming the romantic drama “The Last Letter From Your Lover” in Mallorca, Spain. In November 2019, Woodley joined the cast of “Prisoner 760,” which also starred Jodie Foster and Benedict Cumberbatch. Woodley was also cast in the film “Girl Named Sue.” She will appear in the future films “Misanthrope,” “After Exile,” “Arkie,” and “No Baggage,” all of which are in pre-production or development.

Activism:

Shailene is a passionate environmentalist and climate campaigner. When she was in high school, she grew interested in sustainability and began making her own health and hygiene goods, such as deodorant and toothpaste. In 2010, Woodley co-founded the charitable organization All It Takes with her mother. All It Takes aspires to teach young people the values of responsibility, compassion, empathy, and purpose in order to generate long-term environmental change. She was an ardent campaigner for Bernie Sanders’s presidential campaigns in 2016 and 2020, and she served on his political group Our Revolution’s board of directors.

Woodley was arrested in Saint Anthony, North Dakota, in 2016 for criminal trespassing while protesting the Dakota Access Pipeline. She pled guilty and was sentenced to a year on probation. Later that year, Woodley became a member of Our Revolution, a political group that attempts to educate residents about voting and encourages citizens to participate in the political process in order to organize and elect progressive candidates. In September 2016, Woodley earned the Entertainment Industry Environmental Leadership Award at the 20th Anniversary Global Green Environmental Awards. Woodley joined Greenpeace as an Oceans Ambassador in July 2019. She set off on a three-week excursion to the Sargasso Sea to investigate the effects of plastics on marine life.

Shailene Woodley’s net worth

Shailene’s main source of income is acting and brand endorsements, but she also has other sources of income such as sponsorships, modeling, TV programs, music videos, voice-over, and so on. Her yearly income is reported to be between $4 million and $5.4 million.

Shailene Woodley, an avid environmental activist, and American actress has a net worth of Thirteen million ($13 million) US dollars, and her net worth grows by 8.2 to 13.7 percent every year.

Shailene Woodley’s salary

Shailene Woodley’s monthly pay ranges from $330,000 to $450,000, and she charges between $300,000 and $600,000 for acting in a film. Shailene also produces a number of TV shows for which she costs between $50,000 and $60,000 every episode.