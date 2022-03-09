iPhone 11 Price Slashed To All Time Lows, Latest news On Price and Specifications

Amazon has brought an exciting deal on iPhone 11 and now, this advanced Apple smartphone is available at half the original price. iPhone 11 was launched on September 10, 2019, and since then, it has been among the best performing iPhones launched by Apple. Using the most advanced technology and including great specifications, iPhone 11 gives you full-on access and experience of its digital ecosystem.

As the Apple event is nearing, iPhone 11’s price is dropping and in this apt timing, Amazon has put forth an interesting discount offer on iPhone that is sure to get you excited. The offer is at present the best one available as the company provides an exciting exchange offer through which you can get the iPhone 11 64 GB model at half the real price, that is, at just Rs.32,100. You are also eligible for another flat-off on using Amazon ICICI credit cards.

iPhone 11 Slash Deal Amazon & Where To Buy

iPhone 11 was launched in the market on 10th September 2019 at a price range of Rs.69,000. With the advanced specifications, this price is quite understandable. However, for all iPhone lovers, there is good news. iPhone 11 is now available for purchase on the Amazon shopping platform at exactly half the original price.

Not just this, Amazon is offering various discount offers on this Apple smartphone. Amazon is currently selling iPhone 11 64 GB model at a flat discount price of Rs.49,900. The slash deal becomes even more interesting as there is an exchange offer that is tagged along. With this exchange offer existing, all you need to do is exchange your used iPhone devices and get a new iPhone 11 with an added discount of Rs.17,800. So, on exchanging the old devices, you can get iPhone 11 at just Rs.32,100, which is actually half the original price. The offer is only for the 64 GB base model and you can select any color of your choice. On using the Amazon ICICI credit cards, you are eligible for one more flat discount. For purchasing the 128 GB model, the discount offer is Rs.37,100.

iPhone 11 Specifications

At this discounted price, you get to experience the advanced specifications of the iPhone 11 that is sure to make your experience better. The 64 GB model comes in a sleek design as other Apple iPhones. iPhone 11 has a liquid retina HD display that is 6.1 inches and is equipped with an LCD screen using IPS technology. With the IP68 rating, iPhone 11 withstands water, dust, dirt, and sand.

For complete maintenance of the device, an A13 Bionic chipset is used with a 6-core CPU, 4-core GPU, and 8-core neural engine. Camera Quality is what makes it the best in the market. iPhone 11 is equipped with two 12 MP ultrawide and wide cameras with advanced zoom up and zoom out options and also a 4K video recording facility. Several other features are also integrated and with these, the device performs efficiently as it has high battery life.

So, do not miss out on the slash deal and visit the Amazon website instantly if you are interested in owning iPhone 11.