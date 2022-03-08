Whoopi Goldberg Net Worth 2022: How Rich Is This Star Trek Actress Now!

Whoopi Goldberg, born Caryn Elaine Johnson on November 13, 1955, in New York, New York, United States, is an American comedian, actress, and producer recognized for her work in theatre, cinema, television, and records. Her work varied from serious starring parts to contentious comedy performances. She was a skilled actress with a diverse repertory. She also gained notoriety as a cohost of the television discussion shows The View.

Goldberg grew up in a housing building in Manhattan. She began acting with a children’s theatre company at the age of eight and subsequently went on to participate in the choruses of Broadway productions as a young adult.

She relocated to California in 1974 and quickly became involved in the local theatre scene, as well as gaining a reputation as a stand-up comedian. She eventually created The Spook Play, a one-woman stage show known for its comedy, satire, and drama, which she performed around the United States and Europe.

That performance served as the inspiration for the highly acclaimed Broadway play Whoopi Goldberg, which premiered in 1984, and Goldberg earned a Grammy Award for the show’s recording in 1985. She made her Hollywood debut soon after with The Color Purple (1985), for which she received an Oscar nomination and a Golden Globe Award.

Personal life and her Husband Name:

Goldberg has had three marriages. From 1973 to 1979, she was married to Alvin Martin; from 1986 to 1988, she was married to cinematographer David Claessen; and from 1994 to 1995, she was married to union organizer Lyle Trachtenberg. She has had romantic relationships with actors Frank Langella and Ted Danson. Danson wore blackface for her Friars Club roast in 1993; Goldberg penned some of his jokes for the occasion and supported Danson amid a media backlash.

She has indicated that she has no intention of marrying again: “Some individuals are not intended to marry, and I am not one of them. I’m sure it’s fantastic for a lot of folks.” In a 2011 interview with Piers Morgan, she stated that she never loved the men she married and added, “I never loved the guys I married.” “You must be completely dedicated to them… That’s not something I’m willing to do. I’m dedicated to my family.”

Alexandrea Martin, Goldberg’s daughter, was born in 1973 and went on to become an actress and producer.

Goldberg has three grandkids and a great-granddaughter through her daughter. Emma Johnson, Goldberg’s mother, died of a stroke on August 29, 2010. She left London, where she was starring in the musical Sister Act, at the time, but returned to perform on October 22, 2010. Clyde Goldberg, Goldberg’s brother, died of a brain aneurysm in 2015.

Goldberg published The Choices We Made: Twenty-Five Women and Men Speak Out About Abortion in 1991. In that book, she discussed using a coat hanger to end a pregnancy when she was 14 years old. She said that by the age of 25, she had had six or seven abortions and that birth control pills had failed to prevent several of her pregnancies. Goldberg has admitted to being a “functional” drug user in the past. She admitted to using marijuana before winning the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for Ghost in 1991.

Goldberg suffers from dyslexia. She has resided in Llewellyn Park, a neighborhood in West Orange, New Jersey, where she claims she relocated to be able to be outside privately. She has indicated a preference for using the gender-neutral word to describe herself as “Actor” rather than “actress,” with the implication that “An actress can only portray a woman.” I’m an actress, and I can play any role.” Goldberg said in March 2019 that she had been battling pneumonia and sepsis, which compelled her to take a leave of absence from The View.

Whoopi”s Children:

Alex is Whoopi’s only kid, as well as her best friend. Whoopi Goldberg was a young mother trying her best for her one and only daughter, Alexandrea Martin, long before she was a famous co-host on The View (or “Alex”).

Is Whoopi Goldberg worth a billion dollars?

Whoopi Goldberg is a $60 million net worth American comedian, actor, author, talk show presenter, singer-songwriter, and political activist.

Whoopi is also well-known as a moderator and co-host of the television show The View. She joined the show as a substitute for Rosie O’Donnell in 2001. Her debut received 3.4 million people, representing a 7% increase in viewership over O’Donnell’s previous season. She is notorious for making provocative statements on the show and has sparked debate among viewers over the years.