Topher Grace Net Worth 2022: How Rich Is This American Actor Right Now!

Christopher John Grace is an actor from the United States. He is best known for his roles as Eric Forman on Fox’s That ’70s Show, Eddie Brock / Venom in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 3, Pete Monash in Win a Date with Tad Hamilton!, Carter Duryea in In Good Company, Edwin in Predators, Getty in Interstellar, Adrian Yates in American Ultra, and David Duke in Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman. Traffic, Mona Lisa Smile, Valentine’s Day, Take Me Home Tonight, The Big Wedding, War Machine, Breakthrough, and Irresistible are among his other cinematic performances. In the comedy series Home Economics, he currently plays Tom Hayworth.

Early Life:

Grace was born in New York City, the son of Pat, a schoolmaster’s assistant at New Canaan Country School, and John Grace, a Madison Avenue businessman.

His sister’s name is Jenny.

His paternal grandmother came from a German-Jewish family, while his mother is Irish.

Grace grew up in Darien, Connecticut, where his middle-school buddy was actress Kate Bosworth and his babysitter was actress Chlo Sevigny, who subsequently acted with him in high school theatre performances.

Career:

Topher Grace landed the part of Eric in “That 70s Show” at the age of 20. The role established his career, and he remained a key member of the successful sitcom until its eighth and final season. Grace opted to leave the program at this time in order to pursue a career in movies. Having said that, Grace was already creating a reputation for himself as a film actor in 2000, when he landed a key role in the film “Traffic.” The critically praised picture was nominated for multiple awards and made more than $208 million at the box office.

In 2003, she had another important part in “Mona Lisa Smile.” He won prominent parts in “Win a Date With Tad Hamilton!” and “Good Company!” in 2004. He also appeared in the 2005 film “P.S.” although it did not receive a broad distribution. Topher also hosted an edition of “Saturday Night Live” that year.

Grace had featured in “Ocean’s Eleven” and “Ocean’s Twelve” before departing “That 70’s Show,” but both were cameos. After quitting the popular comedy, he was almost immediately given the key role of Eddie Brock (Venom) in “Spider-Man 3.” Critics gave “Spider-Man 3” mixed reviews.

Grace didn’t make another appearance on the big screen until 2010 when he featured in “Valentine’s Day” and “Predator.” The next year, he co-wrote and co-produced “Take Me Home Tonight,” an 80s nostalgic comedy. He capped out 2011 with a lead part in “The Double.” Topher returned to television in 2012 with “The Beauty Inside.” Grace had two parts in 2014: one in “The Calling” and one in the well-received science fiction picture “Interstellar.”

Grace’s tendency of appearing in supporting roles resumed in 2015 when he landed a role as an FBI agent in “American Ultra.” He also appeared in “Truth” that year. Topher waited three years before landing a huge part as David Duke in “BlacKkKlansman.” He also appeared in the thriller “Delirium” that year. Grace has returned to television in 2019, landing a role in “Black Mirror” before joining the cast of “Home Economics” in 2020.

Who is Topher Grace Dating?

After dating for a year, Topher Grace proposed to actress Ashley Hinshaw in 2015. They married in 2016 and had one kid together before announcing their second in 2020.

Property investment:

Topher and his wife own a sizable real estate portfolio. The pair made a number of major movements in 2017, including the $860,000 sale of a two-bedroom property in Los Angeles’ Hancock Park. That same year, they sold a $4.2 million apartment in New York City’s West Village. They finished 2017 by paying $2.5 million for a 2,700-square-foot ranch in Studio City.

Topher and Ashley Grace spent $2.975 million buying a property in La Caada Flintridge, just a few minutes drive from Los Angeles, in 2019. The 3,800-square-foot home is situated on around three-quarters of an acre of ground and has a pool and a sauna. The couple sold their Studio City house for $2.45 million in 2020. In case you missed it, this indicates a $50,000 loss on the initial investment, as they initially paid $2.5 million for the home.

How much money does Topher Grace earn?

Topher’s debut performance was in the film Hackers, where he played a minor role. Following that, he landed a few bigger roles, including The Butterfly Effect. He got some decent cheddar as a result of this.

Topher has directed a number of films and shorts in addition to performing. As you may expect, directing does not pay well. He has, nevertheless, continued to perform in films such as Traffic, earning $20,000 for his role.

He has done modeling, TV, and voice work in addition to acting, directing, and producing films.

He worked for Abercrombie & Fitch and made a nice living from it.

However, one of his most memorable roles was as Eric Forman on That 70s Show. The actors were paid around $65,000 for each episode. Topher later received around $55 million for his performance in Spider-Man 3, with the picture making a total of $890 million worldwide.

He is now worth 15 times what he made from that picture alone. He has made a lot more if you add his work on That 70s Show and in different flicks. Topher’s profits over the years have been estimated to be approximately $80 million.

That ’70s Show is still making money years after it first aired. The show is now in syndication and still earns around $1 million every episode. It won’t be unexpected if Topher gets another couple of million dollars from this before the day is done.

Topher Grace’s net worth is estimated to be $14 million by sources. Topher’s money and properties, however, were not obtained just via Spiderman 3 and That 70’s Show. He also has sponsorships, which add to his enormous net worth.

Grace’s tale demonstrates that acting can be a lucrative career. For example, the actor was paid a stunning $55 million US dollars to play Spider-Man 3 in the film.

If you have the skill and what it takes to start a career as an actor, you should absolutely give it a shot since the financial benefits would be enormous.

Trivia & Facts

Every year on July 12, Topher Grace celebrates his birthday.

Grace played Eddie Brock/Venom in Spider-Man 3, directed by Sam Raimi, in 2007. Grace was a fan of the comics as a youngster, having read the Venom stories. In 2009, Grace became the topic of a recurring post titled “What’s Up With Topher Grace?” on the entertainment/pop culture website Videogum.

Grace starred in the 1980s throwback comedy Take Me Home Tonight in 2011. He co-wrote the screenplay and co-produced the movie. Grace also co-starred in the spy thriller The Double with Richard Gere.

In 2012, he edited the Star Wars Prequel trilogy into a single 85-minute film dubbed “Star Wars: Episode III.5: The Editor Strikes Back,” which he exhibited to a small group of people. The original video, music from the Clone Wars series, and a segment from Anthony Daniels’ audiobook recordings were used in the cut.

Grace co-starred in the 2012 social film The Beauty Inside with Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Matthew Gray Gubler, which earned a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding New Approach to an Original Daytime Program or Series in 2013. Drake Doremus directed the film, which was written by Richard Greenberg.