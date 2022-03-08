Maverick Carter Net Worth 2022: How Rich Is This American Businessman?

Maverick Carter is a well-known social media figure as well as a businessman. Since 2006, he has been one of LeBron James’ handlers. He is also the CEO of UNINTERRUPTED, a distributed media platform for athlete content.

Early life and education

Carter was raised in Akron, Ohio, and Atlanta, Georgia, the son of Katherine Powers, a social worker, and Otis Carter.

He is a lifelong buddy of LeBron James; they both attended St. Vincent-St. Mary High School (SVSM) in Akron and played basketball and football there.

Carter attended Western Michigan University for one season after graduating from SVSM before transferring to the University of Akron and focusing on other ventures.

Career

Carter interned with Nike and dropped out of college to work as a Nike field representative.

Since 2006, he has been James’ business manager. Carter is one of the founders and principals of the agency and sports-marketing firm LRMR, along with James, Rich Paul, and Randy Mims. Carter was in charge of creating The Decision, a television program.

Carter negotiated a contract between LRMR and Fenway Sports Group that gave James a share in Liverpool F.C. and increased his international visibility.

He also created The LeBrons advertisements, which featured caricatures of James. SpringHill Entertainment, a Warner Bros. partner, was created by him and James. Its projects include the Disney XD series Becoming, the Starz series Survivor’s Remorse, the NBC game show The Wall, the Bleacher Report spinoff Uninterrupted, and Space Jam: A New Legacy. Carter parlayed this agreement, in which he and James each received a share in the Boston Red Sox, in 2021.

Age of Maverick Carter

Maverick will be 42 years old in 2022. He was born in North Akron, Akron, Ohio, in the United States in 1980. In 2023, he will be 43 years old. Details of his birthday are still being worked out. Nonetheless, we will keep you informed.

Height and weight of Maverick Carter

The entrepreneur is an amazing 6 feet 4 inches tall. His weight is most likely about 82 kg. He has curly black hair and black eyes. Furthermore, no information on his other bodily measurements is provided.

Parents and Family of Maverick Carter

Maverick was born in North Akron, Akron, Ohio, to social workers Katherine Powers and Otis Carter. Maverick does not appear to have any siblings. Nonetheless, we will keep you informed.

Maverick Carter Wife:

Maverick has not made his relationship public; it is unknown whether he is married or in a relationship. His colleague will be informed as soon as feasible. Nonetheless, he was said to be married to Crystal Street. We will update this information as soon as possible.

Children:

Lyra Carter and Zen Carter are Maverick’s two children.

Maverick Carter’s Salary:

Maverick’s annual income is reported to be $237,584. We will keep you updated if there are any changes to these data.

Maverick Carter’s net worth:

Carter has amassed a net worth of roughly $50 million as of 2022 as a result of his successful business career. Furthermore, his salary and yearly earnings are currently being reviewed.

He just paid $9.3 million for a house on a corner property in desirable Santa Monica, which he plans to move into in January 2021. The home is over 6,200 square feet in size, with a dark-bottomed plunge pool, an inset spa, and an attached cabana with its own complete bathroom and outdoor shower.

Maverick Carter made his money in different ways

