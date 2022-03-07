What You Need To Know About Blackjack Deviations

As card games go, Blackjack is undeniably one of the simpler ones to learn and master as well as being a popular game all over the world. The concept of needing your cards to add up to 21 isn’t complex and therefore actually getting to grips with the game is pretty easy too. However, what you might not realise is that there are lots of strategies you can learn when it comes to playing Blackjack that many people feel will give you a better chance of winning. Of course, as with any casino or card game, there is no guarantee that you will win, after all, casinos need losses to be able to make a profit.

What Are Blackjack Deviations?

When you first look at a Blackjack deviations chart it can seem pretty complicated; especially when you consider how simple the game of Blackjack is to get to grips with in the first place. However, all they are is mathematically driven moves you can make within a game depending on the cards that have been dealt.

Playing deviations are where you make a calculated decision on how you are going to play, or whether or not you are going to play another card depending on the cards you already have and the odds of your next move being successful. Betting deviations surrounding changing the bet you have placed based on how successful you think your cards are going to be. These aren’t moves that you make on a whim or because you feel lucky instead, they are based on mathematics and the odds of certain cards being drawn.

Do I Need to Play Blackjack Deviations?

The honest answer is no, you don’t need to play with Blackjack deviations or strategies in mind. Much like any casino game they are designed for you to place a bet, have fun and perhaps win along the way and there is most definitely nothing wrong with taking this route. However, if you want to work a little harder and give yourself a better chance of winning then looking to deviation charts and researching different strategies can most definitely help give you the edge.

A blackjack deviation chart shows you what to do depending on how the cards you already have are looking. For example, if the two cards in your hand already add up to 17 then a deviation chart may tell you to stand and let the dealer reveal their cards to show who the winner is. The charge can also tell you when you may want to double your bet, split your hand, or hit the dealer up for more cards. Sometimes this might seem like an obvious move – for example, if your two cards equal 5 then you are more than likely going to ask the dealer for more cards because you’re a fair number away from 12, whereas if you’re already at 19 then you probably want to take the risk – but charts look at this in much more depth and give you mathematical reasons for making any move within the game of Blackjack.

