What Are The Best Movies To Watch With Your Partner And Get in The Mood’?

Every relationship goes through a dry patch now and again and if you are currently feeling the drought, it can be terribly frustrating. Fortunately, there are many things that you can try to spice things up in the bedroom and one of them is finding a little inspiration. In this article, we’re going to take you through some of the best movies to get you and your partner ‘in the mood’. That way, you can get snuggled up on the sofa, enjoy a good movie and let those hands wander!

Fifty Shades of Grey

The Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy is a great place to start if you are looking to get in the mood. It might be mainstream and perhaps a little bit overhyped, but watching the dominant-submissive relationship unfold on screen is rather kinky. This is particularly worthwhile if your S*Xual relationship has grown a little stagnant and you are in need of some inspiration.

Magic Mike

The Magic Mike movies were wildly successful amongst the lady’s given how many wonderful muscular men there are getting their kit off. If you are looking for something to kick-start an evening of intimacy with your partner, then you can’t go wrong with this choice!

Cruel Intentions

Cruel Intentions is a 90’s classic – particularly if you are into romantic dramas wrapped in S*Xual tension and taboo. This movie will get the blood flowing and may even inspire a little role play. Perfect if you’ve been feeling out of touch with your partner lately.

Secretary

Another great movie to inspire a little role play in the bedroom is Secretary. It’s about a young woman who starts working for an uptight lawyer – and both soon discover that they share a somewhat keen interest in BDSM.

Eyes Wide Shut

Eyes Wide Shut will transport you into a carnal and intense world of forbidden S*Xual desire. From secret society mass orgies to encounters with S*X workers throughout New York City, this movie will thrill you and your partner all night long.

Try a little romance

But it’s not just raunchy movies that can set the mood. In fact, here are some romantic movies that can get you and your partner feeling motivated as well:

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Hitch

Dirty Dancing

Call Me By Your Name

Queen & Slim

Grease

La La Land

Date Night

Shakespeare In Love

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Friends With Benefits

The Holiday

Consider watching porn together

Another effective way of getting in the mood with your partner is by watching pornography together. Of course, there’s a lot of rubbish porn out there with very little in the way of substance. However, there are some great websites and new producers that are creating longer porn flicks with more of a story to make things more intersting. Speak with your partner and see if this is something that they would like to try with you.

Other healthy ways to spice things up in the bedroom

If your love life has been lacking and you want to rekindle the flame with your partner, here are some healthy tips for spicing things up in the bedroom:

Communicate your desires

Try role play

Switch roleS*X

plore new positions

Try female and male S*Xual toys

Spend more time on foreplay

Exchange full-body massages

Don’t be afraid of having a quickie

Wear lingerie

All in all, the most important thing is that you are both happy and healthy. So, talk about your desires and let you partner know if you are feeling unsatisfied. The healthiest and happiest couples never avoid conflict – and while such a discussion shouldn’t lead to an argument, often the fear of it causing an argument can lead to us keeping our feelings to ourselves.

