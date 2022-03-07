What Is American professional Golfer Scottie Scheffler’s Net Worth? 2022 Updates!

Scottie Scheffler’s Wiki:

It’s safe to say that Scottie Scheffler, an American professional golfer, is well-known in the sport. As a junior, he won the 2011 Legends Junior Match Play Championship, the 2013 United States Junior Amateur, the 2014 Junior Invitational, and the 2015 Western Intercollegiate, Big 12 Championship annually. As of March 07, 2022, he is ranked No. 6, which is a career-high.

Scottie Scheffler’s Biography and Age

Scottie Scheffler was 25 years old in 2022, having lived for about 25 years after his birth. Aquarius is his zodiac sign. He is a Christian who practices his faith.

Parents and siblings of Scottie Scheffler

Scott Scheffler (father) and Diane Scheffler (mother) are Scottie Scheffler’s parents (mother). Kelly Scheffler, Molly Scheffler, and Sarah Scheffler were his sisters.

Scottie Scheffler’s Career, and Achievements

He is a professional golfer from the United States who presently competes on the PGA Tour. Scottie was also a member of the 2017 Walker Cup-winning United States squad. He qualified for the 2019 Web.com Tour by attending a qualifying school. Scottie won the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship in Columbus, Ohio on August 18, 2019.

He earned a fully exempt PGA Tour card for the 2020 season by leading both the Finals and overall points lists. Scottie was selected the Korn Ferry Tour Player of the Year later that year. He tied for fourth place at the 2020 PGA Championship in August 2020. In the event, he took home $528,000 in prize money. Scottie shot a 12-under 59 at The Northern Trust on August 21, 2020. His round was the equal second-lowest in PGA Tour history, and he was only the 12th player to shoot a round under 60.

He won the WM Phoenix Open on the third hole of a sudden-death playoff against Patrick Cantlay on February 13, 2022. Scottie earned his second PGA Tour victory in the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Orlando, Florida, on March 6, 2022. He beat Viktor Hovland, Billy Horschel, and Tyrrell Hatton by one stroke.

Ethnicity and Nationality of Scottie Scheffler

The ethnicity of Scottie Scheffler is unknown. He was born and reared in Ridgewood, New Jersey, United States, and so retains American citizenship.

Wife of Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler is a happily married woman. He married Meredith Scudder in 2020 and now resides in Dallas, Texas, United States.

Scottie Scheffler’s measurements

Scottie Scheffler’s height is 6 ft 3 and his weight is 91kg.

Scottie Scheffler’s net worth

Scottie Scheffler is one of the richest golfers and one of the most popular. Scottie Scheffler’s net worth is estimated to be $1.5 million, according to Wikipedia, Forbes, and Business Insider.

Trivia & Facts

On the list of the most well-known golfers. Also included in the elit list of well-known Americans born in the United States. Every year on June 21, Scottie Scheffler celebrates his birthday.