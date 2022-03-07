iPhone 14: Expected Release Date, Price, Specs & Rumors on Notch Removal!

The iPhone 14 will be released in 2022, most likely in September, and will be the successor to the excellent iPhone 13 series of smartphones. Leaks have already begun, and there are even unauthorized mockups of the phone available, even if it’s still a long way off.

So far, we’ve seen what the iPhone 14 range may look like – but we’d be even more dubious this close to launch, given there’s still plenty of time for things to change.

But thus far, the reports point to an entirely new design for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, a brand new model named the iPhone 14 Max, and some big improvements to the camera system.

Everything we’ve heard thus far, including information on the possible release date and pricing, can be found here. We’ll be updating this story as soon as we hear anything new regarding the iPhone 14, so be sure to check back frequently for updates.

Expected Release Date of iPhone 14:

While no reliable release date speculations exist yet for the iPhone 14, we can anticipate Apple to host its annual autumn iPhone event in September 2022, as it does practically every year, and the phones to be launched shortly thereafter, generally on the following Friday, as we’ve seen in previous years. On October 31st, 2022, Apple will unveil the iPhone 14 in India. When introducing a new design or size, Apple may stagger the release dates of individual models. Since the iPhone 14 range might have many release dates, this is plausible.

Here is something to know:

Apple usually announces iPhone release dates around a week and a half before the actual release date.

Around the third week of September, new iPhones are often unveiled on a Friday. The iPhone 13 went on sale on Sept. 24; preorders began on Sept. 17.

Apple iPhone 14 Price In India

Apple’s iPhone 14 is expected to cost around Rs 79,900 in India. On October 31, 2022, Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 14 in the nation (Expected). Two more storage and RAM options are expected to be available for the Apple-iPhone-14, including the Apple-iPhone-14-128GB-4GB and Apple-iPhone-14-256GB-4GB, respectively. Apple’s iPhone 14 smartphone is available in Black, White, Red, Green, Blue, and Gold colors, respectively.

Specification of iPhone 14

An 1170×2532 Pixels resolution is predicted for the phone’s 6.1-inch (15.49-cm) display, allowing you to watch films or play games with a crystal clear view. In addition, a 4 GB, 4 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage edition of the phone is speculated. Your films, movies, songs, and other media won’t be hampered by a lack of storage space thanks to the device’s huge internal storage capacity.

There’s a lot to like about this phone’s photographic capabilities. The dual-camera system is believed to be on the back of the phone. You’ll be able to take some stunning photos thanks to its dual 12MP and 12MP cameras. On the front, the phone is said to include a 12MP + SL 3D camera for taking selfies and video calls.

Apple’s next smartphone is said to include a Hexa-core CPU so that you can run many apps and play demanding graphics games without experiencing any slowdown. Additionally, the phone may run iOS v15 and include a 3115 mAh battery. Because of this, you will be able to play games, listen to music, view movies or videos, and do other things without having to worry about draining your battery.

It is said that the Apple iPhone 14 has WiFi, Bluetooth, and 5G support (which is not yet available in India), as well as Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n, Mobile Hotspot, and Bluetooth v5.0 (which is also supported). Other sensors that might be used include the Accelerometer, Gyro, Proximity, Compass, and Barometer.

A 164-gram smartphone with dimensions of 146.7 mm x 71.5 mm x 7.4 mm is expected to be unveiled soon.

Apple iPhone 14 Rumors on Notch Removal! It might be the first iPhone to have a notch-less display

This year, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman claims that Apple will remove the notch from its iPhones. According to Gsmarena, Apple may be able to eliminate the notch on future iPhone models by integrating 3D Face ID technology into the display itself. In addition, it has been rumored that Apple has been working on an under-display Face ID system for a long time. So far, Apple has defended the notch on its smartphones by arguing that it is needed to accommodate the Face ID sensor. If rumors are to be believed, the Apple iPhone 14 will be the first to have a display without a notch.

According to a source, the iPhone 14 Pro versions are expected to hole-punch screens instead of a notch.

Is the iPhone 14 going to have a new look?

Apple is rumored to be working on a major redesign for the “iPhone 14” in 2022. In order to make the proposed modifications, Apple will have to overcome a number of design and technical hurdles year-to-year.