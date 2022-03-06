The Walking Dead’ Season 11 Part 2: All You Need To Know on Confirmation!

The Walking Dead, an American post-apocalyptic horror television series on AMC, will launch its eleventh and final season on August 22, 2021, with 24 episodes. The series was created for television by Frank Darabont and is based on the eponymous comic book series by Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore, and Charlie Adlard. Kirkman, David Alpert, Scott M. Gimple, Angela Kang, Greg Nicotero, Joseph Incaprera, Denise Huth, and Gale Anne Hurd serve as executive producers, with Kang serving as showrunner for the third and final season. So far, reviewers have given the eleventh season good reviews.

This season incorporates material from the comic book series issues #175–193 and concentrates on the group’s meeting with the Commonwealth, a vast network of communities with superior technology and over fifty thousand survivors living in their many settlements. The season also centers on the group’s struggle with the Reapers, a mystery party of hostile survivors who invaded and took Meridian, Maggie’s (Lauren Cohan) old home, and her new people, the Wardens.

Here’s all you need to know about part two, commonly known as 11B, and how to get a week early access to episodes.

Release Date of The Walking Dead’ Season 11:

The last season, named “The Final Season Trilogy,” started on AMC on August 22, 2021, and will consist of 24 episodes split into three eight-episode blocks, with the series completing in 2022.

It also debuted a week early on AMC+ on August 15, 2021, and each episode of the season will be accessible a week before its scheduled broadcast date. The season will premiere on Disney+’s Star hub in the United Kingdom and Ireland on August 23, 2021. On February 21, 2022, the first nine episodes were all available on Disney+ in Denmark via Star.

Production

The eleventh season was confirmed as the last season on September 9, 2020, with Angela Kang acting as showrunner.

AMC stated in July 2020 that season 11 will not air in October 2020 as scheduled owing to production delays caused by the COVID-19 epidemic.

Executive producer David Alpert stated in 2014 that the comics have provided them with enough ideas for Rick Grimes and crew to last the next seven years. “I love working from the source material, especially when we have a very strong notion of what season 10 will be,” Alpert added. “We know where seasons 11 and 12 [will be]… we have benchmarks and goals for those seasons if we’re lucky enough to get there,” he stated. AMC CEO Josh Sapan explained Alpert’s comments in September 2018, saying the network plans to continue The Walking Dead as a brand for another ten years, including new films and television programs based on the original comic book series.

AMC revealed in September 2020 that the series will terminate with the eleventh season, which would consist of 24 episodes spread over a two-year broadcast span, while also confirming a spinoff series based on the characters Daryl and Carol, which would begin airing in 2023.

Who is in the cast of The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 2?

Daryl (Norman Reedus), Carol (Melissa McBride), Ezekiel (Khary Payton), Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), Rosita Espinosa (Christian Serratos), Father Gabriel Stokes (Seth Gilliam), Magna (Nadia Hilker), Lydia (Cassady McClincy), Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura), Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura),

We also know that Connie is still alive, therefore Lauren Ridloff will return, and Maggie, portrayed by Lauren Cohan, will appear.

At New York Comic-Con, Cohan described her homecoming as “totally bizarre” (via The Hollywood Reporter).

“It feels just like home. It’s quite emotional. It’s a really emotional experience. I have the impression that this is a really unique Comic-Con and a very special family, and I am delighted to be here.”

What will happen in Season 11 of The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 2?

Kang told Entertainment Weekly in an interview: “11 Part 2 will have a very different feel from 11A, which is not unusual for us in a season… the B block, which we’ve been loving writing, will have a very exciting thriller flavor to it.

“I don’t want to give anything away, but another group will surprise our folks. And our personalities will let us get to know the Commonwealth better. And there are specific ways in which this plays out, as well as a number of individuals whom we will meet for the first time.”

According to the official synopsis: “Many of our heroes are facing approaching hellfire under Reaper attack, while others in Alexandria are confronting Mother Nature’s torrential vengeance. For all of them, the world is physically collapsing around them.

“In the meanwhile, life in the Commonwealth is not as lovely as it appears. Some people’s faith will be rekindled. Others will be pushed over their breaking point. One reality remains constant: lives are on the line, with each action severely altering their destiny, chances of survival, and the status of each community.”

In an interview with TVLine, Kang stated: “We’re rockin’ and rollin’ when we start [the final season], and we’re back to being huge and scope-y. There will be a sense that things are just ripping along for the first block, and then we’ll do some different tonal things than we’re used to on the show, which should be enjoyable for the audience.”

She continued, saying: “Every narrative will have its own flavour as we encounter more than one type of new community. As a result, some of them may venture into genres that have yet to be covered on the programme.

“My goal is that even in the last season, we’ll feel like we’re constantly discovering new things, but also that we’re simply moving right ahead.”

Following the mid-season finale in October, she spoke more about the second half of season 11, notably the lingering tensions between Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan).

“We were just extremely interested from the beginning of the season in portraying the tale of Maggie and Negan, especially since when you have two individuals with the sort of history that they do,” Kang explained to Deadline.

“When you’re forced to work with someone you don’t completely trust, it makes for intriguing encounters. I just think it provides us other story-telling chances, and I think Negan… he’s a character that I’ve really liked writing for, and Jeffrey does a great job with him. He’s only one of the personalities you’ve encountered in many locations during his voyage, but Maggie has changed as well.”

With Judith and Gracie stranded in a leaking basement and Carol, Aaron, and Connie stuck in a storm, the last part of the final season has a lot of cliffhangers to resolve. And, as Kang indicated to Insider in October, it isn’t even the finale to season 11A that Kang had intended, because of Covid-19 constraints.

“For episode eight, we had a completely different sort of episode planned, and we had to get extremely pragmatic about what we could actually accomplish in the plot,” she explained. “So it’s simply been a succession of judgments like that, which should be largely imperceptible to the audience if they don’t know what’s going on behind the scenes.

“It has unquestionably been different for us. We must devise new strategies. To mask our constraints, we must utilize different sites… It is for a good reason, and we just, you know, roll with it because safety is more essential.”

Kang also shared what fans may expect in the season 11 finale episodes.

“There will be some twists, turns, and disclosures, and we will always aim to make it terrifying. Hopefully, all of it will be available to everyone as we go towards a conclusion.”

“What I’ll say is that there are people like Daryl who find themselves in situations that are so different from ones they’ve been in before,” Kang added.

“So they’re navigating them in ways that might be unpleasant for their characters because they feel like they understood how the world worked or what their role was in their group, and they’re having to kind of go outside their circle.”

“In general, I believe that’s what a lot of our characters are struggling with in various ways. And, of course, there are scares and all the other wonderful things that we get to do in our program.”

Whatever occurs, anticipate a significant tone shift in the season’s second half.

“We went in one path for the first ten episodes, largely with Maggie’s tale and us trying to deal with what was going on as a group. And then, all of a sudden, we performed a one-eighty, and it’s all of a sudden like Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory “According to Norman Reedus (via ComicBook).

“We’re all watching The Exorcist at the moment, and our brains are all whirling in a circle. Right now, we’re all Linda Blair. It’s incredible how things can move from a black-and-white western to a technicolor Willy Wonka film like that.”

“To be honest, [Daryl] protects the kids a lot, and…he protects Maggie a lot,” he continued. “Maggie’s going through a significant event at the start of this season, so he takes it upon himself to keep an eye on her and be a part of that journey.”

Daryl’s narrative, according to the actor “becomes a greater conflict, which transforms into something altogether else But I think he’s taking care of people and defending them, but he’s also guarding [their home] with everyone else.”

The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 2 – Official Trailer

At the time, all we have is a teaser trailer, which you can view below.

How to watch The Walking Dead Season 11part 2?

The first episode of Part 2 of “The Walking Dead’s” 11th season will air on AMC on Sunday, Feb. 20 at 9 p.m. The zombie drama is also available on Philo, FuboTV, and Sling, all of which provide a free trial period.

Ratings:

The Walking Dead’s eleventh season has gotten mostly good reviews. The season has an 83 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with an average rating of 7 out of 10 based on 97 reviews.