Rudra Season 2: Ajay Devgn Is Returning Soon! Producers Confirmed!

Rudra: The Edge of Darkness is an Indian psychological criminal thriller streaming television series inspired by the British series Luther that was made for Disney+ Hotstar. Ajay Devgn, Raashi Khanna, and Esha Deol feature in the show.

Ajay Devgn Is Returning Soon! Producers Confirmed!

The original Luther series, based on Neil Cross’s books, aired on BBC One for five seasons from 2010 to 2019, with a total of 20 episodes shown throughout that period. This implies that Rudra: The Edge of Darkness can use a lot of source material from the original Luther series while writing the narrative for future installments.

Renewals are entirely dependent on the reviews and public demand when there is enough content to make a second season – this is especially true for Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, which is a re-adaptation of an already-established property.

The good news is that all of the early reviews have been mostly positive, and viewer reactions online appear to confirm Ajay Devgn’s new series’ domestic popularity (see below).

Based on the production schedule of around 10 months for season 1, viewers may anticipate Rudra: The Edge of Darkness to return in late-2022 or early-2023 if the program is renewed for season 2.

However, Devgn has already stated that, while Rudra: The Edge of Darkness is attempting to mimic Luther’s success, it would require a completely different strategy in order to be successful in the Indian market.

Synopsis

Rudra – The Edge of Darkness is a race-against-the-clock thriller set in Mumbai that digs into the minds of extremely brilliant criminals and the detective who chases them. Even while the broad narrative plot continues, each episode in the series introduces a new threat, depicting the tremendous personal cost at which DCP Rudra Veer Singh chases criminals and murders and the unexpected bond that he builds with Dr. Aliyah Choksi, a smart psychopath.

The Cast Of Rudra Season 2:

DCP Rudraveer Singh is played by Ajay Devgn (Rudra)

Dr. Aliyah Choksi is played by Raashi Khanna.

Esha Deol in the role of Shaila Durrani Singh (Shai)[4][5]

Gautam Navlakha is played by Atul Kulkarni.

Deepali Handa is played by Ashwini Kalsekar.

Prabal Thakur is played by Tarun Gahlot.

Jt. CP Raman Acharya is played by Ashish Vidyarthi.

Mandar Naik is played by Rajiv Kachroo.

Colonel Yashwant Nikose is played by Milind Gunaji.

JK Lamba is played by Luke Kenny.

Captain Ashok Nikose is played by Vikram Singh Chauhan.

Siddheshwar Kumar is played by K. C. Shankar.

Rajiv Dattani is played by Satyadeep Misra.

SCU Officer Saad Chaudhary

Rajesh Jais was appointed as Commissioner.

Related:

Production

Applause Entertainment bought the rights to recreate the successful BBC One drama series Luther in April 2019.

Disney+ Hotstar formally announced the project in April 2021, with Devgn starring in the lead role and Applause Entertainment and BBC Studios India producing.

Official Trailer:

What is the total number of episodes in Rudra: The Edge of Darkness?

The six-episode series, produced by Applause Entertainment in collaboration with BBC Studios India, is directed by Rajesh Mapuskar, best known for his work on the Marathi film “Ventilator.” Aside from Ajay Devgn, Esha Deol and Raashi Khanna play significant parts in the plot.