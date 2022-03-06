Kate Garraway Net Worth, Salary, Hair, Dress Today, Documentary (Updated 2022)

Garraway, Kathryn Mary Draper MBE (born 4 May 1967) is an English journalist and broadcaster. Garraway worked as a journalist for ITV News Central in the 1990s and subsequently as a co-presenter of ITV News Meridian. GMTV co-presented by her from 2000 until 2010. Garraway is now the host of Smooth Radio’s Mid Mornings with Kate Garraway and the newsreader (on Thursdays) and co-anchor (on Fridays) of ITV’s Good Morning Britain.

Early Life:

Garraway was born to a civil servant father and a teacher mother. In Abingdon, she attended Dunmore Primary School and Fitzharrys School. She then earned a degree in English and History from Bath College of Higher Education (now Bath Spa University).

Kate Garraway Hair

Kate Garraway has stunning blonde hair.

Career:

Television,

Garraway joined ITV News Central’s South edition as a production journalist, reporter, and news presenter in 1989. After being “talent found” by a manager who saw her giving a three-minute bulletin on ITV Central, she became co-presenter of the South East edition of ITV News Meridian on ITV Meridian in 1996.

Garraway and Martin Stanford co-hosted Sunrise on Sky News in 1998.

Garraway began working for GMTV in September 2000, co-hosting GMTV Today with Andrew Castle every Friday (and Thursdays later on). Garraway went on to co-host the show alongside Fiona Phillips and Emma Crosby. When GMTV was reintroduced in 2009, she co-hosted the show with Ben Shephard, presenting on Mondays, Tuesdays, and alternating Wednesdays. Garraway has previously co-presented alongside Eamonn Holmes, John Stapleton, and Dan Lobb at GMTV. On August 31, 2010, she gave her farewell performance.

In 2004, she hosted one episode of Too Many Cooks. She was a contestant on The People’s Quiz in 2007. Garraway hosted The Biggest Loser on ITV in 2009. Davina McCall eventually took her position. Garraway was a regular panellist on David Walliams’ Wall of Fame.

In September 2010, she was appointed entertainment editor of Daybreak on ITV Breakfast (the successor to GMTV).

On December 6, 2011, she took over as the principal presenter on an interim basis from Christine Bleakley.

Lorraine Kelly was confirmed as the permanent successor for Bleakley in September 2012 on May 4, 2012. It was revealed on August 3, 2012, that Garraway had signed a new deal to host each Friday in Kelly’s absence. [Citation required] Kelly would also headline the Friday edition of Lorraine, it was revealed on February 15, 2014.

On March 3, 2014, it was announced that Daybreak will be replaced by Good Morning Britain.

However, with these changes came the announcement that Lorraine Kelly would be hosting Lorraine five days a week, which meant that Garraway would no longer be hosting Kelly’s show on Fridays.

Related:

On April 25, 2014, she hosted her farewell Daybreak and Lorraine programs before joining Good Morning Britain the following month. Garraway’s appearances on Lorraine have grown less regular since joining Good Morning Britain. When Ben Shepherd reduced his weekly appearances to just two, Garraway took over as temporary main presenter on ITV Breakfast, hosting four times a week until Piers Morgan joined the show later that year.

Garraway hosted The National Lottery Draws on BBC One from March 2014 until November 2016. She made a guest appearance on Hollyoaks in September 2017.

Garraway finished fourth in the nineteenth series of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!

Radio:

Garraway’s broadcasting career began with BBC Radio Oxford, and by 1994, she had advanced to the position of trainee journalist for Independent Television News.

Garraway co-hosted two editions of ‘Weekend Breakfast’ on August 18 and 19, 2012. (with Colin Paterson). Garraway hosted ‘Weekend Breakfast’ with Colin Patterson again on September 8th. She filled in for Andrew Castle on LBC Radio on October 6, 2013.

Garraway has hosted Smooth Radio’s Mid Mornings with Kate Garraway from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. since March 2014.

Documentary

Kate Garraway created a documentary on her husband, who has been suffering from Covid-19 for over a year. Finding Derek is the title of the documentary.

Kate Garraway Dress Today

Kate Garraway always looks stunning, and her followers adore her. The clothes she wears are available at internet stores such as paybanks.ga.

Kate Garraway’s Height:

Kate Garraway stands 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 54 kg. Her physical measurements are 34-26-36 inches. Her bra size is 34B, her dress size is 6 (US), and she wears size 7 shoes (US). Similarly, her hair is blonde, and she has green eyes.

Personal life:

From 1998 until 2002, Garraway was married to Ian Rumsey, her former supervisor at ITV Meridian.

Garraway married Derek Draper in Camden, London, in September 2005. Draper was a political staffer to former Labour cabinet minister Peter Mandelson, and he was at the centre of the “Lobbygate” affair. They have a son and a daughter.

Draper had an extraordinarily severe case of Long COVID; he was diagnosed with COVID-19 in March 2020 and was still hospitalised in critical condition in March 2021. Garraway indicated that he may never heal and may have no quality of life as a result of COVID-19’s various medical issues. Draper returned home on a trial basis in April 2021, and Garraway provided an update on her spouse in May 2021, indicating that he is devastated by COVID-19 and still unable to move. Garraway is a Make-A-Wish Foundation charity ambassador.

On March 9, 2017, she published her debut book, The Joy of Big Knickers (or learning to love the rest of your life).

She is a fan of Gillingham FC.

Garraway’s latest book, The Power Of Hope, was released on April 29, 2021.

In the 2022 New Year Honours, Garraway was named a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to radio, journalism, and charity.

Kate Garraway Net Worth and Salary:

According to sources, the TV star is worth roughly £1.5 million ($2 million).

Her yearly compensation is estimated to be £544,000, with most of her earnings coming from her television and radio presenting roles.

Kate is not just a Good Morning Britain presenter, but she also has her own Smooth Radio show.

Kate published her own book, The Joy of Big Knickers: (Or Learning to Love the Rest of Your Life).