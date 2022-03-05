RuPaul’s Net Worth in 2022 and Why She’ll Always Be the Queen of Drag

RuPaul Andre Charles (born November 17, 1960) is an American drag queen, television judge, recording artist, and model who goes by the moniker RuPaul. He is most recognized for his work on the reality competition series RuPaul’s Drag Race, which he produced, hosted, and judged.

RuPaul was born and reared in San Diego, California, then went on to study performing arts in Atlanta, Georgia. He relocated to New York City, where he quickly became a regular on the LGBT nightclub scene. With the publication of his debut song, “Supermodel (You Better Work),” which was featured on his debut studio album Supermodel of the World, he acquired international renown as a drag queen (1993).

In 1994, he became a MAC Cosmetics spokesman, earning funds for the Mac AIDS Fund, and became the first drag queen to score a major cosmetics campaign. Later, he got his own VH1 chat programme called The RuPaul Show, which he presented for over 100 episodes while also co-hosting the morning radio show on WKTU with Michelle Visage.

RuPaul’s Drag Race debuted in 2009 and has since aired fourteen seasons in the United States. The program has also found worldwide popularity, with numerous international versions of the show produced, including RuPaul’s Drag Race in the UK and Canada’s Drag Race. RuPaul’s Drag U, RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars, and RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race have all spawned spin-offs of the main programme. He has also hosted various reality television shows such as Skin Wars, Good Work, and Gay for Play Game Show Starring RuPaul.

RuPaul has appeared in films such as Crooklyn (1994), The Brady Bunch Movie (1995), and To Wong Foo, Thank You! Julie Newmar (1995), But I’m a Cheerleader (1999), and television programmes such as Girlboss (2017), Broad City (2017), and Grace and Frankie (2017) are all examples of her work (2019). Later, AJ and the Queen, his own Netflix original television series, was produced and starred in by him (2020). Furthermore, he has written three books: Lettin’ It All Hang Out (1995), Workin’ It! RuPaul’s Guide to Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Style (2010), and GuRu (2018).

RuPaul is widely regarded as the most financially successful drag queen in the United States, with Fortune declaring him “probably the world’s most renowned drag queen.”

For his work on RuPaul’s Drag Race, he has garnered eleven Primetime Emmy Awards, becoming him the most-awarded person of color in Primetime Emmy history.

In 2017, he was included in Time magazine’s annual list of the world’s most important people.

Outside of cinema and television, he continues to create and record music; as of 2022, he had released fourteen studio albums.

RuPaul’s net worth:

According to Forbes Billionaires’ net worth list 2022 projections, RuPaul has a net worth of $65 million as of this writing.

His entire fortune has come from the film and television industries.

He also makes a good living from his other employment, which includes ads, brand endorsements, and so on.

RuPaul has sponsored several companies.

Early Years and the Beginnings of a Career:

RuPaul Andre Charles, popularly known as simply RuPaul, was born on November 17, 1960, in San Diego, California. He has three younger sisters. He and his brothers moved in with their mother, Ernestine “Tony” Charles when his parents split in 1967. RuPaul traveled to Atlanta, Georgia, with his sister Renettea when he was fifteen years old to pursue performing arts. Throughout the 1980s, he struggled as a filmmaker and musician, while also working at the legendary Plaza Theatre. He sang locally, at venues such as the Celebrity Club, and as a backup vocalist for Glen Meadmore. His first break came in 1989 when he was hired as an extra in the B-52s’ music video “Love Shack.”

Career:

RuPaul recorded the dance/house album “Supermodel of the World” in 1993, which was published by the rap label Tommy Boy. The track “Supermodel (You Better Work”)” and its accompanying music video were an unanticipated success on MTV. It peaked at number 45 on the Billboard Hot 100 and number two on the Billboard Hot Dance Music/Club Play chart. It was followed by the singles/videos “Back to My Roots” and “A Shade Shady (Now Prance),” both of which hit at number one on the Billboard Hot Dance Music/Club Play chart. RuPaul has since released several albums, including “Foxy Lady” (1996), “Ho Ho Ho” (1997), “Red Hot” (2004), “Champion” (2009), “Glamazon” (2011), “Born Naked” (2014), “Realness” (2015), “Slay Belles” (2015), “Butch Queen” (2016), “Remember Me: Essential, Vol. 1” (2017), “American” (2017), and “Essential, Vol. 2” (2018). (2017).

RuPaul was signed to a modeling deal for MAC Cosmetics after achieving success through his songs, making him the first drag queen to secure a significant modeling contract. Then, in 1996, he earned his own talk programme, “The RuPaul Show,” on VH1. Diana Ross, Nirvana, Duran Duran, Pat Benatar, Mary J. Blige, Cyndi Lauper, Olivia Newton-John, and the Backstreet Boys were among the featured guests and musical performers. Michelle Visage was his co-host on the show, and they also co-hosted programming on WKTU radio. From 1996 through 1998, “The RuPaul Show” broadcast for two seasons. RuPaul and Visage have also co-hosted a podcast called “RuPaul: What’s the Tee w/ Michelle Visage” since 2014.

RuPaul made a comeback to television in February 2009, with the reality competition show “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” which debuted on Logo. The show’s concept is that drag queen compete to be chosen by a panel of judges (including RuPaul) as “America’s next drag superstar.” Michelle Visage, a long-time colleague of RuPaul’s, is a member of the judging panel. The show was the highest-rated television program on Logo TV and has aired in nations like the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, and Israel. The program switched to VH1 for its ninth season, which is its current (as of May 2020) network. “RuPaul’s Drag U,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race the UK,” and “RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race” are all popular spin-offs from the program.

RuPaul has hosted a few more series in addition to “Drag Race.” Along with Dr. Terry Dubrow and Sandra Vergara, he presented the plastic surgery-themed discussion program “Good Work” on E! in 2015. The series only aired six episodes. Then, from April 2016 to July 2017, RuPaul presented the Logo cable network’s short-lived game show “Gay for Play Game Show Starring RuPaul.” He also had a daytime chat program called “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” which debuted on Fox TV stations on June 10, 2019. Due to poor performance, it was not picked up by the network after its three-week test run ended.

RuPaul has a lengthy record as an actress, with roles in films such as “Crooklyn” (1994), “The Brady Bunch Movie” (1995), and “To Wong Foo, Thank You for Everything!” “But I’m a Cheerleader” (1999), and “Hurricane Bianca” (1995) ” (2016). He has also appeared in a number of television and online series, including the Comedy Central show “Broad City” (2017) and the Netflix episodes “Girlboss” (2017), “Grace and Frankie” (2019), and “AJ and the Queen” (2019). (2020). He has also hosted “Saturday Night Live,” a sketch comedy show.

Other business ventures:

In 2013, RuPaul collaborated with cosmetics maker Colorevolution to develop his first make-up range and beauty collection. The unisex scent “Glamazon” was also produced alongside the collection.

Personal Details:

According to RuPaul “You can address me as he. You may refer to me as her “and has demonstrated a disregard for gender pronouns used to refer to him. He appears in public as both masculine and in drag. He is homosexual and has been married to Georges LeBar since 1994. They originally met at New York City’s Limelight nightclub and married in January 2017. LeBar is a painter who also owns a Wyoming ranch.

Real Estate by RuPaul:

RuPaul paid $13.7 million for a 10,300-square-foot Beverly Hills house in October 2019. They paid $2.5 million for their previous property in 2011. They advertised the previous property in 2018 for $5 million but were unable to find a buyer. He has lived in New York City for almost 25 years and has a $350,000 flat. He paid $600,000 buying an apartment in West Hollywood, California, in 2007.