What is Carson Kressley’s net worth? Income, Career, Wiki , More about Her Life!

Carson Kressley (born November 11, 1969) is a television personality, actor, and fashion designer from the United States. He rose to notoriety on the Bravo series Queer Eye for the Straight Guy in 2003. He was also a participant on season 13 of Dancing with the Stars and the motivating presenter of the TV shows How to Look Good Naked and Carson Nation on OWN. Kressley has been a judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race since 2015. Beginning in October 2018, he collaborated with his former Queer Eye co-star Thom Filicia on a new Bravo series called Get a Room. The show follows the two as Thom guides Carson in the interior design profession, with two clients featured in each episode.

Early Life:

Kressley was born in Allentown, Pennsylvania, and reared in Orefield, Pennsylvania, a nearby unincorporated settlement.

His family kept ponies, and he began competing in equestrian competitions at a young age, becoming a member of the United States World Cup Saddle Seat equitation team in 1999 and winning a world title in 2009.

He graduated from Northwestern Lehigh High School in 1987 and Gettysburg College in 1991, where he was elected to Phi Beta Kappa and was a member of the service fraternity, Alpha Phi Omega.

Carson Kressley’s net worth:

Carson Kressley is a fashion guru with an estimated net worth of $8 million. Carlson Lee Kressley was born in November 1969 in Claussville, Pennsylvania. He competed in horse sports as a youth, winning a world title in 1999 as a member of the United States World Cup Saddle Seat equitation team.

Kressley began his career as a stylist before moving on to work for Ralph Lauren from 1994 until 2002. In 2003, he appeared on the Bravo show Queer Eye for the Straight Guy as a fashion expert (now just Queer Eye). In 2007, he became the host of the Lifetime program How to Look Good Naked. He has served as a judge at the Miss Universe pageant and on the television show Crowned: The Mother of All Pageants. He co-hosted the ABC show True Beauty and was a contestant on the 13th season of Dancing with the Stars. Perfect, his clothing line, premiered on QBC, and he has written three novels. He holds an Emmy Award for the Outstanding Reality Program and is an advocate for LGBT rights. Kressley is a Universal Life Church ordained priest who also raises American Saddlebred horses. In 2009, he earned a global title as a horse show exhibitor. In an episode of Celebrity Jeopardy, Kressley came up one dollar short.

More about Her Life!

Carson Kressley is a fashion designer, right?

Kressley worked in the fashion world before focusing on his TV career.

He began his career as a stylist before moving on to work for Ralph Lauren from 1994 until 2002, just before his major TV break.

In addition, he has successfully created two clothing lines: Love, Carson, and Perfect.

Kressley has achieved success in both television and fashion, and he has also received an Emmy Award for the Outstanding Reality Program.

The TV personality is also a published author, having written and published five novels.

His most recent work, Does This Make My Butt Look Big? was released in 2016.

Carson Kressley, Is He Married?

Kressley has managed to keep many facts of his dating life hidden from the public eye.

Kressley is thought to be unmarried at the moment and has never been married.

Kressley was previously featured on The Celebrity Dating Game in 2021, where he eventually picked Chuck Stanley from among his potential bachelors.

He stated that he was remained “in touch” with Chuck after the episode aired, but nothing further is known about their connection.

Other Works and Professional Career:

Television

Kressley began his career as a freelance stylist, but from 1992 to 2002, he worked with Ralph Lauren in a variety of fashion and corporate advertising jobs. When Queer Eye debuted on the Bravo cable television network in 2003, Kressley was dubbed the “Fashion Guru.” Kressley has critiqued red carpet attire at high-profile events such as the Oscars and the Golden Globes, and she has been on Good Morning America and the E! Network, among other networks. In 2005, he served as a judge for the Miss Universe pageant, which was aired live in Bangkok, Thailand. In 2006, he returned to the Miss Universe pageant as a commentator, and he also participated as a commentator for the Miss USA competition.

In February 2007, he was revealed as the presenter of a new Lifetime makeover program based on a British show called How to Look Good Naked. Kressley was the Master of Ceremonies on Cyndi Lauper’s True Colors Tour in 2008. He co-hosted the ABC show True Beauty with Vanessa Minnillo and Beth Stern. Carson Nation, Kressley’s show on the Oprah Winfrey Network, debuted in 2011.

Contestant

Kressley has appeared on several reality shows, including the celebrity edition of Jeopardy, the 13th season of Dancing with the Stars, Celebrity Family Feud, The New Celebrity Apprentice, the Australian version of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!, Worst Cooks in America, The Chase, and the third season of Celebrity Big Brother.

Judge

He also acted as a judge on many reality series, including Crowned: The Mother of All Pageants, RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars beginning with the second season, and RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race beginning with the third season. He was also a judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race, the Freeform present wrap competition Wrap Battle, and the Food Network BBQ competition series BBQ Brawl.

Commentator

Kressley was announced as a Eurovision Song Contest 2016 commentator, Miss Universe 2017, Miss USA 2018, Miss Universe 2018, the Miss Universe 2019 finals, and Miss Universe 2021 commentator on Logo TV.

Acting

Following the popularity of Queer Eye, he pursued several acting opportunities. Kressley made his film debut as Lance, a bartender, in the 2005 picture The Perfect Man, alongside Heather Locklear and Hilary Duff. He was a cast member in the 2006 NBC special The Year Without a Santa Claus. He had a cameo appearance in his third film, the indie comedy 16 to Life. Carol! It’s Christmas! was released as a feature film in December 2012. He will play a supporting character in the forthcoming holiday film The Bitch Who Stole Christmas in 2021.

Related: