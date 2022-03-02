Satya Nadella Net Worth 2022, Income, Salary – How Rich is the CEO of Microsoft in 2022?

Satya Nadella is a technology executive who is Indian-American. He is well known as the former CEO of Microsoft. He was previously the Executive Vice President of Microsoft’s Cloud and Enterprise business.

How Rich is the CEO of Microsoft in 2022?

Satya Narayana Nadella is an Indian-American corporate executive who has a net worth of $320 million. He is the current CEO of Microsoft.

Satya Nadella’s Early Life:

Satya Nadella was born in Hyderabad, India, on August 19, 1967. He graduated from Manipal Institute of Technology with a Bachelor of Engineering in Electronics and Communications. Following that, he relocated to the United States to finish his studies at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. He graduated with a master’s degree in computer science from there. He also holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. So, because he was well-versed in both electrical engineering and business, he began his career at Sun Microsystems.

Satya Nadella and Microsoft:

He began working there in 1992. First, he was hired as a Program Manager in the Windows Developer Relations department. He swiftly ascended the corporate ladder, eventually becoming Senior Vice President of Research and Development for the Online Services division and Vice President of the Microsoft Business Solutions group (MBS). That was before he was named President of Microsoft’s $19 billion Server and Tools Business. Prior to becoming CEO, he was an Executive Vice President in Microsoft’s Cloud and Enterprise business. Steve Ballmer was the CEO before assuming this role in 2014.

Compensation:

In 2013, Nadella received a salary of $669,000 as well as an extra $17.6 million in bonuses. Then, in 2014, he received a total salary of $40 million. Following that, he made $20 million each year in 2015 and 2017. However, he made much more in 2019, exceeding $42 million. The company’s market valuation was $300 billion when he initially became CEO. Over the next five years, he increased its value to well over $1 trillion.

Personal life of Satya Nadella

He married his wife, Anupama, in 1992. She is his father’s IAS batchmate’s daughter. She was also his junior at Manipal, where she was studying for her B. Arch in the Faculty of Architecture. They are the parents of three children: a son and two girls. Nadella’s hobbies include reading American and Indian poetry. He also enjoys cricket, having played for his high school team. In addition, he wrote a book called Hit Refresh. It’s about his life, his time at Microsoft, and his thoughts on technology.

The Net Worth of Satya Nadella

According to the latest estimates, Nadella’s net worth exceeds $320 million.

Acquisitions

Satya Nadella’s most prominent achievements to Microsoft since taking over as CEO have included a number of acquisitions. Microsoft’s most well-known acquisition of the contemporary age occurred in 2014 when it bought Mojang, a Swedish video game firm responsible for the massively popular game Minecraft.

Nadella also led the purchase of Xamarin, a San Francisco-based business that specialized in Common-Language Infrastructure, in the years that followed (CLI). Furthermore, Nadella advocated for the acquisition of LinkedIn, which Microsoft successfully bought in 2016 for $26.2 billion. One of the company’s most recent purchases was GitHub for $7.5 billion in 2018.

Other Business Ventures

Satya has undertaken a number of other endeavors in addition to his work at Microsoft. He and his wife Anupama own a portion of the Seattle Sounders, a Major League Soccer franchise. In 2017, he also wrote “Hit Refresh,” a book on his early life, career, and vision for the future of technology. All of the revenue from his book sales went to charitable organizations.

Nadella also serves on the boards and committees of other corporations and organizations. Starbucks, the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, and the University of Chicago are among them.

Shares

The corporation had a market valuation of $300 billion when he was appointed CEO for the first time. Over the next five years, he increased the company’s market capitalization to more than $1 trillion. The company’s market capitalization has continually remained above $850 billion. Nadella has quadrupled Microsoft stock with a 27 percent annual growth rate by 2018. Microsoft’s market capitalization is $2.5 trillion as of this writing.

Satya had around 1.7 thousand Microsoft shares, according to an SEC filing in 2020. Those shares were valued at almost $330 million at the time.

Satya sold 838,584 Microsoft shares over two days in November 2021, resulting in a $285 million profit.

Real Estate:

Satya Nadella said in 2016 that he was selling his house in Washington for $2.8 million. The enormous property, located in the Clyde Hill neighborhood, has French doors, perfectly manicured gardens, and outdoor party spots. The vistas of Lake Washington and the Olympic Mountains are equally breathtaking. Satya first offered the home for $3.5 million, but eventually reduced the price to $2.8 million.

This may appear to be a significant price reduction, but keep in mind that Nadella initially acquired the property for $1.385 million 16 years ago. This implies that Nadellas’ initial investment was more than doubled. Satya and his family stayed in Washington after selling the 4,050-square-foot home and probably moved to another home in Bellevue that he acquired in 2013 for $422,500.