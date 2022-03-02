Popular Questions About Cryptocurrency

There are several popular questions about cryptocurrencies. Unfortunately, the answers to these questions are usually scattered throughout many publications. Here are all the answers to help you get a basic understanding of cryptocurrencies.

Is cryptocurrency better than fiat money?

Cryptocurrency has advantages over conventional money, opening up new opportunities for users. It allows the creation and use of financial services according to new models. It does not need to be tied to central banks and other regulators.

The entry threshold to the crypto market is decreasing and is now lower than the stock market. This is because cryptocurrencies return complete control of assets to their owners. Among the advantages of cryptocurrencies, note the speed and cheapness of transactions. But we should not forget about the risks associated with the high volatility of digital currencies.

Which cryptocurrency is the most stable?

The cryptocurrency market as a whole cannot be called stable. But there are digital coins with ties to physical assets, such as fiat currencies. They are called stablecoins. The earliest and best-known stablecoin is Tether (USDT), equal to the U.S. dollar.

What is blockchain?

It is the technology on which all cryptocurrencies operate. Blockchain is a decentralized database stored simultaneously on multiple computers connected.

The technology allows data to be collected from multiple sources and transmitted. It is broken down into blocks and signed with cryptographic hashes. A single source of reliable information ensures data integrity.

Why are cryptocurrencies so volatile?

The cryptocurrency market is characterized by increased volatility, and changes in the rate of the asset up to several tens of percent is a common occurrence. Some of the main reasons for the volatility of cryptocurrencies include:

Lack of reference to tangible value (gold, oil, etc.);

lack of real value of digital coins (the rate fluctuates depending on supply and demand).

Other reasons. The unregulated nature of cryptocurrencies. The human factor — the actions of market participants, also affect the asset fluctuations.

Conclusion

More and more people are becoming interested in cryptocurrencies and using them in their daily lives. And the world’s central banks are increasingly raising the issue of creating national cryptocurrencies. But, will digital money be widely accepted, and will it be able to replace fiat?

Users' opinions about the prospects of digital money are still different. Some consider cryptocurrency the "currency of the future," while others operate because it needs stability.

Cryptocurrency is virtual money used only on the Internet. And many still find it hard to imagine how something that does not exist in the material world can be worth tens of thousands of dollars. However, cryptocurrency has a lot of advantages over conventional money. This gives it the right to claim the official means of payment.

But states do not benefit from it. They have no control over cryptocurrency money flows and cannot influence it.