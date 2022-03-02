Microsoft Azure Certifications: Choose The Best One For Yourself

Microsoft Azure is a public cloud platform claimed to be used by 95% of the Fortune 500 companies. Developed in 2008, it is presently the world’s second-largest public cloud provider. Logically, this growing platform of cloud computing has an equally increasing demand for professionals. And getting a Microsoft Azure Certification is one of the best ways to start your career in cloud computing.

What is a Microsoft Azure Certification?

Microsoft Azure Certifications are important for a career in cloud computing. These certifications are offered by Microsoft for those appearing for designated exams. The certification concentrates on the knowledge and skills required for different job roles in the Microsoft Azure arena.

Different Microsoft Azure Certifications

There are 16 different Microsoft Azure Certification courses across three main levels – Fundamental, Associate, and Expert. Within these levels, the Microsoft cloud certifications are distributed based on roles that help showcase the professional’s expertise in specific domains. The 16 Microsoft Azure Certifications are:

Microsoft Certified: Azure Fundamentals

With no prerequisites, this certification marks your knowledge in the basics of Azure cloud services. The duration of the exam is one hour in which you have to attempt 30-40 questions. A candidate has to score 700 or more to qualify. This Azure certification cost is $99.

Microsoft Certified: Azure Data Fundamentals

To achieve this Azure certification in Data Fundamentals, a candidate needs a thorough understanding of the core concepts in the Microsoft Azure architecture. This Microsoft certification costs $99.

Microsoft Certified: Azure AI Fundamentals

To crack this certification exam, candidates need to know the fundamentals of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) and their implementation in MS Azure. There are no prerequisites for this certification, and it costs $99.

Microsoft Certified: Azure Administrator Associate

The Azure Administrator Associate certification validates your abilities in the configuration and management of the Azure environment. The exam costs $165 and requires you to take the Microsoft Azure Fundamentals Exam beforehand.

Microsoft Certified: Azure Developer Associate

Candidates wanting this certificate should have prior experience building, designing, and testing Azure-based apps and services. They should also know about data storage and connections, Azure SDKs, monitoring, etc. The Azure certification cost is $165.

Microsoft Certified: Azure Database Administrator Associate

The exam cost for this Azure certification is $165, and it establishes a candidate’s skill in administering and managing the Azure cloud-based database systems.

Microsoft Certified: Azure Security Engineer Associate

A candidate requires in-depth knowledge and skill of Microsoft cloud services and products, along with various security responsibilities for the proper functioning of the Azure infrastructure. The exam consists of 40-60 questions and costs the same as other Associate level exams.

Microsoft Certified: Azure Data Scientist Associate

This certification is for candidates who know how to craft and utilize Data Science solutions for Microsoft Azure. Similar to other Associate-level certifications, it costs $165 and has 40-60 questions.

Microsoft Certified: Azure Data Engineer Associate

For acquiring the certification of Azure Data Engineer Associate, a candidate has to be certified in implementing an Azure Data Solution and Designing Azure Data Solution exams.

Microsoft Certified: Azure AI Engineer Associate

By appearing for an exam of 180 minutes and attempting 30-50 questions, a candidate can receive this Microsoft Azure certification for AI Engineer Associate. This certification tests and grades the skill of a candidate in implementing Microsoft AI solutions.

Microsoft Certified: Azure Stack Hub Operator Associate

The certification for Azure Stack Hub Operator Associate needs candidates to have a detailed understanding of the Azure platform and experience in managing and operating Azure Stack Hub environments.

Microsoft Certified: Azure Solutions Architect Expert

To get certified as an Azure Solutions Architect Expert, a candidate needs to pass the exam of Microsoft Azure Architect Technologies and Microsoft Azure Architect Design.

Microsoft Certified: DevOps Engineer Expert

With the prerequisite of Azure Administrator Associate or Azure Developer Associate certification, this Microsoft cloud certification enables existing DevOps professionals to validate their skills and knowledge.

Apart from the above-mentioned certifications, there are 3 specialty-level certifications provided by Microsoft.

Microsoft Certified: Azure IoT Developer Specialty

Microsoft Certified: Azure for SAP Workloads Specialty

Microsoft Certified: Azure Virtual Desktop Specialty

Pathway to Microsoft Azure Certifications

After knowing all the available Azure certification options, you might wonder which would suit you best and how to acquire it. So first, you should choose a certification that matches your present skill and knowledge level. It would increase your chances of earning the certificate.

Finally, getting a Microsoft Azure certification is not hard. You can prepare online for the examinations with the help of study programs that are extensively available over the internet; then, you can apply for the certification exam remotely from anywhere in the world.

Conclusion

Having a Microsoft Azure certification exhibits your knowledge, skills, and level of competence in using Microsoft Azure, drawing more potential employers towards you. Whether you are a beginner or someone with prior knowledge of the platform, these Azure certifications give an impetus to your career in cloud computing.